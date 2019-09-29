As Rockwell Automation (ROK) Stock Declined, Cabot Wealth Management Has Lifted Holding by $1.66 Million; Bronson Point Management Has Upped Pioneer Nat Res Co (PXD) Stake by $3.83 Million

Bronson Point Management Llc increased its stake in Pioneer Nat Res Co (PXD) by 62.5% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bronson Point Management Llc bought 25,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 12.62% . The hedge fund held 65,000 shares of the oil & gas production company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $10.00 million, up from 40,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bronson Point Management Llc who had been investing in Pioneer Nat Res Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $21.11B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.02% or $0.03 during the last trading session, reaching $126.32. About 1.08M shares traded. Pioneer Natural Resources Company (NYSE:PXD) has declined 27.83% since September 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 27.83% the S&P500. Some Historical PXD News: 07/05/2018 – Pioneer Natural at Morgan Stanley Conference Tomorrow; 27/03/2018 – Pioneer Natural Resources Company Announces Sale of Selected Eagle Ford Shale Acreage for $102 Million; 27/03/2018 – PIONEER NATURAL DEAL FOR $102M; 06/03/2018 PIONEER CEO SAYS AVERAGE COST PER CRUDE BARREL WAS $19 IN 2017; 09/05/2018 – Dir Cates Gifts 250 Of Pioneer Natural Resources Co; 03/05/2018 – PIONEER EXPECTS PERMIAN PRODUCTION TO GROW AS MUCH AS 24% 2018; 06/03/2018 – PIONEER CEO TIM DOVE COMMENTS ON BLOOMBERG TV; 13/03/2018 – PIONEER NATURAL – EXPECTS MANY IDLE COMPRESSORS CAN BE UTILIZED TO REINITIATE PRODUCTION FROM WEST PANHANDLE FIELD IN LATE MARCH OR EARLY APRIL; 27/03/2018 – PIONEER NATURAL RESOURCES CO. REPORTS SALE OF SELECTED EAGLE FO; 13/03/2018 – Pioneer Natural: Expects Idle Compressors Can Be Used to Reinitiate Production in Late March, Early April

Cabot Wealth Management Inc increased its stake in Rockwell Automation Inc (ROK) by 25.42% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cabot Wealth Management Inc bought 10,159 shares as the company's stock declined 9.35% . The institutional investor held 50,130 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $8.21 million, up from 39,971 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cabot Wealth Management Inc who had been investing in Rockwell Automation Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $19.45B market cap company. The stock increased 1.69% or $2.76 during the last trading session, reaching $166.25. About 672,990 shares traded. Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK) has declined 12.02% since September 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 12.02% the S&P500.

Since August 27, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 sales for $60,505 activity.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.22 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.06, from 1.28 in 2019Q1. It worsened, as 48 investors sold PXD shares while 196 reduced holdings. 95 funds opened positions while 203 raised stakes. 143.22 million shares or 1.00% less from 144.67 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Moreover, Quantitative Systematic Strategies Lc has 0.07% invested in Pioneer Natural Resources Company (NYSE:PXD) for 2,395 shares. Motco reported 71 shares stake. Chilton Mngmt Limited Liability Corporation owns 11,716 shares or 0.15% of their US portfolio. Mitchell Management Co holds 0.33% in Pioneer Natural Resources Company (NYSE:PXD) or 6,440 shares. Indexiq Advsr holds 0.01% in Pioneer Natural Resources Company (NYSE:PXD) or 1,602 shares. Kbc Grp Nv invested 0.07% of its portfolio in Pioneer Natural Resources Company (NYSE:PXD). D E Shaw & Inc invested 0.07% of its portfolio in Pioneer Natural Resources Company (NYSE:PXD). Raymond James Na reported 0.03% of its portfolio in Pioneer Natural Resources Company (NYSE:PXD). Signaturefd Ltd Llc holds 0.02% or 1,144 shares in its portfolio. Hellman Jordan Mngmt Com Inc Ma has invested 0.72% in Pioneer Natural Resources Company (NYSE:PXD). Moore Capital Mgmt LP invested 0.1% of its portfolio in Pioneer Natural Resources Company (NYSE:PXD). State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue stated it has 26,298 shares. Huntington Savings Bank holds 5,136 shares. Utah Retirement holds 0.09% of its portfolio in Pioneer Natural Resources Company (NYSE:PXD) for 31,727 shares. Gabelli Funds Lc owns 41,700 shares or 0.04% of their US portfolio.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.11 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.03, from 1.14 in 2019Q1. It fall, as 44 investors sold ROK shares while 203 reduced holdings. 84 funds opened positions while 191 raised stakes. 77.53 million shares or 4.23% less from 80.96 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Weatherly Asset Management Lp invested in 18,480 shares. Victory Cap Mgmt accumulated 279,121 shares. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Invest Mgmt Ltd Co owns 0.05% invested in Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK) for 61,223 shares. Bb&T Ltd Liability Company invested in 5,772 shares. Robecosam Ag holds 0.34% in Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK) or 50,000 shares. Earnest Prtnrs Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 71 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Rbf Cap Ltd Company holds 3,000 shares. Williams Jones & Associate Lc reported 161,866 shares. 1,369 are held by Foundry Prtnrs Limited Com. Fiera Cap Corporation reported 0.01% stake. 306,561 were reported by Bank Of Montreal Can. Canada Pension Plan Invest Board holds 0.03% of its portfolio in Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK) for 86,420 shares. Granite Invest Ptnrs Ltd Co holds 0.08% or 9,330 shares. Moreno Evelyn V has 40,674 shares for 2.03% of their portfolio. Baldwin Brothers Incorporated Ma accumulated 187 shares or 0% of the stock.

Cabot Wealth Management Inc, which manages about $552.75 million and $474.10M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Cdw Corp (NASDAQ:CDW) by 3,591 shares to 92,445 shares, valued at $10.26 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD) by 1,499 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 36,584 shares, and cut its stake in Schwab Strategic Tr (SCHX).