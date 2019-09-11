As Rockwell Automation (ROK) Market Valuation Declined, Mufg Americas Holdings Has Increased Holding by $883,575; Nomura Holdings Decreased Its Position in Ambac Financial Group (AMBC) by $8.82 Million as Market Value Declined

Nomura Holdings Inc decreased its stake in Ambac Financial Group Inc (AMBC) by 65.34% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Nomura Holdings Inc sold 490,058 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.62% . The institutional investor held 259,942 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.73 million, down from 750,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc who had been investing in Ambac Financial Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $821.75 million market cap company. It closed at $19.65 lastly. It is down 8.44% since September 11, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 8.44% the S&P500. Some Historical AMBC News: 05/03/2018 – AMBAC TO PARTICIPATE IN BTIG’S FINL GUARANTORS CONFERENCE; 15/05/2018 – TCI Fund Management Adds Monsanto, Exits Ambac Financial: 13F; 08/05/2018 – AMBAC FINANCIAL 1Q ADJ BOOK VALUE/SHR $31.56; 08/05/2018 – Ambac Financial Group 1Q Adj EPS $7.22

Mufg Americas Holdings Corp increased its stake in Rockwell Automation Inc (ROK) by 12.6% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Mufg Americas Holdings Corp bought 5,049 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.35% . The institutional investor held 45,119 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.92M, up from 40,070 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Mufg Americas Holdings Corp who had been investing in Rockwell Automation Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $17.87 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.05% or $0.09 during the last trading session, reaching $163.78. About 815,110 shares traded. Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK) has declined 12.02% since September 11, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 12.02% the S&P500. Some Historical ROK News: 25/04/2018 – Rockwell Automation Sees FY Adj EPS $7.70-Adj EPS $8; 25/04/2018 – ROCKWELL AUTOMATION INC ROK.N SETS QUARTERLY DIVIDEND OF $0.92/SHR; 25/04/2018 – ROCKWELL AUTOMATION INC – “DEMAND FOR QUARTER WAS FAIRLY BROAD BASED ACROSS REGIONS AND VERTICALS”; 25/04/2018 – ROCKWELL AUTOMATION INC ROK.N SEES FY 2018 ADJUSTED SHR $7.70 TO $8.00; 25/04/2018 – ROCKWELL AUTOMATION INC – CONTROL PRODUCTS & SOLUTIONS QUARTERLY SALES WERE $882.8 MLN, AN INCREASE OF 5.7 PERCENT COMPARED TO $835.3 MLN; 14/05/2018 – Rockwell Automation Presenting at Conference May 21; 04/05/2018 – United Technologies Wins EU Nod for $23 Billion Rockwell Deal; 25/04/2018 – ROCKWELL AUTOMATION INC – ” GLOBAL MANUFACTURING ENVIRONMENT REMAINS FAVORABLE AND MACROECONOMIC INDICATORS ARE POSITIVE”; 07/05/2018 – Rockwell Auto: FactoryTalk Network Manager Software Simplifies Network Operations and Maintenance; 05/04/2018 – Berkshire Museum Fight Ends With Approval to Sell Norman Rockwell Painting

More notable recent Ambac Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMBC) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Did Hedge Funds Drop The Ball On 1-800-FLOWERS.COM, Inc. (FLWS) ? – Yahoo Finance” on May 09, 2019, also Globenewswire.com with their article: “Ambac to Release First Quarter 2019 Earnings on May 9, 2019 – GlobeNewswire” published on April 22, 2019, Globenewswire.com published: “Ambac to Release Second Quarter 2019 Earnings on August 8, 2019 – GlobeNewswire” on July 18, 2019. More interesting news about Ambac Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMBC) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Ambac Financial Group, Inc. 2019 Q2 – Results – Earnings Call Slides – Seeking Alpha” published on August 09, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Ambac working with others for max recovery of Puerto Rico exposures – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: March 01, 2019.

Nomura Holdings Inc, which manages about $23.68 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Tata Motors Ltd (NYSE:TTM) by 278,443 shares to 812,968 shares, valued at $11.16 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Amgen Inc (NASDAQ:AMGN) by 12,733 shares in the quarter, for a total of 15,262 shares, and has risen its stake in Bp Plc (NYSE:BP).

Mufg Americas Holdings Corp, which manages about $3.47 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ishares Tr (IWS) by 20,284 shares to 67,801 shares, valued at $5.89 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Centerpoint Energy Inc by 171,183 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 87,895 shares, and cut its stake in Pepsico Inc (NYSE:PEP).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.14 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.40, from 0.74 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 42 investors sold ROK shares while 203 reduced holdings. 75 funds opened positions while 204 raised stakes. 80.96 million shares or 5.53% less from 85.70 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Gamco Invsts Et Al accumulated 238,605 shares. Cibc World Mkts has 0.03% invested in Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK) for 20,043 shares. Price T Rowe Associates Md reported 310,579 shares stake. Primecap Mngmt Ca owns 658,795 shares. Covington Capital Management holds 85 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Cubist Systematic Strategies Ltd Liability Corporation holds 0.27% of its portfolio in Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK) for 47,274 shares. Moreover, Amer Intl has 0.04% invested in Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK). Moreover, Kornitzer Mngmt Ks has 0.01% invested in Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK) for 3,868 shares. 157,755 are owned by State Teachers Retirement Systems. Moreover, Virginia Retirement Et Al has 0% invested in Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK) for 1,600 shares. Birmingham Cap Mgmt Co Al invested in 0.22% or 2,850 shares. Brown Advisory Incorporated invested 0.01% in Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK). Moreover, Mason Street Advisors Ltd Limited Liability Company has 0.06% invested in Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK). 5,036 were accumulated by Rodgers Brothers. Mitsubishi Ufj Trust & has invested 0.07% in Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK).

More notable recent Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Is Rockwell Automation Inc. (ROK) A Good Stock To Buy? – Yahoo Finance” on June 21, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Why Illinois Tool Works Is Worth Buying – Yahoo Finance” published on August 17, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Cummins’s Guidance Raises Red Flags for Caterpillar – Yahoo Finance” on August 20, 2019. More interesting news about Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK) were released by: Fool.com and their article: “Emerson Electric Gives an Ominous Outlook for the Industrial Sector – The Motley Fool” published on August 23, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Rockwell Automation: A Powerful Investment Compounding Machine – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: July 31, 2019.