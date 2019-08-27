As Rockwell Automation (ROK) Stock Declined, Hemenway Trust Company Has Boosted Its Holding; Pembroke Management LTD Trimmed Holding in Vocera Communicati (VCRA) as Valuation Declined

Hemenway Trust Company Llc increased its stake in Rockwell Automation (ROK) by 16.41% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hemenway Trust Company Llc bought 8,884 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.35% . The institutional investor held 63,037 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $11.06M, up from 54,153 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hemenway Trust Company Llc who had been investing in Rockwell Automation for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $17.12B market cap company. The stock increased 1.20% or $1.73 during the last trading session, reaching $146.28. About 437,286 shares traded. Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK) has declined 12.02% since August 27, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 12.02% the S&P500. Some Historical ROK News: 25/04/2018 – Rockwell Automation 2Q Adj EPS $1.89; 04/05/2018 – UNITED TECH WILL REVIEW OPS PORTFOLIO AFTER ROCKWELL DEAL: CNBC; 25/04/2018 – ROCKWELL AUTOMATION INC ROK.N SEES FY 2018 ADJUSTED SHR $7.70 TO $8.00; 20/03/2018 – TenLinks: Rockwell Automation Releases ThinManager v10.0; 04/05/2018 – United Technologies Wins EU Nod for $23 Billion Rockwell Deal; 25/04/2018 – ROCKWELL AUTOMATION – ARCHITECTURE & SOFTWARE QUARTERLY SALES WERE $768.4 MLN, INCREASE OF 6.9 PERCENT COMPARED TO $719.0 MLN IN SAME PERIOD LAST YEAR; 25/04/2018 – ROCKWELL AUTOMATION INCREASING FISCAL 2018 ADJUSTED EPS VIEW; 28/03/2018 – ROCKWELL AUTOMATION INC ROK.N : WELLS FARGO RAISES TO OUTPERFORM; 25/04/2018 – Rockwell Automation Sees FY Adj EPS $7.70-Adj EPS $8; 10/05/2018 – VP Schmitt Gifts 275 Of Rockwell Automation Inc

Pembroke Management Ltd decreased its stake in Vocera Communicati (VCRA) by 12.1% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Pembroke Management Ltd sold 28,600 shares as the company’s stock declined 20.28% . The institutional investor held 207,700 shares of the consumer durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.57 million, down from 236,300 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Pembroke Management Ltd who had been investing in Vocera Communicati for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $717.81M market cap company. The stock decreased 4.06% or $0.98 during the last trading session, reaching $23.06. About 366,526 shares traded. Vocera Communications, Inc. (NYSE:VCRA) has declined 14.32% since August 27, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 14.32% the S&P500. Some Historical VCRA News: 29/03/2018 – SiriusDecisions Recognizes Cisco, Huron Consulting Group, Illumina, Imprivata and Vocera as Winners of the 2018 Return on; 30/04/2018 – Vocera and HIMSS Analytics Explore the Impact of Workflow Interruptions on Clinician Well-Being; 07/05/2018 – Vocera Comms at Deutsche Bank Health Care Conference Tomorrow; 26/04/2018 – Vocera Communications Sees 2Q Loss/Shr 25c-Loss 17c; 09/05/2018 – Columbus Circle Investors Exits Position in Vocera Comms; 26/04/2018 – Vocera Communications Sees 2Q Rev $39.5M-$43.5M; 26/04/2018 – VOCERA COMMUNICATIONS INC VCRA.N SEES FY 2018 NON-GAAP SHR $0.28 TO $0.48; 23/04/2018 – Pembroke Buys New 1.2% Position in Vocera Comms; 29/05/2018 – Vocera Comms Presenting at Conference Tomorrow; 24/04/2018 – National Taskforce for Humanity in Healthcare to Release Business Case for Well-Being at CXO Roundtable

More notable recent Vocera Communications, Inc. (NYSE:VCRA) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Is Vocera Communications, Inc.’s (NYSE:VCRA) CEO Paid Enough Relative To Peers? – Yahoo Finance” on April 29, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Vocera -3.6% as revenues drop by double digits – Seeking Alpha” published on April 25, 2019, Benzinga.com published: “26 Technology Stocks Moving In Today’s Pre-Market Session – Benzinga” on August 02, 2019. More interesting news about Vocera Communications, Inc. (NYSE:VCRA) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Have Insiders Been Selling Vocera Communications, Inc. (NYSE:VCRA) Shares This Year? – Yahoo Finance” published on June 10, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Hedge Funds Have Never Been More Bullish On Vocera Communications Inc (VCRA) – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: July 05, 2019.

Analysts await Vocera Communications, Inc. (NYSE:VCRA) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $0.05 EPS, up 66.67% or $0.02 from last year’s $0.03 per share. VCRA’s profit will be $1.56 million for 115.30 P/E if the $0.05 EPS becomes a reality. After $-0.13 actual EPS reported by Vocera Communications, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -138.46% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.62 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.02, from 1.64 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 22 investors sold VCRA shares while 33 reduced holdings. 36 funds opened positions while 53 raised stakes. 34.13 million shares or 2.41% more from 33.33 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co New York holds 0% or 877 shares in its portfolio. Fred Alger Management owns 0.23% invested in Vocera Communications, Inc. (NYSE:VCRA) for 1.84 million shares. Prudential reported 0.01% in Vocera Communications, Inc. (NYSE:VCRA). Fifth Third Natl Bank has 0% invested in Vocera Communications, Inc. (NYSE:VCRA) for 197 shares. California State Teachers Retirement System holds 0% of its portfolio in Vocera Communications, Inc. (NYSE:VCRA) for 46,546 shares. Moreover, Blair William & Il has 0% invested in Vocera Communications, Inc. (NYSE:VCRA) for 19,752 shares. Balyasny Asset Management Ltd Llc holds 0% in Vocera Communications, Inc. (NYSE:VCRA) or 17,254 shares. California Employees Retirement System accumulated 9,927 shares. Tiaa Cref Mgmt has 88,347 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Moreover, Jefferies has 0.01% invested in Vocera Communications, Inc. (NYSE:VCRA). Putnam Investments Ltd Co reported 0.01% of its portfolio in Vocera Communications, Inc. (NYSE:VCRA). Voya Investment Management Ltd Liability Corporation holds 12,086 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Renaissance Technologies Lc has invested 0.02% in Vocera Communications, Inc. (NYSE:VCRA). The Pennsylvania-based Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Tru has invested 0.88% in Vocera Communications, Inc. (NYSE:VCRA). Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) has 1,670 shares for 0% of their portfolio.

Pembroke Management Ltd, which manages about $2.77 billion and $924.72M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Green Dot Corp (NYSE:GDOT) by 42,750 shares to 254,400 shares, valued at $15.43M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Woodward Inc (NASDAQ:WWD) by 26,300 shares in the quarter, for a total of 158,050 shares, and has risen its stake in Liveperson Inc (NASDAQ:LPSN).

Hemenway Trust Company Llc, which manages about $620.25 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV) by 10,995 shares to 236,376 shares, valued at $20.87M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Cisco Sys Inc (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 17,565 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 97,706 shares, and cut its stake in Spdr S&P 500 Etf (SPY).