As Rockwell Automation (ROK) Stock Declined, Pensionfund Dsm Netherlands Has Trimmed Holding by $350,000; Kopernik Global Investors Lifted Its Diana Shipping (DSX) Position by $1.44 Million; Market Value Rose

Pensionfund Dsm Netherlands decreased its stake in Rockwell Automation Inc (ROK) by 12.35% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Pensionfund Dsm Netherlands sold 2,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.35% . The institutional investor held 14,200 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.49M, down from 16,200 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Pensionfund Dsm Netherlands who had been investing in Rockwell Automation Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $17.45B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.64% or $4.02 during the last trading session, reaching $148.49. About 416,853 shares traded. Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK) has declined 12.02% since August 23, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 12.02% the S&P500. Some Historical ROK News: 04/05/2018 – UNITED TECH WILL REVIEW OPS PORTFOLIO AFTER ROCKWELL DEAL: CNBC; 25/04/2018 – ROCKWELL AUTOMATION INCREASING FISCAL 2018 ADJUSTED EPS VIEW; 30/05/2018 – Rockwell Automation Collaborates with Plug and Play to Extend Innovation Strategy; 25/04/2018 – Rockwell Automation 2Q EPS $1.77; 05/04/2018 – Berkshire Museum Fight Ends With Approval to Sell Norman Rockwell Painting; 02/05/2018 – TenLinks: Rockwell Automation Updates FactoryTalk Analytics Portfolio; 25/04/2018 – ROCKWELL AUTOMATION 2Q ADJ EPS $1.89, EST. $1.82; 09/04/2018 – ROCKWELL AUTOMATION INC ROK.N : BERENBERG RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $160 FROM $125; 30/05/2018 – S&PGR Wthdrws ‘BB’ Rtg On Rockwell Charter High Sch, UT Bonds; 25/04/2018 – ROCKWELL AUTOMATION INC – SEES 2018 REPORTED SALES GROWTH 4.5 PCT TO 7.5 PCT

Kopernik Global Investors Llc increased its stake in Diana Shipping Inc (DSX) by 12.14% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Kopernik Global Investors Llc bought 719,291 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.80% . The hedge fund held 6.64 million shares of the marine transportation company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $18.74M, up from 5.93 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Kopernik Global Investors Llc who had been investing in Diana Shipping Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $325.51M market cap company. The stock decreased 3.51% or $0.12 during the last trading session, reaching $3.3. About 106,462 shares traded. Diana Shipping Inc. (NYSE:DSX) has declined 24.60% since August 23, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 24.60% the S&P500. Some Historical DSX News: 10/05/2018 – Diana Shipping Inc. Announces Time Charter Contract for M/V San Francisco With Koch; 10/05/2018 – DIANA SHIPPING INC – CHARTER IS EXPECTED TO COMMENCE ON MAY 13, 2018; 27/03/2018 – DIANA SHIPPING IN TIME CHARTER CONTRACT WITH SWISSMARINE; 09/03/2018 – DIANA SHIPPING REPORTS TIME CHARTER CONTRACT FOR M/V CALIPSO WI; 04/04/2018 – DIANA SHIPPING INC – CHARTER IS EXPECTED TO COMMENCE ON APRIL 17, 2018; 22/03/2018 – Diana Shipping Inc. Announces Time Charter Contract for m/v New Orleans With SwissMarine; 22/03/2018 – DSX REPORTS TIME CHARTER CONTRACT FOR M/V NEW ORLEANS; 07/05/2018 – DIANA SHIPPING INC – CHARTER IS EXPECTED TO COMMENCE ON MAY 9, 2018; 20/03/2018 – Diana Shipping Inc. Announces the Filing of its 2017 Annual Report on Form 20-F; 18/04/2018 – DIANA SHIPPING – FOR M/V SANTA BARBARA, CHARTER PERIOD EXPECTED TO COMMENCE ON APRIL 24, 2018

Analysts await Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK) to report earnings on November, 6. They expect $2.24 EPS, up 6.16% or $0.13 from last year’s $2.11 per share. ROK’s profit will be $263.19M for 16.57 P/E if the $2.24 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.40 actual EPS reported by Rockwell Automation, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -6.67% negative EPS growth.

Pensionfund Dsm Netherlands, which manages about $544.26 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Natl Health Investors Inc (NYSE:NHI) by 16,000 shares to 22,000 shares, valued at $1.73 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Archer (NYSE:ADM) by 7,000 shares in the quarter, for a total of 54,700 shares, and has risen its stake in Broadridge Financial Solutio (NYSE:BR).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.14 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.40, from 0.74 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 42 investors sold ROK shares while 203 reduced holdings. 75 funds opened positions while 204 raised stakes. 80.96 million shares or 5.53% less from 85.70 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Ing Groep Nv has 0.03% invested in Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK). 3,638 were reported by Fifth Third Savings Bank. Mutual Of America Ltd Company holds 0.08% of its portfolio in Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK) for 32,021 shares. Kornitzer Capital Mngmt Ks reported 0.01% stake. Crossvault Cap Mngmt Limited Liability invested 2.96% in Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK). Nuwave Inv Mgmt Ltd Co holds 0.25% or 1,212 shares in its portfolio. Rudman Errol M owns 5,000 shares for 0.59% of their portfolio. Hutchinson Capital Mngmt Ca reported 0.07% of its portfolio in Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK). Moreover, Rbf Capital Limited Liability Corp has 0.06% invested in Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK). Texas Permanent School Fund holds 0.06% of its portfolio in Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK) for 23,257 shares. Tiaa Cref Inv Management Limited Liability Corporation owns 920,601 shares for 0.11% of their portfolio. Moreover, Bartlett Lc has 0% invested in Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK) for 704 shares. Los Angeles Mngmt & Equity Rech Inc, a California-based fund reported 165,953 shares. Florida-based Hyman Charles D has invested 0.03% in Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK). State Teachers Retirement Systems has 0.07% invested in Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK) for 157,755 shares.