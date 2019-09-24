As Rockwell Automation (ROK) Share Price Declined, Hall Laurie J Trustee Upped Position by $534,640; Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Has Decreased Its Danaher (DHR) Stake as Stock Rose

Hall Laurie J Trustee increased its stake in Rockwell Automation (ROK) by 35.96% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hall Laurie J Trustee bought 3,280 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.35% . The institutional investor held 12,400 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.03 million, up from 9,120 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hall Laurie J Trustee who had been investing in Rockwell Automation for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $19.21 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.30% or $2.11 during the last trading session, reaching $164.17. About 1.02M shares traded or 5.62% up from the average. Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK) has declined 12.02% since September 24, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 12.02% the S&P500. Some Historical ROK News: 30/05/2018 – Rockwell Automation Collaborates with Plug and Play to Extend Innovation Strategy; 25/04/2018 – ROCKWELL AUTOMATION INC ROK.N SEES FY 2018 SALES UP 3.5 TO 6.5 PCT; 25/04/2018 – ROCKWELL AUTOMATION INC – “DEMAND FOR QUARTER WAS FAIRLY BROAD BASED ACROSS REGIONS AND VERTICALS”; 17/04/2018 – ROCKWELL LAND CORP – FY NET INCOME ATTRIBUTABLE TO PARENT EQUITY HOLDER 2.11 BLN PESOS VS 1.82 BLN PESOS; 29/05/2018 – ROCKWELL TO START FIRST RESORT DEVELOPMENT IN CEBU PROVINCE; 28/03/2018 – ROCKWELL AUTOMATION INC ROK.N : WELLS FARGO RAISES TO OUTPERFORM; 25/04/2018 – ROCKWELL AUTOMATION INCREASING FISCAL 2018 ADJUSTED EPS VIEW; 25/04/2018 – Rockwell Automation 2Q Net $227.4M; 25/04/2018 – ROCKWELL AUTOMATION SEES FY ADJ EPS $7.70 TO $8.00, EST. $7.80; 02/05/2018 – TenLinks: Rockwell Automation Updates FactoryTalk Analytics Portfolio

Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc decreased its stake in Danaher Corporation (DHR) by 2.59% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc sold 2,809 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.80% . The institutional investor held 105,624 shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $15.10M, down from 108,433 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Danaher Corporation for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $103.73B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.28% or $1.87 during the last trading session, reaching $144.6. About 1.82M shares traded. Danaher Corporation (NYSE:DHR) has risen 38.00% since September 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 38.00% the S&P500. Some Historical DHR News: 19/04/2018 – Danaher Sees FY Adj EPS $4.38-Adj EPS $4.45; 04/05/2018 – OC Oerlikon prepares IPO for drives division; 25/04/2018 – DANAHER APPROACHED GE ABOUT DEAL FOR GE’S LIFE-SCIENCES UNIT – WSJ, CITING; 08/05/2018 – Danaher Presenting at Bank of America Conference May 15; 17/04/2018 – New Keithley KickStart 2.0 Software Removes Complexity from Multi-Instrument Setup, Fast Data Visualization; 02/04/2018 – Deutsche Health Adds Danaher, Exits Varian, Cuts J&J; 19/04/2018 – Danaher 1Q Operating Cash Flow $828.9M; 17/05/2018 – Fluke Calibration publishes second annual Calibration and Metrology Compensation Survey Results; 26/03/2018 – Hartford HLS Exits CVS, Cuts Microsoft, Buys More Danaher; 19/04/2018 – Danaher Sees 2Q Adj EPS $1.07-Adj EPS $1.10

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.11 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.03, from 1.14 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 44 investors sold ROK shares while 203 reduced holdings. 84 funds opened positions while 191 raised stakes. 77.53 million shares or 4.23% less from 80.96 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. D E Shaw And stated it has 0.01% in Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK). Ftb Inc reported 43 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Primecap Mgmt Co Ca holds 0.04% of its portfolio in Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK) for 308,665 shares. San Francisco Sentry Inv Gru (Ca) holds 0.01% or 91 shares in its portfolio. Garrison Asset Management Limited Com owns 16,202 shares. Philadelphia Trust reported 42,150 shares or 0.61% of all its holdings. The Georgia-based Voya Inv Mgmt Lc has invested 0.02% in Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK). Lpl Financial Ltd Liability holds 31,192 shares. Ameriprise reported 663,933 shares. Baystate Wealth Management Ltd Liability Co has invested 0.04% of its portfolio in Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK). Barclays Public Ltd invested in 194,042 shares. State Treasurer State Of Michigan invested in 28,290 shares. Metropolitan Life Insurance New York invested 0.07% of its portfolio in Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK). Moreover, Massmutual Tru Fsb Adv has 0.07% invested in Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK). Cadence Capital Limited Liability Com stated it has 0.16% of its portfolio in Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK).

More notable recent Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK) news were published by: Businesswire.com which released: “Rockwell Automation to Present at 7th Annual Morgan Stanley Laguna Conference – Business Wire” on September 05, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Here’s The Price I’ll Start Buying Rockwell Automation – Seeking Alpha” published on December 24, 2018, Seekingalpha.com published: “Rockwell Automation: A Powerful Investment Compounding Machine – Seeking Alpha” on July 31, 2019. More interesting news about Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “What’s in Store for Rockwell Automation (ROK) Q3 Earnings? – Yahoo Finance” published on July 22, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Why Rockwell Automation Slumped 17.6% in May – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 07, 2019.

Analysts await Danaher Corporation (NYSE:DHR) to report earnings on October, 17. They expect $1.15 EPS, up 4.55% or $0.05 from last year’s $1.1 per share. DHR’s profit will be $824.97M for 31.43 P/E if the $1.15 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.19 actual EPS reported by Danaher Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -3.36% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.8 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.18, from 0.98 in 2019Q1. It dived, as 38 investors sold DHR shares while 447 reduced holdings. 102 funds opened positions while 287 raised stakes. 536.72 million shares or 3.84% less from 558.16 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. New York State Common Retirement Fund has 1.90M shares. Ratan Mgmt LP invested in 25,000 shares or 0.79% of the stock. Aristotle Capital Mngmt Limited Liability Company reported 4.58M shares or 3.66% of all its holdings. Palisade Asset Mngmt Ltd Liability Co has invested 0.53% in Danaher Corporation (NYSE:DHR). Perella Weinberg Prtnrs Limited Partnership holds 0.2% or 31,765 shares. North Star Investment Mngmt has invested 0.03% in Danaher Corporation (NYSE:DHR). Kingfisher Capital Llc reported 12,031 shares stake. Glenmede Tru Na reported 47,000 shares. Sigma Planning Corp invested 0.06% of its portfolio in Danaher Corporation (NYSE:DHR). Diversified Communications reported 3,696 shares. Brown Management Ltd Co invested in 2,123 shares. Counselors stated it has 0.63% of its portfolio in Danaher Corporation (NYSE:DHR). Hudock Gp Llc has 19 shares. Signaturefd Ltd Co reported 6,431 shares. Cadence Bankshares Na holds 0.3% or 5,382 shares in its portfolio.

Since August 23, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 selling transactions for $348,800 activity.