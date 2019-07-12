As Rockwell Automation (ROK) Market Value Declined, Hemenway Trust Company Upped Position by $1.55 Million; Pepsico (PEP) Share Value Rose While Gyroscope Capital Management Group Has Trimmed Stake

Gyroscope Capital Management Group Llc decreased its stake in Pepsico Inc (PEP) by 95.39% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Gyroscope Capital Management Group Llc sold 66,771 shares as the company’s stock rose 13.35% with the market. The institutional investor held 3,229 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $399,000, down from 70,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Gyroscope Capital Management Group Llc who had been investing in Pepsico Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $186.26B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.10% or $1.48 during the last trading session, reaching $132.87. About 2.52 million shares traded. PepsiCo, Inc. (NYSE:PEP) has risen 33.14% since July 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 28.71% the S&P500. Some Historical PEP News: 10/05/2018 – Pepsi® Generations Summer Campaign Celebrates the Brand’s Rich Music History; Features Michael Jackson, Ray Charles and Britney Spears on Retro Cans; 19/03/2018 – PEPSICO WILL PUBLISH LIST OF MILLS PRODUCE PALM OIL; 26/04/2018 – PEPSICO INC CFO JOHNSTON SAYS RISING COSTS FROM TARIFFS NOT EXPECTED TO BE DISRUPTIVE – CNBC; 26/04/2018 – PepsiCo’s earnings and revenue top expectations; 16/03/2018 – PepsiCo CEO Indra K. Nooyi 2017 Total Compensation Valued at $31.1M; 18/04/2018 – PepsiCo Sees Sugarless Gatorade Refreshing Sports-Drink Demand; 26/04/2018 – Pepsi’s North American drinks business continues to lag behind its snack business; 06/03/2018 – Painting The World Blue: Pepsi® Loves And Lives Football With Global 2018 Campaign; 25/05/2018 – PEPSICO INC – BARE SNACKS LEADERSHIP WILL REPORT INTO FRITO-LAY NORTH AMERICA; 26/04/2018 – Pepsi tops estimates, promises more investments in N. America

Hemenway Trust Company Llc increased its stake in Rockwell Automation (ROK) by 16.41% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hemenway Trust Company Llc bought 8,884 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.26% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 63,037 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $11.06 million, up from 54,153 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hemenway Trust Company Llc who had been investing in Rockwell Automation for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $19.31B market cap company. The stock increased 2.69% or $4.2 during the last trading session, reaching $160.4. About 810,618 shares traded. Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK) has declined 9.30% since July 12, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 13.73% the S&P500. Some Historical ROK News: 04/05/2018 – UNITED TECH WILL REVIEW OPS PORTFOLIO AFTER ROCKWELL DEAL: CNBC; 25/04/2018 – ROCKWELL AUTOMATION INC ROK.N SEES FY 2018 SHR $3.65 TO $3.95; 25/04/2018 – ROCKWELL AUTOMATION INC – SEES 2018 REPORTED SALES GROWTH 4.5 PCT TO 7.5 PCT; 17/04/2018 – ROCKWELL LAND CORP – FY NET INCOME ATTRIBUTABLE TO PARENT EQUITY HOLDER 2.11 BLN PESOS VS 1.82 BLN PESOS; 14/05/2018 – ROCKWELL LAND CORP ROCK.PS – QTRLY REVENUE 3.33 BLN PESOS VS 3.06 BLN PESOS; 30/05/2018 – Rockwell Automation Collaborates with Plug and Play to Extend Innovation Strategy; 25/04/2018 – ROCKWELL AUTOMATION – ARCHITECTURE & SOFTWARE QUARTERLY SALES WERE $768.4 MLN, INCREASE OF 6.9 PERCENT COMPARED TO $719.0 MLN IN SAME PERIOD LAST YEAR; 25/04/2018 – Rockwell Automation 2Q Adj EPS $1.89; 25/04/2018 – ROCKWELL AUTOMATION INC – “DEMAND FOR QUARTER WAS FAIRLY BROAD BASED ACROSS REGIONS AND VERTICALS”; 23/04/2018 – EON: Rockwell Automation Simplifies Analytics for Industrial Productivity

Hemenway Trust Company Llc, which manages about $620.25 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) by 14,478 shares to 42,948 shares, valued at $3.47 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Roche Hldg Ltd Adr (RHHBY) by 15,453 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 139,792 shares, and cut its stake in Cisco Sys Inc (NASDAQ:CSCO).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.14 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.40, from 0.74 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 42 investors sold ROK shares while 203 reduced holdings. 75 funds opened positions while 204 raised stakes. 80.96 million shares or 5.53% less from 85.70 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Syntal Prns Ltd Liability Corp, a Texas-based fund reported 2,542 shares. Inv Advisors Limited invested 0.02% of its portfolio in Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK). Sequoia Advsr Ltd Liability Corporation, a Ohio-based fund reported 2,217 shares. Glenmede Company Na invested in 12,878 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Wells Fargo Mn accumulated 1.51 million shares or 0.08% of the stock. Moreover, Choate has 0.02% invested in Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK) for 1,892 shares. Gemmer Asset Management Ltd Co holds 0% or 76 shares in its portfolio. Wellington Mgmt Group Incorporated Limited Liability Partnership has invested 0.01% in Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK). Valley National Advisers holds 0.01% or 216 shares. Allsquare Wealth Mngmt Limited Liability reported 12 shares. Cetera Advsrs Ltd Liability Corp holds 4,091 shares. Jfs Wealth Advsr Lc invested in 100 shares. Boston Advsr holds 6,160 shares or 0.06% of its portfolio. Cibc has invested 0% of its portfolio in Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK). Robecosam Ag reported 0.36% stake.

Investors sentiment is 0.94 in 2019 Q1. Its the same as in 2018Q4. It is without change, as 40 investors sold PEP shares while 676 reduced holdings. only 127 funds opened positions while 544 raised stakes. 965.36 million shares or 3.54% less from 1.00 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Highlander Cap Mngmt Ltd owns 13,624 shares. Baillie Gifford Communications invested in 280,721 shares or 0.04% of the stock. Cutler Investment Counsel Llc reported 73,378 shares. Academy Cap Tx invested 3.01% of its portfolio in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP). Trust Co Of Toledo Na Oh accumulated 46,022 shares. Moreover, Ntv Asset Llc has 1.47% invested in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP). North Star Asset Management accumulated 25,151 shares. Moreover, Sg Americas Limited Liability Company has 0.06% invested in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) for 49,703 shares. Gofen & Glossberg Ltd Limited Liability Company Il owns 419,150 shares. Ferguson Wellman Cap Mgmt reported 60,399 shares. Roberts Glore Il accumulated 30,874 shares. 2.12M were reported by Ajo Ltd Partnership. Mariner Lc reported 0.5% stake. The Massachusetts-based Natixis Advisors LP has invested 0.21% in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP). The Massachusetts-based Choate Advsr has invested 0.22% in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP).