As Rockwell Automation (ROK) Share Value Declined, Shareholder Marketfield Asset Management Has Trimmed Position; Impala Asset Management Upped Unifi (UFI) Stake by $1.32 Million as Market Value Declined

Impala Asset Management Llc increased its stake in Unifi Inc (UFI) by 4.61% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Impala Asset Management Llc bought 69,638 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.30% . The hedge fund held 1.58 million shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $30.57 million, up from 1.51M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Impala Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Unifi Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $377.31M market cap company. The stock decreased 0.19% or $0.04 during the last trading session, reaching $20.48. About 117,383 shares traded or 41.60% up from the average. Unifi, Inc. (NYSE:UFI) has declined 37.88% since September 10, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 37.88% the S&P500. Some Historical UFI News: 30/05/2018 – Unifi Software Announces New AI Capabilities to Its Data Platform to Make Cataloging and Discovering Data Even Faster and More; 14/05/2018 – UNIFI HOLDER VALUEACT TO HAVE MORE DISCUSSIONS WITH MANAGEMENT; 25/04/2018 – Unifi 3Q Adjusted EBITDA $7.3M; 03/04/2018 – Unifi Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 13/05/2018 – VALUEACT FUND TAKES 5% STAKE IN PLASTIC-T0-TEXTILE MAKER UNIFI; 19/04/2018 – Unifi’s REPREVE® Named an Official Recycling Partner of the Wyndham Championship; 12/04/2018 – UNIFI ENTERS INTO AGREEMENT TO ACQUIRE THE DYED YARN BUSINESS AND ASSETS OF NATIONAL SPINNING CO., INC; 25/04/2018 – UNIFI INC UFI.N – COMPANY CONTINUES TO EXPECT SALES VOLUME GROWTH DRIVING REVENUE GROWTH IN LOW-TO-MID SINGLE DIGIT PERCENTAGE RANGE FOR YEAR; 23/04/2018 – DJ Unifi Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (UFI); 27/03/2018 Unifi Software Available Through the Microsoft Azure Marketplace

Marketfield Asset Management Llc decreased its stake in Rockwell Automation Inc (ROK) by 7.05% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Marketfield Asset Management Llc sold 1,847 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.35% . The institutional investor held 24,343 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.27M, down from 26,190 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Marketfield Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Rockwell Automation Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $17.98 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.59% or $0.95 during the last trading session, reaching $161.99. About 841,480 shares traded. Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK) has declined 12.02% since September 10, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 12.02% the S&P500. Some Historical ROK News: 19/03/2018 – EPA: Deadline to Comment on Proposed Listing of the Rockwell Grenada Site to the Superfund National Priorities List Extended to; 16/03/2018 – UTX CEO: PORTFOLIO REVIEW TO BEGIN AFTER ROCKWELL DEAL CLOSE; 30/05/2018 – S&PGR Wthdrws ‘BB’ Rtg On Rockwell Charter High Sch, UT Bonds; 25/04/2018 – Rockwell Automation Sees FY EPS $3.65-EPS $3.95; 25/04/2018 – ROCKWELL AUTOMATION INC ROK.N SEES FY 2018 SALES ABOUT $6.7 BLN; 25/04/2018 – ROCKWELL AUTOMATION INC ROK.N SEES FY 2018 SALES UP 3.5 TO 6.5 PCT; 25/04/2018 – ROCKWELL AUTOMATION INC – “DEMAND FOR QUARTER WAS FAIRLY BROAD BASED ACROSS REGIONS AND VERTICALS”; 25/04/2018 – Rockwell Automation 2Q Adj EPS $1.89; 22/03/2018 – Rockwell Automation Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average; 25/04/2018 – ROCKWELL AUTOMATION INC – SEES 2018 REPORTED SALES GROWTH 4.5 PCT TO 7.5 PCT

Analysts await Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK) to report earnings on November, 6. They expect $1.95 EPS, down 7.58% or $0.16 from last year’s $2.11 per share. ROK’s profit will be $216.48M for 20.77 P/E if the $1.95 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.40 actual EPS reported by Rockwell Automation, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -18.75% negative EPS growth.

Marketfield Asset Management Llc, which manages about $9.70 billion and $235.56M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Spdr Gold Trust (GLD) by 10,600 shares to 26,846 shares, valued at $3.28 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.14 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.40, from 0.74 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 42 investors sold ROK shares while 203 reduced holdings. 75 funds opened positions while 204 raised stakes. 80.96 million shares or 5.53% less from 85.70 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Oakbrook Investments Limited has 0.13% invested in Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK) for 12,579 shares. Moreover, Signaturefd Ltd Company has 0.01% invested in Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK). Minnesota-based Us Bancorporation De has invested 0.04% in Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK). Lazard Asset Lc holds 1.05% or 3.63 million shares in its portfolio. Portland Advsr Ltd Company holds 19,900 shares or 1.22% of its portfolio. Moreno Evelyn V invested 2.24% in Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK). Moreover, Ny State Common Retirement Fund has 0.07% invested in Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK) for 306,800 shares. Dekabank Deutsche Girozentrale has 0.21% invested in Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK) for 195,458 shares. 12,878 are held by Glenmede Trust Na. Cubist Systematic Strategies Ltd Liability has 0.27% invested in Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK). Capital Invsts owns 1.80 million shares or 0.08% of their US portfolio. Smithfield owns 0.06% invested in Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK) for 2,969 shares. Envestnet Asset Mgmt accumulated 0.01% or 34,549 shares. Brandywine Invest Mgmt Limited Co holds 11,133 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Frontier Ltd Liability Corp accumulated 292,658 shares.

Impala Asset Management Llc, which manages about $2.53B and $1.92B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Harley Davidson Inc (Call) (NYSE:HOG) by 340,123 shares to 2,400 shares, valued at $86,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Rio Tinto Plc (NYSE:RIO) by 391,996 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 2.84 million shares, and cut its stake in Star Bulk Carriers Corp.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.63 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.65, from 0.98 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 10 investors sold UFI shares while 25 reduced holdings. 18 funds opened positions while 39 raised stakes. 14.76 million shares or 1.95% less from 15.05 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. State Common Retirement Fund invested in 0% or 17,200 shares. Hall Laurie J Trustee accumulated 0% or 150 shares. Prelude Capital Management Ltd Llc holds 0% or 4,000 shares in its portfolio. California State Teachers Retirement Systems accumulated 24,097 shares. Victory Mngmt Inc stated it has 1.60 million shares or 0.07% of all its holdings. Great West Life Assurance Co Can holds 0% or 18,277 shares. The New York-based Bnp Paribas Arbitrage Sa has invested 0% in Unifi, Inc. (NYSE:UFI). Vanguard Inc has 0% invested in Unifi, Inc. (NYSE:UFI) for 941,438 shares. Shell Asset Mngmt Company stated it has 0.02% of its portfolio in Unifi, Inc. (NYSE:UFI). Conestoga Cap Advsrs Limited Liability Corp has 0.01% invested in Unifi, Inc. (NYSE:UFI) for 27,390 shares. Arrowstreet Partnership reported 0% in Unifi, Inc. (NYSE:UFI). Franklin Res has 0% invested in Unifi, Inc. (NYSE:UFI). Neuberger Berman Grp Ltd Company holds 188,229 shares. Charles Schwab Management Inc holds 182,398 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Credit Suisse Ag accumulated 14,109 shares.

Since August 9, 2019, it had 5 insider purchases, and 0 sales for $1.69 million activity. Bishop Robert J had bought 41,700 shares worth $849,012 on Friday, September 6. ValueAct Holdings – L.P. had bought 3,652 shares worth $69,205.