As Rockwell Automation (ROK) Market Value Declined, Davis-Rea LTD Has Lifted Stake; Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust Holds Stake in Moelis & Co (MC)

Davis-Rea Ltd increased its stake in Rockwell Automation Inc (ROK) by 198.42% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Davis-Rea Ltd bought 8,915 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.35% . The institutional investor held 13,408 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.20M, up from 4,493 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Davis-Rea Ltd who had been investing in Rockwell Automation Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $18.85B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.01% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $161.12. About 309,183 shares traded. Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK) has declined 12.02% since September 25, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 12.02% the S&P500. Some Historical ROK News: 25/04/2018 – ROCKWELL AUTOMATION INC – CONTROL PRODUCTS & SOLUTIONS QUARTERLY SALES WERE $882.8 MLN, AN INCREASE OF 5.7 PERCENT COMPARED TO $835.3 MLN; 11/04/2018 – Lucas Museum Comes Forward as Buyer of Rockwell Painting; 08/03/2018 Norman Rockwell’s Vision of F.D.R.’s Four Freedoms; 05/04/2018 – Berkshire Museum Fight Ends With Approval to Sell Norman Rockwell Painting; 09/04/2018 – ROCKWELL AUTOMATION INC ROK.N : BERENBERG RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $160 FROM $125; 14/05/2018 – ROCKWELL LAND CORP ROCK.PS – QTRLY REVENUE 3.33 BLN PESOS VS 3.06 BLN PESOS; 25/04/2018 – ROCKWELL AUTOMATION BOOSTING DIV 10%; 20/04/2018 – DJ Rockwell Automation Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (ROK); 25/04/2018 – Rockwell Automation 2Q EPS $1.77; 29/05/2018 – ROCKWELL TO START FIRST RESORT DEVELOPMENT IN CEBU PROVINCE

Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust increased its stake in Moelis & Co (MC) by 2.09% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust bought 10,518 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.83% . The institutional investor held 514,561 shares of the investment managers company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $17.98 million, up from 504,043 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust who had been investing in Moelis & Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.61B market cap company. The stock increased 2.18% or $0.7 during the last trading session, reaching $32.77. About 116,818 shares traded. Moelis & Company (NYSE:MC) has declined 37.83% since September 25, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 37.83% the S&P500. Some Historical MC News: 10/05/2018 – CLAL BIO: MEDIWOUND USING SERVICES OF M&A SPECIALIST MOELIS; 29/05/2018 – MOELIS AUSTRALIA SAYS AUSTRALIAN CREDIT LICENCE ISSUED TODAY; 23/04/2018 – MOELIS & CO 1Q ADJ EPS 84C, EST. 71C; 06/03/2018 – MOVES-State Street, Aon, HSBC, Moelis, Willis Towers Watson; 27/05/2018 – MOELIS AUSTRALIA SEES 1H UNDERLYING EPS AT 9.4 AUST. CENTS; 01/05/2018 – MOELIS’S MAHMOODZADEGAN SAYS PE MORE IMPORTANT THAN EVER IN M&A; 19/03/2018 – MEDIWOUND LTD – BOARD HAS RETAINED MOELIS & COMPANY LLC TO ASSIST US IN EVALUATION OF POTENTIAL OPPORTUNITY; 29/05/2018 – MOELIS AUSTRALIA LTD MOE.AX – CONFIRMS AUSTRALIAN CREDIT LICENCE WAS FORMALLY ISSUED ON MAY 30; 23/04/2018 – Moelis & 1Q Adj EPS 84c; 06/03/2018 – MOVES-State Street, Aon, HSBC, Moelis

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.11 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.03, from 1.14 in 2019Q1. It dived, as 44 investors sold ROK shares while 203 reduced holdings. 84 funds opened positions while 191 raised stakes. 77.53 million shares or 4.23% less from 80.96 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Gideon Capital Advsr, New York-based fund reported 9,400 shares. Alphamark Advsr Limited Liability Corporation owns 722 shares for 0.05% of their portfolio. Hm Payson And Co holds 4,907 shares or 0.03% of its portfolio. Advisory Ser Lc owns 6,295 shares. Neville Rodie And Shaw Inc holds 4,100 shares or 0.07% of its portfolio. Essex Investment Mgmt Communications Ltd Liability Company holds 192 shares. Toronto Dominion Financial Bank holds 0% in Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK) or 74,089 shares. First Personal Finance Ser holds 6 shares. Cobblestone Ltd Llc Ny holds 1,894 shares or 0.03% of its portfolio. Ledyard Fincl Bank has 13,250 shares. Cubist Systematic Strategies Ltd Co holds 0.36% or 121,316 shares in its portfolio. Advsrs Limited Ltd Llc invested 0.01% in Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK). Sg Americas Securities Lc reported 25,426 shares. Ww Asset Mngmt has invested 0.06% in Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK). 1,906 were reported by Fred Alger Management Inc.

Davis-Rea Ltd, which manages about $173.70M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) by 5,000 shares to 13,541 shares, valued at $1.04 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Booking Holdings Inc. by 460 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1,882 shares, and cut its stake in Toronto Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD).

More notable recent Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “New Tariffs Create New Headaches For Rockwell Automation – Seeking Alpha” on May 31, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Here’s The Price I’ll Start Buying Rockwell Automation – Seeking Alpha” published on December 24, 2018, Fool.com published: “The Key Takeaway From Siemens’ Earnings – The Motley Fool” on September 03, 2019. More interesting news about Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK) were released by: Fool.com and their article: “Can Rockwell Automation Break the Cycle? – Motley Fool” published on March 18, 2019 as well as Fool.com‘s news article titled: “Were Rockwell Automation’s Earnings Enough to Refute the Doubters? – The Motley Fool” with publication date: February 03, 2019.