As Rockwell Automation (Call) (ROK) Share Value Declined, Barclays Plc Has Trimmed Position; Cardinal Capital Management Boosted Its Cbiz (CBZ) Position by $2.25 Million; Shares Declined

Cardinal Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Cbiz Inc (CBZ) by 3.62% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cardinal Capital Management Llc bought 112,283 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.09% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 3.22M shares of the miscellaneous company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $65.09M, up from 3.10M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cardinal Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Cbiz Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.10B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.25% or $0.05 during the last trading session, reaching $19.95. About 2,447 shares traded. CBIZ, Inc. (NYSE:CBZ) has risen 1.13% since July 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 3.30% the S&P500. Some Historical CBZ News: 26/04/2018 – CBIZ 1Q EPS 64c; 03/04/2018 – CBIZ BUYS INR ADVISORY SERVICES, LLC; 26/04/2018 – CBIZ 1Q Rev $266.1M; 26/04/2018 – CBIZ 1Q Net $35.9M; 19/04/2018 – DJ CBIZ Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (CBZ); 03/04/2018 – CBIZ Acquires lnR Advisory Services, LLC; 03/04/2018 – CBIZ Acquires InR Advisory Services, LLC; 26/04/2018 – CBIZ – IN 2018, ADJUSTED FOR IMPACT OF TAX REFORM ACT,EXPECTS TO ACHIEVE GROWTH WITHIN RANGE OF 20% TO 24% OVER ADJUSTED $0.87 REPORTED FOR 2017; 26/04/2018 – CBIZ INC – IN 2018 EXPECTS TO ACHIEVE GROWTH IN FULLY DILUTED EARNINGS PER SHARE WITHIN A RANGE OF 13% TO 17% OVER $0.92 REPORTED FOR 2017; 05/04/2018 – CBIZ INC SAYS ON APRIL 3, ENTERED AMENDED AND RESTATED CREDIT AGREEMENT, AMENDING CREDIT AGREEMENT, DATED AS OF JULY 28, 2014 – SEC FILING

Barclays Plc decreased its stake in Rockwell Automation Inc (Call) (ROK) by 33.33% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Barclays Plc sold 3,700 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.26% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 7,400 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.30 million, down from 11,100 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Barclays Plc who had been investing in Rockwell Automation Inc (Call) for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $18.78B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.48% or $0.76 during the last trading session, reaching $158.63. About 44,218 shares traded. Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK) has declined 9.30% since July 8, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 13.73% the S&P500. Some Historical ROK News: 07/05/2018 – Rockwell Auto: FactoryTalk Network Manager Software Simplifies Network Operations and Maintenance; 28/03/2018 – ROCKWELL AUTOMATION INC ROK.N : WELLS FARGO RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $205 FROM $200; 25/04/2018 – ROCKWELL AUTOMATION INC ROK.N SEES FY 2018 ADJUSTED SHR $7.70 TO $8.00; 25/04/2018 – Rockwell Automation 2Q EPS $1.77; 20/04/2018 – DJ Rockwell Automation Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (ROK); 04/05/2018 – United Technologies Wins EU Nod for $23 Billion Rockwell Deal; 25/04/2018 – ROCKWELL AUTOMATION 2Q ADJ EPS $1.89, EST. $1.82; 25/04/2018 – ROCKWELL AUTOMATION INC – SEES 2018 REPORTED SALES GROWTH 4.5 PCT TO 7.5 PCT; 14/05/2018 – ROCKWELL LAND CORP ROCK.PS – QTRLY NET INCOME ATTRIBUTABLE TO EQUITY HOLDERS OF ROCKWELL LAND CORP 620 MLN PESOS VS 516 MLN PESOS; 04/05/2018 – UNITED TECH WILL REVIEW OPS PORTFOLIO AFTER ROCKWELL DEAL: CNBC

Investors sentiment increased to 1.35 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.32, from 1.03 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 13 investors sold CBZ shares while 41 reduced holdings. 25 funds opened positions while 48 raised stakes. 47.41 million shares or 0.52% less from 47.66 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Bogle Invest Mngmt LP De reported 26,419 shares or 0.04% of all its holdings. Acadian Asset Mgmt Limited Liability Com stated it has 0.01% in CBIZ, Inc. (NYSE:CBZ). Charles Schwab Invest Mgmt reported 0.01% in CBIZ, Inc. (NYSE:CBZ). Ubs Asset Mgmt Americas holds 0% or 51,869 shares in its portfolio. Vanguard Grp Inc Inc owns 2.59 million shares for 0% of their portfolio. Deutsche Savings Bank Ag holds 0% or 208,826 shares. Bluemountain Mngmt Limited Liability Com holds 0% or 12,350 shares. Barclays Public Ltd Liability Com reported 0% in CBIZ, Inc. (NYSE:CBZ). Blackrock, a New York-based fund reported 3.86 million shares. State Street holds 0% or 1.11 million shares. Apg Asset Management Nv invested in 32,100 shares or 0% of the stock. Ny State Teachers Retirement Sys reported 4,600 shares. State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement Systems reported 0% stake. Ameriprise accumulated 0% or 122,951 shares. Jpmorgan Chase And holds 415,889 shares.

Cardinal Capital Management Llc, which manages about $1.96B and $3.01B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ishares Tr (IWN) by 131,516 shares to 1,800 shares, valued at $216,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Lattice Semiconductor Corp (NASDAQ:LSCC) by 2.04M shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1.24 million shares, and cut its stake in Newmark Group Inc.

Barclays Plc, which manages about $145.02B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Pg&Ampe Corp (Call) (NYSE:PCG) by 2.63M shares to 3.12M shares, valued at $55.50 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Prudential Finl Inc (Put) (NYSE:PRU) by 13,300 shares in the quarter, for a total of 72,700 shares, and has risen its stake in Henry Schein Inc (NASDAQ:HSIC).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.14 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.40, from 0.74 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 42 investors sold ROK shares while 203 reduced holdings. 75 funds opened positions while 204 raised stakes. 80.96 million shares or 5.53% less from 85.70 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Voya Inv Limited holds 0.03% of its portfolio in Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK) for 65,141 shares. New Jersey Better Educational Savings Tru reported 0.47% stake. Ibm Retirement Fund accumulated 2,542 shares or 0.09% of the stock. Schroder Investment Group Inc owns 1.70 million shares. Pinebridge Invests LP reported 111,996 shares. Scout Investments holds 186,878 shares or 0.67% of its portfolio. Martin Currie Limited reported 83,043 shares. Jefferies Group Lc holds 33,962 shares. 212 were reported by Howe & Rusling. Strs Ohio invested in 1,545 shares. Advisory Svcs Ntwk Ltd Liability reported 5,784 shares. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 0% or 109 shares. Markston Intll Ltd Co accumulated 32,056 shares. Manufacturers Life Insurance Com The, a Ontario – Canada-based fund reported 119,807 shares. Covington Capital Mngmt has 0% invested in Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK) for 85 shares.