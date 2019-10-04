As Rockwell Automation (ROK) Shares Declined, Cabot Wealth Management Has Upped Position; As Lockheed Martin (LMT) Shares Rose, Hilltop Holdings Upped Stake by $309,276

Cabot Wealth Management Inc increased its stake in Rockwell Automation Inc (ROK) by 25.42% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cabot Wealth Management Inc bought 10,159 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.35% . The institutional investor held 50,130 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $8.21M, up from 39,971 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cabot Wealth Management Inc who had been investing in Rockwell Automation Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $18.53 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.63% or $2.54 during the last trading session, reaching $158.37. About 727,633 shares traded. Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK) has declined 12.02% since October 4, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 12.02% the S&P500. Some Historical ROK News: 25/04/2018 – Rockwell Automation Sees FY EPS $3.65-EPS $3.95; 08/03/2018 Norman Rockwell’s Vision of F.D.R.’s Four Freedoms; 30/05/2018 – S&PGR Wthdrws ‘BB’ Rtg On Rockwell Charter High Sch, UT Bonds; 05/04/2018 – Judge Allows Berkshire Museum to Sell Rockwell Painting and Other Works; 25/04/2018 – ROCKWELL AUTOMATION 2Q ADJ EPS $1.89, EST. $1.82; 25/04/2018 – ROCKWELL AUTOMATION INC – CONTROL PRODUCTS & SOLUTIONS QUARTERLY SALES WERE $882.8 MLN, AN INCREASE OF 5.7 PERCENT COMPARED TO $835.3 MLN; 22/03/2018 – Rockwell Automation Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average; 09/04/2018 – ROCKWELL AUTOMATION INC ROK.N : BERENBERG RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $160 FROM $125; 29/05/2018 – ROCKWELL TO START FIRST RESORT DEVELOPMENT IN CEBU PROVINCE; 20/04/2018 – DJ Rockwell Automation Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (ROK)

Hilltop Holdings Inc increased its stake in Lockheed Martin Corp (LMT) by 13.9% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hilltop Holdings Inc bought 852 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.14% . The institutional investor held 6,982 shares of the military and government and technical company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.54 million, up from 6,130 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hilltop Holdings Inc who had been investing in Lockheed Martin Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $107.33B market cap company. The stock increased 0.50% or $1.9 during the last trading session, reaching $380.06. About 838,278 shares traded. Lockheed Martin Corporation (NYSE:LMT) has risen 13.14% since October 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.14% the S&P500. Some Historical LMT News: 03/04/2018 – Lockheed wins nearly $250 million NASA contract to build supersonic plane – without the sonic boom; 11/04/2018 – EXCLUSIVE-Pentagon stops accepting F-35 jets from Lockheed over repair cost dispute; 21/05/2018 – LOCKHEED MARTIN – MICHELE EVANS NAMED DEPUTY EXECUTIVE VICE PRESIDENT FOR AERONAUTICS BUSINESS AREA; 08/03/2018 – Seaspan Shipyards’ Canadian Expertise to be Shared lnternationally with Awarding of Lockheed Martin Canada Contract for New Zealand’s Frigate System Upgrade Project; 18/04/2018 – Lockheed teams up with more German firms on military helicopter bid; 22/05/2018 – Israel says first country to use U.S.-made F-35 in combat; 23/05/2018 – Lockheed Martin’s Long Range Anti-Ship Missile Scores Again in U.S. Air Force B-1B Flight; 17/04/2018 – LOCKHEED MARTIN SUBMITS PROPOSAL FOR U.S. AIR FORCE’S GPS IIIF; 09/03/2018 – Orbital/Northrop expected to close in first half of 2018 sans divests; 26/04/2018 – Ascent’s Global Tooling Systems Honored as a Sikorsky Program Supplier of the Year

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.11 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.03, from 1.14 in 2019Q1. It fall, as 44 investors sold ROK shares while 203 reduced holdings. 84 funds opened positions while 191 raised stakes. 77.53 million shares or 4.23% less from 80.96 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Plante Moran Financial Advisors Limited Liability reported 17 shares. The United Kingdom-based Legal & General Grp Public Limited Co has invested 0.08% in Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK). Robeco Institutional Asset Mngmt Bv has 159,374 shares for 0.09% of their portfolio. Moreover, Daiwa Gp has 0.04% invested in Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK). State Of Tennessee Treasury Department, a Tennessee-based fund reported 27,275 shares. Cwm Ltd Liability Corporation has 2,057 shares. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services Ltd Liability Corp reported 6,617 shares. Brinker Capital Inc stated it has 0.06% of its portfolio in Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK). Essex Invest Mngmt Limited Liability accumulated 192 shares. Bnp Paribas Asset Mngmt Holdg Sa has invested 0.11% in Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK). Aqr Limited Liability Com owns 209,256 shares. Alecta Pensionsforsakring Omsesidigt reported 4.25% stake. 300 are owned by Carroll Financial Associates Incorporated. Amalgamated Bancshares holds 15,653 shares. Suntrust Banks Inc has 0% invested in Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK) for 5,441 shares.

Cabot Wealth Management Inc, which manages about $552.75 million and $474.10M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Disney Walt Co (NYSE:DIS) by 3,489 shares to 77,722 shares, valued at $10.85M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Spdr Series Trust (SCPB) by 77,963 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 411,368 shares, and cut its stake in Tesla Inc (NASDAQ:TSLA).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.3 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.04, from 1.26 in 2019Q1. It increased, as 53 investors sold LMT shares while 364 reduced holdings. 155 funds opened positions while 386 raised stakes. 214.02 million shares or 0.03% less from 214.10 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Utah Retirement has invested 0.33% in Lockheed Martin Corporation (NYSE:LMT). Shine Advisory Ser stated it has 1,038 shares. Abner Herrman And Brock Limited reported 2.87% stake. 143,592 are owned by Envestnet Asset Mgmt Inc. Old National Financial Bank In holds 12,892 shares. Cap Mngmt Lc reported 53,425 shares. Neuberger Berman Gp Limited Liability Company reported 0.11% in Lockheed Martin Corporation (NYSE:LMT). Telos Capital Mgmt has invested 0.08% in Lockheed Martin Corporation (NYSE:LMT). B T Cap Dba Alpha Cap invested 1.15% of its portfolio in Lockheed Martin Corporation (NYSE:LMT). 11,020 were reported by Montag A Associates Inc. Moreover, Pinnacle Financial Partners has 1.21% invested in Lockheed Martin Corporation (NYSE:LMT) for 44,471 shares. First Mercantile reported 5,792 shares. Farmers And Merchants reported 1,602 shares. Raymond James Serv Incorporated holds 0.21% or 149,528 shares in its portfolio. Keystone Financial Planning Inc has 3,668 shares.

