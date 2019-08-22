As Rockwell Automation (ROK) Stock Declined, Holder Advisors Asset Management Has Trimmed Position by $497,350; Willingdon Wealth Management Lowered Holding in Cisco Sys (CSCO) as Share Price Declined

Willingdon Wealth Management decreased its stake in Cisco Sys Inc (CSCO) by 41.26% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Willingdon Wealth Management sold 24,007 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.32% . The institutional investor held 34,175 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.85M, down from 58,182 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Willingdon Wealth Management who had been investing in Cisco Sys Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $209.86 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.21% or $0.59 during the last trading session, reaching $48.18. About 17.33M shares traded. Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) has risen 31.37% since August 22, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 31.37% the S&P500. Some Historical CSCO News: 23/05/2018 – Cyber firms warn on suspected Russian plan to attack Ukraine; 16/05/2018 – Cisco Systems 3Q EPS 56c; 22/05/2018 – AppDynamics Unveils AppDynamics for SAP, Extending Business Transaction Tracing to SAP Environments; 22/05/2018 – Tech Data Launches New Digital Platform to Enable Cisco Partners of the Future; 16/05/2018 – Cisco Systems Sees 4Q EPS 55c-EPS 60c; 08/05/2018 – NetBrain Announces Integration with Cisco ACI to Further Enhance End-to-End Visibility and Automation for Application-Centric Networks; 08/05/2018 – LaSalle Solutions renews Cisco TelePresence Video Master Authorization in US; 16/05/2018 – Cisco Systems 3Q Recurring Rev Was 32% of Total Rev, Up 2 Points Yr Over Yr; 19/03/2018 – CED Magazine: Verizon Tests Cisco Open-Source Networking Technology; 17/05/2018 – Cisco Slides After Forecasts Fall Short of Most Optimistic Views

Advisors Asset Management Inc decreased its stake in Rockwell Automation Inc (ROK) by 4.35% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Advisors Asset Management Inc sold 2,842 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.35% . The institutional investor held 62,538 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $10.97 million, down from 65,380 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Rockwell Automation Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $17.85B market cap company. The stock increased 0.43% or $0.66 during the last trading session, reaching $152.54. About 424,151 shares traded. Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK) has declined 12.02% since August 22, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 12.02% the S&P500. Some Historical ROK News: 25/04/2018 – ROCKWELL AUTOMATION INC ROK.N SETS QUARTERLY DIVIDEND OF $0.92/SHR; 25/04/2018 – ROCKWELL AUTOMATION INC ROK.N SEES FY 2018 SALES ABOUT $6.7 BLN; 14/05/2018 – Rockwell Automation Presenting at Conference May 21; 25/04/2018 – ROCKWELL AUTOMATION 2Q ADJ EPS $1.89, EST. $1.82; 09/04/2018 – ROCKWELL AUTOMATION INC ROK.N : BERENBERG RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $160 FROM $125; 29/05/2018 – ROCKWELL TO START FIRST RESORT DEVELOPMENT IN CEBU PROVINCE; 25/04/2018 – Rockwell Automation Sees FY EPS $3.65-EPS $3.95; 11/04/2018 – Lucas Museum Comes Forward as Buyer of Rockwell Painting; 04/05/2018 – United Technologies Wins EU Nod for $23 Billion Rockwell Deal; 08/03/2018 Norman Rockwell’s Vision of F.D.R.’s Four Freedoms

Analysts await Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK) to report earnings on November, 6. They expect $2.24 EPS, up 6.16% or $0.13 from last year’s $2.11 per share. ROK’s profit will be $262.09M for 17.02 P/E if the $2.24 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.40 actual EPS reported by Rockwell Automation, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -6.67% negative EPS growth.

Advisors Asset Management Inc, which manages about $16.50 billion and $5.62 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Cracker Barrel Old Country Sto (NASDAQ:CBRL) by 4,130 shares to 32,136 shares, valued at $5.19 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Old Dominion Freight Line (NASDAQ:ODFL) by 2,085 shares in the quarter, for a total of 29,549 shares, and has risen its stake in Aircastle Ltd (NYSE:AYR).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.14 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.40, from 0.74 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 42 investors sold ROK shares while 203 reduced holdings. 75 funds opened positions while 204 raised stakes. 80.96 million shares or 5.53% less from 85.70 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. M Kraus & Com holds 31,448 shares or 3.23% of its portfolio. Art Advsrs Lc holds 0.13% of its portfolio in Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK) for 12,100 shares. Castleark Lc has 2,810 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio. Tower Research Cap Limited Liability (Trc) has invested 0.03% in Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK). Van Eck reported 0% stake. Pinnacle Assoc Limited holds 8,470 shares or 0.03% of its portfolio. Rodgers Brothers owns 5,036 shares. Pnc Fincl Ser Group has invested 0.02% in Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK). Pictet Asset Mngmt Ltd invested 0.29% of its portfolio in Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK). Fayerweather Charles invested in 1.63% or 5,967 shares. Zebra Mngmt Limited Liability Company invested in 0.17% or 1,782 shares. 1,906 are owned by Fred Alger Mngmt. Penobscot Invest Mgmt has 0.15% invested in Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK) for 3,915 shares. 32,056 are held by Markston Int Ltd. Trillium Asset Mgmt Llc stated it has 0.35% of its portfolio in Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK).

Since June 7, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 sales for $557,404 activity.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.83 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.08, from 0.91 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 58 investors sold CSCO shares while 739 reduced holdings. 139 funds opened positions while 519 raised stakes. 3.03 billion shares or 4.61% less from 3.17 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Signaturefd has 83,651 shares. Trustmark Retail Bank Trust Department invested in 168,268 shares or 0.92% of the stock. Founders Mngmt Llc holds 1.14% of its portfolio in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) for 57,569 shares. Moreover, Van Cleef Asset Managementinc has 0.68% invested in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) for 54,377 shares. Moreover, Autus Asset Mgmt Limited Liability Com has 0.08% invested in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO). Moreover, Waddell & Reed Fincl has 0.08% invested in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO). National Asset Management accumulated 77,851 shares. Trust Asset Mngmt Ltd reported 0.07% stake. Plante Moran Fin Advsr Limited Liability Company accumulated 18,928 shares or 0.32% of the stock. Menlo Advsr Limited accumulated 5.34% or 138,953 shares. First Mercantile Trust Co reported 10,627 shares. Blair William And Co Il invested in 0.44% or 1.34 million shares. Heritage Investors Corp reported 681,015 shares. 142,466 were reported by Beacon Group. Bangor Bancshares holds 21,574 shares.

Willingdon Wealth Management, which manages about $239.04M and $407.39M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Fedex Corp (NYSE:FDX) by 9,160 shares to 19,754 shares, valued at $3.58M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Danaher Corp Del (NYSE:DHR) by 7,122 shares in the quarter, for a total of 10,122 shares, and has risen its stake in Unitedhealth Group Inc (NYSE:UNH).

