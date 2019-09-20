As Rockwell Automation (ROK) Market Value Declined, Shareholder Marketfield Asset Management Trimmed Its Holding by $862,270; As Pfizer (PFE) Stock Declined, Miles Capital Has Cut Its Stake

Marketfield Asset Management Llc decreased its stake in Rockwell Automation Inc (ROK) by 21.73% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Marketfield Asset Management Llc sold 5,290 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.35% . The institutional investor held 19,053 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $3.12M, down from 24,343 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Marketfield Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Rockwell Automation Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $19.07B market cap company. The stock increased 0.34% or $0.55 during the last trading session, reaching $163.56. About 273,104 shares traded. Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK) has declined 12.02% since September 20, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 12.02% the S&P500. Some Historical ROK News: 25/04/2018 – ROCKWELL AUTOMATION 2Q ADJ EPS $1.89, EST. $1.82; 25/04/2018 – ROCKWELL AUTOMATION – ARCHITECTURE & SOFTWARE QUARTERLY SALES WERE $768.4 MLN, INCREASE OF 6.9 PERCENT COMPARED TO $719.0 MLN IN SAME PERIOD LAST YEAR; 07/05/2018 – Rockwell Auto: FactoryTalk Network Manager Software Simplifies Network Operations and Maintenance; 05/04/2018 – Judge Allows Berkshire Museum to Sell Rockwell Painting and Other Works; 28/03/2018 – ROCKWELL AUTOMATION INC ROK.N : WELLS FARGO RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $205 FROM $200; 14/05/2018 – ROCKWELL LAND CORP ROCK.PS – QTRLY REVENUE 3.33 BLN PESOS VS 3.06 BLN PESOS; 09/04/2018 – ROCKWELL AUTOMATION INC ROK.N : BERENBERG RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $160 FROM $125; 06/04/2018 – Softing Inc. Launches the OPC UA MDIS Module, a ControlLogix® In-chassis PLC Module, and Extends Connectivity for Rockwell Automation Deeper into Oil & Gas; 20/04/2018 – DJ Rockwell Automation Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (ROK); 30/05/2018 – Rockwell Automation Collaborates with Plug and Play to Extend Innovation Strategy

Miles Capital Inc decreased its stake in Pfizer Inc (PFE) by 29.96% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Miles Capital Inc sold 8,673 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.73% . The institutional investor held 20,279 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $878,000, down from 28,952 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Miles Capital Inc who had been investing in Pfizer Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $205.21 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.26% or $0.46 during the last trading session, reaching $36.97. About 11.99M shares traded. Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) has risen 0.65% since September 20, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.65% the S&P500. Some Historical PFE News: 07/05/2018 – Wave Life Sciences Highlights Progress on Hepatic Collaboration with Pfizer; 14/03/2018 – Global Acromegaly and Gigantism Drugs Market 2018-2022 – Key Vendors are lpsen, Novartis & Pfizer – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 18/05/2018 – U.S. FDA SAYS THERE WAS NO CHANGE IN THE ADVERSE EVENT PROFILE OF KEYTRUDA OR TECENTRIQ; 19/03/2018 – BIODURO SAYS AISF WAS DEVELOPED THROUGH A RESEARCH COLLABORATION WITH PFIZER INC; 16/05/2018 – TURNSTONE BIOLOGICS – ENTERED INTO A CLINICAL SUPPLY AGREEMENT WITH F. HOFFMANN-LA ROCHE LTD UNDER WHICH ROCHE WILL PROVIDE ATEZOLIZUMAB (TECENTRIQ); 10/04/2018 – Pfizer Signs Lease for the Spiral at Hudson Yards in Manhattan; 25/05/2018 – STAT Plus: Pharmalittle: Mylan pressures Pfizer to fix EpiPen production problems; AstraZeneca cancer drug hits goal; 29/05/2018 – Pfizer’s Xalkori Receives FDA Breakthrough Therapy Designation in Two New Indications; 17/05/2018 – FDA’S GOTTLIEB – COS FOR WHICH INQUIRIES HAVE BEEN RECEIVED INCLUDE PHARMACIA AND UPJOHN CO, QUESTCOR PHARMACEUTICALS, BOEHRINGER INGELHEIM, NPS PHARMA; 09/04/2018 – Pfizer Canada and MaRS Innovation Partner to Convert Great Science into Solutions to Benefit Canadians’ Health

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.11 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.03, from 1.14 in 2019Q1. It dived, as 44 investors sold ROK shares while 203 reduced holdings. 84 funds opened positions while 191 raised stakes. 77.53 million shares or 4.23% less from 80.96 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. 1,121 were reported by First Mercantile. Somerville Kurt F holds 64,202 shares or 2.09% of its portfolio. North Star Mngmt reported 1,932 shares. Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania Pub School Empls Retrmt Systems invested in 0.02% or 6,949 shares. Panagora Asset Mgmt owns 310,501 shares. Clifford Swan Investment Counsel Limited Liability has invested 0.02% of its portfolio in Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK). 1,487 were accumulated by Advisory Research Inc. Sterling Cap Mngmt Limited Com holds 0.03% or 20,740 shares in its portfolio. 2,701 were accumulated by Pitcairn. Personal Cap Advsrs owns 1,784 shares for 0% of their portfolio. First Commonwealth Financial Pa reported 0.4% stake. Ent Fincl Svcs has invested 0.01% in Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK). Stonebridge Cap Advsrs Ltd Liability owns 1,824 shares for 0.05% of their portfolio. 121,316 were accumulated by Cubist Systematic Strategies. Macquarie Limited owns 23,535 shares.

Analysts await Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK) to report earnings on November, 6. They expect $1.95 earnings per share, down 7.58% or $0.16 from last year’s $2.11 per share. ROK’s profit will be $227.37 million for 20.97 P/E if the $1.95 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.40 actual earnings per share reported by Rockwell Automation, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -18.75% negative EPS growth.

Analysts await Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) to report earnings on October, 29. They expect $0.62 earnings per share, down 20.51% or $0.16 from last year’s $0.78 per share. PFE’s profit will be $3.44B for 14.91 P/E if the $0.62 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.80 actual earnings per share reported by Pfizer Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -22.50% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.84 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.08, from 0.76 in 2019Q1. It increased, as 51 investors sold PFE shares while 714 reduced holdings. 122 funds opened positions while 520 raised stakes. 3.85 billion shares or 0.77% less from 3.88 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Bruce Company reported 508,832 shares. Northpointe Capital Ltd Company owns 83,533 shares for 1.15% of their portfolio. Caprock Grp Inc Inc holds 0.16% in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) or 18,718 shares. M&T Bancshares owns 3.72M shares. Sei Invests holds 0.24% or 1.68M shares. Howe And Rusling accumulated 0.53% or 71,074 shares. Norris Perne French Ltd Liability Partnership Mi accumulated 5,857 shares or 0.03% of the stock. The New Jersey-based New Jersey Better Educational Savings Tru has invested 1.15% in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE). Manufacturers Life Insur The holds 0.35% or 6.88 million shares. Tarbox Family Office has 0.42% invested in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) for 30,730 shares. Srb owns 11,328 shares. Miles Inc stated it has 0.72% in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE). Glenmede Trust Na owns 0.85% invested in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) for 4.49 million shares. Folger Nolan Fleming Douglas Cap Inc has 0.24% invested in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) for 37,245 shares. Toth Finance Advisory has invested 0.03% in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE).