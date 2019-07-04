As Rockwell Automation (ROK) Stock Price Declined, California Public Employees Retirement System Lowered Stake; Chou Associates Management Stake in Resolute Fst Prods (RFP) Has Lifted by $28.15 Million

California Public Employees Retirement System decreased its stake in Rockwell Automation Inc (ROK) by 4.96% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. California Public Employees Retirement System sold 13,928 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.26% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 267,055 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $46.86M, down from 280,983 at the end of the previous reported quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System who had been investing in Rockwell Automation Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $19.42 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.74% or $1.2 during the last trading session, reaching $164.06. About 356,414 shares traded. Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK) has declined 9.30% since July 4, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 13.73% the S&P500. Some Historical ROK News: 05/04/2018 – Berkshire Museum Fight Ends With Approval to Sell Norman Rockwell Painting; 07/05/2018 – Rockwell Auto: FactoryTalk Network Manager Software Simplifies Network Operations and Maintenance; 25/04/2018 – Rockwell Automation 2Q EPS $1.77; 14/05/2018 – ROCKWELL LAND CORP ROCK.PS – QTRLY REVENUE 3.33 BLN PESOS VS 3.06 BLN PESOS; 27/04/2018 – In remote China, a high-tech auto plant flags global challenge; 25/04/2018 – ROCKWELL AUTOMATION INC ROK.N SEES FY 2018 SALES ABOUT $6.7 BLN; 25/04/2018 – Rockwell Automation Sees FY Adj EPS $7.70-Adj EPS $8; 02/05/2018 – TenLinks: Rockwell Automation Updates FactoryTalk Analytics Portfolio; 21/05/2018 – NioCorp Awards Contract to Rockwell Automation on Groundbreaking Critical Minerals, Mining and Processing Facility in Nebraska; 14/05/2018 – Rockwell Automation Presenting at Conference May 21

Chou Associates Management Inc increased its stake in Resolute Fst Prods Inc (RFP) by 731.27% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Chou Associates Management Inc bought 4.02M shares as the company’s stock declined 18.07% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 4.57 million shares of the paper company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $36.53 million, up from 550,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Chou Associates Management Inc who had been investing in Resolute Fst Prods Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $637.84 million market cap company. The stock decreased 0.28% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $7. About 161,774 shares traded. Resolute Forest Products Inc. (NYSE:RFP) has declined 21.02% since July 4, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 25.45% the S&P500. Some Historical RFP News: 09/03/2018 – Seattle Minutes: Vine Basin Combined Sewer Overflow (CSO)Control Project; SPU RFP/Contract# 18-007-S; 14/03/2018 – St Louis County: Snow & Ice Removal Services – RFP 2018-06-CL; 12/03/2018 – St. Croix Source: RFP-006-2018 (P); 19/03/2018 – LACERA: 3-19-18 RFP: Real Estate THC Audit and Tax Services; 27/03/2018 – St. Croix Source: RFP-010-2018 (P); 30/03/2018 – LACERA: RFP: Real Estate THC Audit and Tax Services and Responses to Questions; 24/05/2018 – Independent Stent Imaging Study Shows Excellent Healing Profile with Resolute Onyx DES in Complex Patients with Coronary Artery Disease; 13/03/2018 – RadioResource: AT&T to Release RFP for Second Carrier-Integrated MCPTT Offering; 28/05/2018 – ORCA GOLD – UPON & AFTER CLOSING OF SECOND TRANCHE, RESOLUTE TO BE ENTITLED, UNDER SOME CONDITIONS, TO DESIGNATE NOMINEE TO SERVE ON CO’S BOARD; 03/05/2018 – Resolute Forest Products 1Q EPS 11c

Investors sentiment increased to 1.14 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.40, from 0.74 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 42 investors sold ROK shares while 203 reduced holdings. 75 funds opened positions while 204 raised stakes. 80.96 million shares or 5.53% less from 85.70 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Stifel Fin Corporation accumulated 0.02% or 50,075 shares. M&T Retail Bank Corporation holds 16,078 shares. Trillium Asset Limited Com owns 38,926 shares. 1,849 are owned by Investment Advsr Ltd Liability Company. Lodestar Counsel Ltd Il holds 44,709 shares. Somerville Kurt F invested in 63,968 shares. Symphony Asset Mngmt Llc accumulated 0.17% or 3,840 shares. Boston Family Office Llc reported 79,315 shares or 1.5% of all its holdings. Stevens Capital LP has 0.06% invested in Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK). The Massachusetts-based Natixis Advsrs LP has invested 0.02% in Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK). Orleans Mngmt La stated it has 1.1% in Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK). Argent Tru Com holds 3,297 shares. Portland Limited Liability Company has 19,900 shares for 1.22% of their portfolio. Arizona State Retirement holds 30,337 shares or 0.06% of its portfolio. Gabelli Funds Ltd holds 0.37% or 338,200 shares.

Analysts await Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK) to report earnings on July, 24. They expect $2.31 EPS, up 6.94% or $0.15 from last year’s $2.16 per share. ROK’s profit will be $273.41 million for 17.76 P/E if the $2.31 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.04 actual EPS reported by Rockwell Automation, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 13.24% EPS growth.

California Public Employees Retirement System, which manages about $81.15 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Sirius Xm Hldgs Inc (NASDAQ:SIRI) by 2.44 million shares to 10.66M shares, valued at $60.43M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Brightsphere Investmnt Grp by 26,971 shares in the quarter, for a total of 166,685 shares, and has risen its stake in Cme Group Inc (NASDAQ:CME).

