As Rockwell Automation (ROK) Market Value Declined, Symphony Asset Management Raised Holding; Steel Partners Hldgs LP (SPLP) Shareholder Steel Partners Holdings LP Has Increased Its Stake

Steel Partners Holdings Lp increased its stake in Steel Partners Hldgs LP (SPLP) by 33.69% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Steel Partners Holdings Lp bought 500,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.19% . The hedge fund held 1.98M shares of the industrial specialties company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $27.44M, up from 1.48M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Steel Partners Holdings Lp who had been investing in Steel Partners Hldgs LP for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $341.19M market cap company. The stock increased 0.81% or $0.11 during the last trading session, reaching $13.67. About 2,799 shares traded. Steel Partners Holdings L.P. (NYSE:SPLP) has declined 18.35% since August 8, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 18.35% the S&P500. Some Historical SPLP News: 23/05/2018 – Steel Partners Holdings Reports 17.8% Babcock & Wilcox Stake in Filing; 23/05/2018 – Steel Partners Offered to Buy Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises; 19/04/2018 – DJ Steel Partners Holdings LP, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (SPLP); 09/03/2018 – Steel Partners Holdings 4Q Rev $335.3M; 09/03/2018 – STEEL PARTNERS HOLDINGS LP QTRLY SHR LOSS $0.55; 23/05/2018 – BABCOCK & WILCOX HOLDER STEEL PARTNERS OFFERS TO BUY CO; 02/05/2018 – STEEL PARTNERS REPORTS BOOST IN BABCOCK & WILCOX STAKE TO 17.8%; 09/03/2018 – Steel Partners Holdings Sees 1Q Adjusted EBITDA $30M-$37M; 21/03/2018 – STEEL PARTNERS-AGREEMENT WITH BABCOCK & WILCOX ENTERPRISES WITH RESPECT TO POSSIBLE NEGOTIATED BUSINESS COMBINATION/OTHER STRATEGIC/FINANCIAL TRANSACTION; 14/05/2018 – Steel Partners Holdings LP Exits Position in HC2

Symphony Asset Management Llc increased its stake in Rockwell Automation Inc (ROK) by 123.91% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Symphony Asset Management Llc bought 2,125 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.35% . The institutional investor held 3,840 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $674,000, up from 1,715 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Symphony Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Rockwell Automation Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $18.30B market cap company. The stock increased 2.19% or $3.32 during the last trading session, reaching $155.25. About 412,233 shares traded. Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK) has declined 12.02% since August 8, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 12.02% the S&P500. Some Historical ROK News: 05/04/2018 – Berkshire Museum Fight Ends With Approval to Sell Norman Rockwell Painting; 22/05/2018 – Advanced Energy Announces Rockwell Automation AOPs for Its Line of Optical Temperature Pyrometers; 02/05/2018 – TenLinks: Rockwell Automation Updates FactoryTalk Analytics Portfolio; 23/04/2018 – EON: Rockwell Automation Simplifies Analytics for Industrial Productivity; 25/04/2018 – Rockwell Automation 2Q EPS $1.77; 06/04/2018 – Softing Inc. Launches the OPC UA MDIS Module, a ControlLogix® In-chassis PLC Module, and Extends Connectivity for Rockwell Automation Deeper into Oil & Gas; 27/04/2018 – In remote China, a high-tech auto plant flags global challenge; 25/04/2018 – Rockwell Automation Sees FY Adj EPS $7.70-Adj EPS $8; 30/05/2018 – S&PGR Wthdrws ‘BB’ Rtg On Rockwell Charter High Sch, UT Bonds; 25/04/2018 – Rockwell Automation 2Q Adj EPS $1.89

Symphony Asset Management Llc, which manages about $16.99 billion and $389.05M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Teradyne Inc (Prn) by 12.00 million shares to 3.00 million shares, valued at $4.20M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Transocean Ltd (NYSE:RIG) by 216,011 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 444,434 shares, and cut its stake in Kennametal Inc (NYSE:KMT).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.14 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.40, from 0.74 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 42 investors sold ROK shares while 203 reduced holdings. 75 funds opened positions while 204 raised stakes. 80.96 million shares or 5.53% less from 85.70 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Caisse De Depot Et Placement Du Quebec holds 18,389 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Moreover, Archford Cap Strategies Ltd Liability Corporation has 0.12% invested in Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK) for 1,807 shares. Bank Of Nova Scotia holds 22,866 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. West Oak Capital Limited Liability Company stated it has 18 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Pettyjohn Wood And White holds 0.07% or 1,220 shares. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt holds 1,134 shares or 0.03% of its portfolio. Howland Mngmt Limited Liability Corp holds 0.03% or 2,203 shares. Sumitomo Life Insurance holds 0.28% or 11,907 shares. First Mercantile Tru owns 993 shares. Gsa Prns Limited Liability Partnership reported 2,688 shares. Supplemental Annuity Collective Of Nj holds 0.47% or 6,000 shares in its portfolio. Proshare Advisors Limited Liability holds 14,448 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. Trustmark Retail Bank Department invested in 170 shares or 0% of the stock. Vident Inv Advisory Ltd Liability Company reported 127,151 shares or 1.2% of all its holdings. Pennsylvania-based Sei Investments has invested 0.04% in Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK).

