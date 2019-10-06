As Rockwell Automation (ROK) Market Valuation Declined, Holder Public Employees Retirement System Of Ohio Has Decreased Stake; Leucadia National Lowered Diamondback Energy (FANG) Position by $9.08 Million; Share Value Rose

Public Employees Retirement System Of Ohio decreased its stake in Rockwell Automation Inc (ROK) by 8.34% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Public Employees Retirement System Of Ohio sold 3,700 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.35% . The institutional investor held 40,659 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $6.66M, down from 44,359 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Public Employees Retirement System Of Ohio who had been investing in Rockwell Automation Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $18.35 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.63% or $1 during the last trading session, reaching $159.37. About 480,158 shares traded. Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK) has declined 12.02% since October 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 12.02% the S&P500. Some Historical ROK News: 22/05/2018 – Advanced Energy Announces Rockwell Automation AOPs for Its Line of Optical Temperature Pyrometers; 25/04/2018 – ROCKWELL AUTOMATION INC ROK.N SEES FY 2018 SALES ABOUT $6.7 BLN; 20/03/2018 – TenLinks: Rockwell Automation Releases ThinManager v10.0; 25/04/2018 – ROCKWELL AUTOMATION INC – SEES 2018 REPORTED SALES GROWTH 4.5 PCT TO 7.5 PCT; 25/04/2018 – Rockwell Automation Sees FY EPS $3.65-EPS $3.95; 05/04/2018 – Berkshire Museum Fight Ends With Approval to Sell Norman Rockwell Painting; 25/04/2018 – ROCKWELL AUTOMATION 2Q ADJ EPS $1.89, EST. $1.82; 25/04/2018 – Rockwell Automation 2Q Adj EPS $1.89; 21/05/2018 – NioCorp Awards Contract to Rockwell Automation on Groundbreaking Critical Minerals, Mining and Processing Facility in Nebraska; 25/04/2018 – ROCKWELL AUTOMATION INC – CONTROL PRODUCTS & SOLUTIONS QUARTERLY SALES WERE $882.8 MLN, AN INCREASE OF 5.7 PERCENT COMPARED TO $835.3 MLN

Leucadia National Corp decreased its stake in Diamondback Energy Inc (FANG) by 49.42% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Leucadia National Corp sold 84,040 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.03% . The hedge fund held 86,022 shares of the energy company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $9.37 million, down from 170,062 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Leucadia National Corp who had been investing in Diamondback Energy Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $13.48 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.55% or $0.47 during the last trading session, reaching $85.42. About 1.33 million shares traded. Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG) has declined 22.65% since October 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 22.65% the S&P500. Some Historical FANG News: 08/05/2018 – DIAMONDBACK ENERGY INC QTRLY TOTAL REVENUES $480.2 MLN VS $235.2 MLN; 08/05/2018 – DIAMONDBACK ENERGY INC SEES 2018 CAPITAL SPEND OF $1,300 MLN TO $1,500 MLN

Analysts await Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG) to report earnings on November, 5. They expect $1.88 EPS, up 12.57% or $0.21 from last year’s $1.67 per share. FANG’s profit will be $296.64 million for 11.36 P/E if the $1.88 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.70 actual EPS reported by Diamondback Energy, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 10.59% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.33 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.06, from 1.27 in 2019Q1. It improved, as 41 investors sold FANG shares while 146 reduced holdings. 70 funds opened positions while 178 raised stakes. 153.93 million shares or 1.82% less from 156.78 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Polaris Management Limited Liability Com reported 0.11% stake. Montag A & Assocs Incorporated has 0.12% invested in Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG). Credit Suisse Ag holds 218,550 shares. Brinker Cap Inc holds 21,247 shares. Moreover, Dsam Prns (London) Limited has 0.68% invested in Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG). Synovus reported 31,000 shares. Old Natl Bancorp In holds 0.28% in Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG) or 51,067 shares. Bancorp holds 0.39% or 11,261 shares in its portfolio. Moreover, Cwm Limited Liability Corporation has 0.02% invested in Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG). Massachusetts-based Rampart Management Limited Liability has invested 0.02% in Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG). Thomas White International Ltd accumulated 3,350 shares. Loring Wolcott And Coolidge Fiduciary Advsr Ltd Liability Partnership Ma has invested 0.01% in Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG). Toth Advisory Corp reported 100 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Westfield Capital Mgmt Lp invested in 0.29% or 354,702 shares. Public Sector Pension Board invested in 129,457 shares or 0.11% of the stock.

Since August 9, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 insider sales for $399,968 activity.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.11 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.03, from 1.14 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 44 investors sold ROK shares while 203 reduced holdings. 84 funds opened positions while 191 raised stakes. 77.53 million shares or 4.23% less from 80.96 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Fort Point Capital Ptnrs Llc has invested 0.11% in Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK). Enterprise Fin Ser Corporation holds 0.01% or 351 shares. Estabrook Cap Mngmt reported 0% of its portfolio in Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK). Wellington Shields Capital Mgmt Ltd Liability Corp has 0.18% invested in Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK) for 6,812 shares. Ballentine Partners Ltd Llc stated it has 1,733 shares. Smithfield Trust Comm has 0.05% invested in Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK) for 2,969 shares. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corporation holds 33,072 shares. Comml Bank invested in 0.04% or 23,782 shares. Qci Asset Mgmt New York has 0.01% invested in Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK). Credit Suisse Ag holds 0.08% or 546,688 shares in its portfolio. Pinnacle Assoc stated it has 0.04% of its portfolio in Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK). Valley National Advisers holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK) for 216 shares. Kentucky Retirement invested in 5,512 shares or 0.08% of the stock. Employees Retirement Systems Of Ohio reported 0.04% of its portfolio in Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK). The New Jersey-based Nuwave Investment Mgmt Ltd Company has invested 0% in Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK).

Analysts await Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK) to report earnings on November, 6. They expect $1.95 earnings per share, down 7.58% or $0.16 from last year’s $2.11 per share. ROK’s profit will be $224.50 million for 20.43 P/E if the $1.95 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.40 actual earnings per share reported by Rockwell Automation, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -18.75% negative EPS growth.

Public Employees Retirement System Of Ohio, which manages about $18.60B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Zendesk Inc (NYSE:ZEN) by 14,527 shares to 102,180 shares, valued at $9.10 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Herc Holdings Inc by 17,135 shares in the quarter, for a total of 19,096 shares, and has risen its stake in Sunstone Hotel Investor (NYSE:SHO).