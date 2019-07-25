As Rockwell Automation (ROK) Share Value Declined, Holder Fisher Asset Management Has Upped Position; As Bancolombia S A (CIB) Share Value Rose, Holder Harding Loevner LP Increased Stake

Harding Loevner Lp increased its stake in Bancolombia S A (CIB) by 0.85% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Harding Loevner Lp bought 37,146 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.06% with the market. The hedge fund held 4.40 million shares of the commercial banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $224.69M, up from 4.36M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Harding Loevner Lp who had been investing in Bancolombia S A for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $12.27B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.20% or $0.62 during the last trading session, reaching $51.01. About 142,618 shares traded. Bancolombia S.A. (NYSE:CIB) has declined 1.00% since July 25, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 5.43% the S&P500. Some Historical CIB News: 15/05/2018 – BANCOLOMBIA 1Q LOANS COP149.65T; 16/03/2018 – BANCOLOMBIA CFO SPEAKS IN PHONE INTERVIEW FROM MEDELLIN; 12/03/2018 Research Report Identifies Essent Group, BanColombia S.A, Aegon NV, Delphi Technologies, IRSA Inversiones Y Representaciones S; 02/04/2018 – GRUPO ARGOS SIGNS COP460B 5 YEARS LOAN WITH BANCOLOMBIA; 16/03/2018 – BANCOLOMBIA SEES CREDIT GROWTH OF 8%-10% IN 2018: CFO; 15/05/2018 – BANCOLOMBIA 1Q NET INCOME COP522B, EST. COP661.37B; 04/05/2018 – Bancolombia S.A. Announces Filing Of The 2017 Annual Report On Form 20-F; 16/03/2018 – BANCOLOMBIA SEES FASTER CREDIT GROWTH AFTER COLOMBIA ELECTION; 10/05/2018 – BANCOLOMBIA PLANS TO SELL UP TO COP2T IN BONDS IN COLOMBIA; 31/05/2018 – Analysis: Positioning to Benefit within Avadel Pharmaceuticals, Abeona Therapeutics, BanColombia S.A, Aercap Holdings N.V, Kite

Fisher Asset Management Llc increased its stake in Rockwell Automation Inc (ROK) by 9.82% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Fisher Asset Management Llc bought 8,482 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.26% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 94,848 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $16.64M, up from 86,366 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Fisher Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Rockwell Automation Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $19.86B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.63% or $1.07 during the last trading session, reaching $167.81. About 1.94 million shares traded or 111.25% up from the average. Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK) has declined 9.30% since July 25, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 13.73% the S&P500. Some Historical ROK News: 25/04/2018 – ROCKWELL AUTOMATION INC – “GROWTH WAS LED BY HEAVY INDUSTRIES, INCLUDING OIL AND GAS, MINING, METALS, AND SEMICONDUCTOR.”; 25/04/2018 – ROCKWELL AUTOMATION INC ROK.N SETS QUARTERLY DIVIDEND OF $0.92/SHR; 14/05/2018 – Rockwell Automation Presenting at Conference May 21; 28/03/2018 – ROCKWELL AUTOMATION INC ROK.N : WELLS FARGO RAISES TO OUTPERFORM; 25/04/2018 – ROCKWELL AUTOMATION SEES FY ADJ EPS $7.70 TO $8.00, EST. $7.80; 25/04/2018 – ROCKWELL AUTOMATION INC – “DEMAND FOR QUARTER WAS FAIRLY BROAD BASED ACROSS REGIONS AND VERTICALS”; 25/04/2018 – ROCKWELL AUTOMATION INC ROK.N SEES FY 2018 SALES ABOUT $6.7 BLN; 09/04/2018 – ROCKWELL AUTOMATION INC ROK.N : BERENBERG RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $160 FROM $125; 04/05/2018 – UNITED TECH WILL REVIEW OPS PORTFOLIO AFTER ROCKWELL DEAL: CNBC; 25/04/2018 – ROCKWELL AUTOMATION INC ROK.N SEES FY 2018 ADJUSTED SHR $7.70 TO $8.00

Fisher Asset Management Llc, which manages about $85.30B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Artisan Partners Asset Mgmt In (NYSE:APAM) by 111,147 shares to 1.61 million shares, valued at $40.62 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Bancorpsouth Bk Tupelo Miss by 106,286 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1.04M shares, and cut its stake in Nuvasive Inc (NASDAQ:NUVA).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.14 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.40, from 0.74 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 42 investors sold ROK shares while 203 reduced holdings. 75 funds opened positions while 204 raised stakes. 80.96 million shares or 5.53% less from 85.70 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. M&T Bancorporation holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK) for 16,078 shares. Hsbc Public Ltd Liability Corporation has invested 0.04% in Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK). 6,989 are held by Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania Pub School Empls Retrmt Systems. Oakbrook Lc holds 0.13% of its portfolio in Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK) for 12,579 shares. Clearbridge Limited Co accumulated 413,693 shares. Legal And General Group Inc Public Lc reported 881,373 shares. 147,932 are held by Barclays Public Ltd. Us State Bank De accumulated 0.04% or 75,210 shares. Ing Groep Nv holds 8,705 shares or 0.03% of its portfolio. Csat Invest Advisory Lp holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK) for 80 shares. 28,527 were accumulated by Daiwa Gp. Moreover, Huntington Comml Bank has 0.49% invested in Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK) for 169,331 shares. 1.51M were accumulated by Wells Fargo & Com Mn. 6,532 were accumulated by Northwestern Mutual Wealth Mngmt. Birmingham Co Inc Al reported 2,850 shares.