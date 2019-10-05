As Robert Half Intl (RHI) Valuation Declined, Holder Pathstone Family Office Lowered Position; Speece Thorson Capital Group Lowered Its White Mount Ins Grp LTD (WTM) Holding by $813,737

Pathstone Family Office Llc decreased its stake in Robert Half Intl Inc (RHI) by 2.43% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Pathstone Family Office Llc sold 6,837 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.79% . The institutional investor held 274,982 shares of the professional services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $15.68 million, down from 281,819 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Pathstone Family Office Llc who had been investing in Robert Half Intl Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $6.49B market cap company. The stock increased 2.52% or $1.33 during the last trading session, reaching $54.09. About 850,293 shares traded. Robert Half International Inc. (NYSE:RHI) has declined 19.65% since October 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 19.65% the S&P500. Some Historical RHI News: 24/04/2018 – Robert Half Employees Riding And Raising Funds For American Heart Association Through CycleNation; 08/05/2018 – RHI MAGNESITA NV RHIM.Vl – PRICE INCREASES PROMOTED STRONG DEVELOPMENT IN REVENUES, MORE THAN OFFSETTING HIGHER RAW MATERIAL INPUT COSTS; 25/04/2018 – ROBERT HALF INTERNATIONAL INC RHI.N : BMO RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $62 FROM $59; 24/04/2018 – Robert Half 1Q EPS 78c; 24/04/2018 – ROBERT HALF INTERNATIONAL – AT THIS STAGE OF LITIGATION, NOT FEASIBLE TO PREDICT OUTCOME OF OR RANGE OF LOSS, SHOULD LOSS OCCUR, FROM THE PROCEEDING; 24/04/2018 – Robert Half 1Q Rev $1.4B; 16/04/2018 – Protiviti Cybersecurity Lab Tests and Analysis Reveal Companies’ IT Systems Still Vulnerable to Exploits and Digital Treachery; 24/04/2018 – Robert Half 1Q Net $96.2M; 07/05/2018 – Protiviti’s Michael Brauneis Named a Top 25 Consultant by Consulting Magazine; 23/05/2018 – Companies Share Their Digital Transformation Journeys in New Edition of Protiviti’s “Internal Auditing Around the World”

Speece Thorson Capital Group Inc decreased its stake in White Mount Ins Grp Ltd (WTM) by 5.81% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Speece Thorson Capital Group Inc sold 797 shares as the company’s stock rose 16.84% . The hedge fund held 12,912 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $13.19 million, down from 13,709 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Speece Thorson Capital Group Inc who had been investing in White Mount Ins Grp Ltd for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $3.43B market cap company. The stock increased 1.31% or $14.09 during the last trading session, reaching $1086.39. About 20,534 shares traded or 8.14% up from the average. White Mountains Insurance Group, Ltd. (NYSE:WTM) has risen 18.76% since October 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 18.76% the S&P500. Some Historical WTM News: 16/04/2018 – BAM Announces Agreement to Expand Claims-Paying Resources by $100 Million; 02/04/2018 – WHITE MOUNTAINS TO BUY A MAJORITY STAKE IN NSM INSURANCE GROUP; 22/04/2018 – DJ White Mountains Insurance Group Ltd, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (WTM); 29/05/2018 – White Mountains Forms Golden Cross: Technicals; 08/05/2018 – WHITE MOUNTAINS INSURANCE GROUP LTD – TENDER OFFER WAS OVERSUBSCRIBED; 02/05/2018 – WHITE MOUNTAINS 1Q ADJ BOOK VALUE/SHR $903; 02/04/2018 – WHITE MOUNTAINS INSURANCE GROUP LTD – TRANSACTION VALUES NSM AT APPROXIMATELY $388 MLN; 21/05/2018 – NSM INSURANCE GROUP – UK ARM, VANTAGE HOLDINGS, HAS ACQUIRED FRESH INSURANCE SERVICES GROUP LIMITED; 02/04/2018 – White Mountains to Buy Majority Stake in NSM Insurance; 02/04/2018 – White Mountains To Acquire Majority Stake In NSM Insurance Group

Pathstone Family Office Llc, which manages about $1.81B and $847.69M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Nlight Inc by 79,916 shares to 1.18 million shares, valued at $22.73M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Honeywell Intl Inc (NYSE:HON) by 1,791 shares in the quarter, for a total of 4,204 shares, and has risen its stake in Paypal Hldgs Inc.

Analysts await Robert Half International Inc. (NYSE:RHI) to report earnings on October, 22. They expect $1.01 EPS, up 6.32% or $0.06 from last year’s $0.95 per share. RHI’s profit will be $121.15M for 13.39 P/E if the $1.01 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.98 actual EPS reported by Robert Half International Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 3.06% EPS growth.

