As Rockwell Automation (ROK) Market Value Declined, Gam Holding Ag Trimmed Stake; As Boeing Co (BA) Market Valuation Declined, Beaumont Financial Partners Has Upped Position

Gam Holding Ag decreased its stake in Rockwell Automation Inc (ROK) by 40.54% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Gam Holding Ag sold 2,001 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.35% . The institutional investor held 2,935 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $515,000, down from 4,936 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Gam Holding Ag who had been investing in Rockwell Automation Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $17.59B market cap company. The stock increased 3.00% or $4.38 during the last trading session, reaching $150.31. About 853,134 shares traded. Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK) has declined 12.02% since August 19, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 12.02% the S&P500. Some Historical ROK News: 19/03/2018 – EPA: Deadline to Comment on Proposed Listing of the Rockwell Grenada Site to the Superfund National Priorities List Extended to; 17/04/2018 – ROCKWELL LAND CORP – FY NET INCOME ATTRIBUTABLE TO PARENT EQUITY HOLDER 2.11 BLN PESOS VS 1.82 BLN PESOS; 25/04/2018 – ROCKWELL AUTOMATION BOOSTING DIV 10%; 04/05/2018 – United Technologies Wins EU Nod for $23 Billion Rockwell Deal; 25/04/2018 – Rockwell Automation 2Q Adj EPS $1.89; 14/05/2018 – Rockwell Automation Presenting at Conference May 21; 06/04/2018 – Softing Inc. Launches the OPC UA MDIS Module, a ControlLogix® In-chassis PLC Module, and Extends Connectivity for Rockwell Automation Deeper into Oil & Gas; 14/05/2018 – ROCKWELL LAND CORP ROCK.PS – QTRLY REVENUE 3.33 BLN PESOS VS 3.06 BLN PESOS; 25/04/2018 – ROCKWELL AUTOMATION INC – “DEMAND FOR QUARTER WAS FAIRLY BROAD BASED ACROSS REGIONS AND VERTICALS”; 25/04/2018 – ROCKWELL AUTOMATION INC – CONTROL PRODUCTS & SOLUTIONS QUARTERLY SALES WERE $882.8 MLN, AN INCREASE OF 5.7 PERCENT COMPARED TO $835.3 MLN

Beaumont Financial Partners Llc increased its stake in Boeing Co (BA) by 553.51% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Beaumont Financial Partners Llc bought 13,489 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.45% . The institutional investor held 15,926 shares of the aerospace company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.08 million, up from 2,437 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Beaumont Financial Partners Llc who had been investing in Boeing Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $185.95 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.75% or $2.45 during the last trading session, reaching $330.45. About 3.87M shares traded. The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) has declined 2.81% since August 19, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.81% the S&P500. Some Historical BA News: 07/03/2018 – RPT-Trump tariffs would barely raise Boeing’s prices but could hurt sales; 10/05/2018 – CNBC: Embraer breakup complications are delaying its deal with Boeing; 25/04/2018 – BOEING, GERMAN AEROSPACE COMPANIES PARTNER FOR BUSINESS OPPORTUNITIES ON THE H-47 CHINOOK, A CONTENDER IN STH HEAVY-LIFT HELICOPTER COMPETITION; 14/03/2018 – China’s path to tariff retribution could begin with Boeing; 07/05/2018 – Paul R. La Monica: Rumor has it Musk and The Boring Company will be building a new Tunnel Force One for Trump to replace the; 05/03/2018 – BOEING 737 FLIES ON AVERAGE 30 MINS/DAY MORE THAN AIRBUS A320; 12/04/2018 – Norway’s Wideroe says may increase Embraer jet order; 20/03/2018 – LMI Aerospace Composites Operation Receives Boeing Thermoplastics Contract; 26/04/2018 – AIRSHOW-Arms maker Diehl calls for harmonised export rules in Europe; 10/04/2018 – BOEING REPORTS 1Q 737 DELIVERIES 132, UP VERSUS 113 IN 1Q07

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.92 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.10, from 1.02 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 76 investors sold BA shares while 601 reduced holdings. 166 funds opened positions while 459 raised stakes. 339.40 million shares or 12.27% less from 386.86 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 52,206 were accumulated by Edgemoor. Meridian Inv Counsel Incorporated accumulated 1,873 shares. Private Asset Management owns 0.15% invested in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) for 2,199 shares. S&T Bankshares Pa invested in 0.28% or 3,298 shares. Shoker Counsel Inc has invested 1.46% in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). Burns J W & Ny owns 8,672 shares or 0.81% of their US portfolio. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage Sa has 0% invested in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). Mechanics National Bank Tru Department holds 5,080 shares. Hanson And Doremus Management stated it has 12,799 shares or 1.61% of all its holdings. Markston Lc reported 103,761 shares. Nippon Life Glob Americas reported 0.92% of its portfolio in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). Scholtz And Lc reported 3.91% stake. Amica Retiree Med Tru owns 2,849 shares or 0.95% of their US portfolio. 3,466 are held by Advisory. Crawford Invest Counsel Incorporated holds 0.24% or 20,717 shares.

Beaumont Financial Partners Llc, which manages about $2.17B and $933.15 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in John Hancock Etf Trust by 64,853 shares to 32,754 shares, valued at $1.03 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Spdr Series Trust (IPE) by 10,866 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 13,677 shares, and cut its stake in Vanguard Index Fds (VUG).

Gam Holding Ag, which manages about $2.38B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Regenxbio Inc by 47,675 shares to 111,575 shares, valued at $6.39M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Pvh Corp (NYSE:PVH) by 18,237 shares in the quarter, for a total of 108,391 shares, and has risen its stake in Jd Com Inc (NASDAQ:JD).

Analysts await Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK) to report earnings on November, 6. They expect $2.24 EPS, up 6.16% or $0.13 from last year’s $2.11 per share. ROK’s profit will be $262.09 million for 16.78 P/E if the $2.24 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.40 actual EPS reported by Rockwell Automation, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -6.67% negative EPS growth.