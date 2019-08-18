As Rockwell Automation (ROK) Share Price Declined, Rampart Investment Management Company Boosted Holding by $1.20 Million; Colonial Trust Advisors Lowered Its Martin Marietta Matls (MLM) Stake by $864,099

Rampart Investment Management Company Llc increased its stake in Rockwell Automation Inc (ROK) by 584.36% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Rampart Investment Management Company Llc bought 6,837 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.35% . The institutional investor held 8,007 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.41 million, up from 1,170 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Rampart Investment Management Company Llc who had been investing in Rockwell Automation Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $17.59B market cap company. The stock increased 3.00% or $4.38 during the last trading session, reaching $150.31. About 853,134 shares traded. Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK) has declined 12.02% since August 18, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 12.02% the S&P500. Some Historical ROK News: 14/05/2018 – ROCKWELL LAND CORP ROCK.PS – QTRLY NET INCOME ATTRIBUTABLE TO EQUITY HOLDERS OF ROCKWELL LAND CORP 620 MLN PESOS VS 516 MLN PESOS; 02/05/2018 – TenLinks: Rockwell Automation Updates FactoryTalk Analytics Portfolio; 25/04/2018 – ROCKWELL AUTOMATION INC – “DEMAND FOR QUARTER WAS FAIRLY BROAD BASED ACROSS REGIONS AND VERTICALS”; 22/03/2018 – Rockwell Automation Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average; 25/04/2018 – Rockwell Automation 2Q Net $227.4M; 06/04/2018 – Softing Inc. Launches the OPC UA MDIS Module, a ControlLogix® In-chassis PLC Module, and Extends Connectivity for Rockwell Automation Deeper into Oil & Gas; 04/05/2018 – United Technologies Wins EU Nod for $23 Billion Rockwell Deal; 25/04/2018 – ROCKWELL AUTOMATION INC ROK.N SEES FY 2018 SALES UP 3.5 TO 6.5 PCT; 25/04/2018 – ROCKWELL AUTOMATION SEES FY ADJ EPS $7.70 TO $8.00, EST. $7.80

Colonial Trust Advisors decreased its stake in Martin Marietta Matls (MLM) by 27.94% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Colonial Trust Advisors sold 4,299 shares as the company’s stock rose 13.05% . The institutional investor held 11,089 shares of the basic industries company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.23M, down from 15,388 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Colonial Trust Advisors who had been investing in Martin Marietta Matls for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $15.91 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.90% or $4.76 during the last trading session, reaching $254.84. About 427,386 shares traded. Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM) has risen 22.83% since August 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 22.83% the S&P500.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.14 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.40, from 0.74 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 42 investors sold ROK shares while 203 reduced holdings. 75 funds opened positions while 204 raised stakes. 80.96 million shares or 5.53% less from 85.70 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. The New Jersey-based Private Advisor Grp Incorporated Ltd Liability Com has invested 0.02% in Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK). 5,450 were reported by Suntrust Banks. Mackenzie reported 0.02% of its portfolio in Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK). 5,784 were accumulated by Advisory Services Networks Lc. Vanguard Group Inc holds 0.06% or 8.85M shares. 187 were reported by Baldwin Brothers Ma. 85 are held by Covington Management. Cap World has invested 0.08% of its portfolio in Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK). Burney Commerce stated it has 0.08% in Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK). Bancorporation Of Hawaii has invested 0.03% in Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK). Castleark Management Limited Liability Corp reported 2,810 shares. 39,495 were accumulated by North Star Asset Mgmt Inc. Captrust Fincl Advsrs has 0% invested in Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK). Ashfield Capital Partners Ltd Liability invested in 9,577 shares or 0.18% of the stock. Riggs Asset Managment Inc has invested 0.02% of its portfolio in Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK).

Rampart Investment Management Company Llc, which manages about $668.66M and $878.50 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ishares Tr (SHY) by 97,072 shares to 40,881 shares, valued at $3.44M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Garmin Ltd (NASDAQ:GRMN) by 22,604 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 73,650 shares, and cut its stake in Ishares Tr (IYR).

Colonial Trust Advisors, which manages about $513.21 million and $526.97M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Amazon Com Inc Com (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 708 shares to 6,828 shares, valued at $12.16M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Walmart Inc (NYSE:WMT) by 3,170 shares in the quarter, for a total of 29,899 shares, and has risen its stake in Nike Inc Cl B (NYSE:NKE).

