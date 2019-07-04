As Robert Half Intl (RHI) Stock Value Declined, Smith Asset Management Group LP Has Upped Its Stake; Verity Asset Management Has Boosted Its Altria Group Com (MO) Holding

Verity Asset Management Inc increased its stake in Altria Group Inc Com (MO) by 122.13% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Verity Asset Management Inc bought 6,650 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.39% with the market. The institutional investor held 12,095 shares of the farming and seeds and milling company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $695,000, up from 5,445 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Verity Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Altria Group Inc Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $92.03 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.21% or $0.59 during the last trading session, reaching $49.19. About 3.62M shares traded. Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) has declined 5.25% since July 4, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 9.68% the S&P500. Some Historical MO News: 17/05/2018 – ALTRIA GROUP INC MO.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $4.00, REV VIEW $19.64 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 17/05/2018 – ALTRIA CEO: EXPECT VOLUMES TO IMPROVE IN THE BACK HALF OF ’18; 22/05/2018 – Altria creates new `core’, `innovative’ tobacco units; 12/04/2018 – Altria to Host Webcast of 2018 First-Quarter Results; 22/05/2018 – ALTRIA GROUP INC – NEW STRUCTURE INCLUDES CREATION OF A CHIEF GROWTH OFFICER FUNCTION; 09/04/2018 – Fitch: Altria Ratings Apply to About $14 Billion of Total Outstanding Debt at End of 2017; 22/05/2018 – ALTRIA GROUP ESTABLISHES CHIEF GROWTH OFFICER FUNCTION; 26/04/2018 – ALTRIA GROUP INC – EXPECTS 2018 FULL-YEAR ADJUSTED EFFECTIVE TAX RATE WILL BE IN A RANGE OF ABOUT 23% TO 24%; 26/04/2018 – Altria 1Q EPS $1.00; 04/05/2018 – Altria Group and Nikon Quietly Stay Away From the NRA’s Big Show

Smith Asset Management Group Lp increased its stake in Robert Half Intl Inc (RHI) by 11.29% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Smith Asset Management Group Lp bought 29,500 shares as the company’s stock declined 15.48% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 290,800 shares of the professional services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $18.95M, up from 261,300 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Smith Asset Management Group Lp who had been investing in Robert Half Intl Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $6.88 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.21% or $0.12 during the last trading session, reaching $58. About 1.81 million shares traded or 33.49% up from the average. Robert Half International Inc. (NYSE:RHI) has declined 10.87% since July 4, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 15.30% the S&P500. Some Historical RHI News: 24/04/2018 – ROBERT HALF INTERNATIONAL INC – COMPLAINT ALLEGES SALARIED RECRUITERS BASED IN CALIFORNIA HAVE BEEN MISCLASSIFIED AS EXEMPT EMPLOYEES; 24/04/2018 – ROBERT HALF 1Q OPER INCOME $134.4M, EST. $126.3M; 24/04/2018 – ROBERT HALF – COMPLAINT SEEKS UNSPECIFIED AMOUNT FOR UNPAID WAGES, FAILURE TO PROVIDE OPPORTUNITY TO TAKE MEAL PERIODS,REST BREAKS, AMONG OTHER THINGS; 28/05/2018 – Online Recruitment Market in the US 2018-2022 – Key Vendors are CareerBuilder, College Recruiter, Indeed (Recruit Holdings), Linkedln, Monster & Robert Half International – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 25/04/2018 – Protiviti Named to Fortune’s 2018 Best Workplaces in Consulting and Professional Services List; 08/05/2018 – RHI MAGNESITA NV RHIM.Vl – PRICE INCREASES PROMOTED STRONG DEVELOPMENT IN REVENUES, MORE THAN OFFSETTING HIGHER RAW MATERIAL INPUT COSTS; 21/03/2018 – RHI MAGNESITA NV RHIM.Vl SAYS ADJUSTED PRO-FORMA EBITA OF EUR 304.1 MLN, UP 39%; 21/03/2018 – RHI MAGNESITA NV RHIM.Vl SAYS BOARD OF DIRECTORS WILL PROPOSE A DIVIDEND OF EUR 0.75 PER SHARE, TO BE PAID ON 2 JULY 2018; 19/04/2018 – ROBERT HALF INTERNATIONAL INC RHI.N : BMO RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $59 FROM $57; 11/04/2018 – GOLDMAN SACHS REPORTS 0.54% SHORT POSITION IN RHI MAGNESITA:AFM

Smith Asset Management Group Lp, which manages about $2.91B and $3.09 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Apple Inc (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 192,796 shares to 530,927 shares, valued at $100.86 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Etsy Inc by 37,840 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 5,980 shares, and cut its stake in Evercore Inc (NYSE:EVR).

More notable recent Robert Half International Inc. (NYSE:RHI) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “See what the IHS Markit Score report has to say about Robert Half International Inc. – Yahoo Finance” on May 07, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Is Oaktree Capital Group LLC (OAK) A Good Stock To Buy? – Yahoo Finance” published on June 26, 2019, Prnewswire.com published: “Protiviti’s Jonathan Wyatt Named to 2019 Top 25 Consultants List by Consulting Magazine – PRNewswire” on May 07, 2019. More interesting news about Robert Half International Inc. (NYSE:RHI) were released by: Fool.com and their article: “Why Shares in Robert Half Crashed 13.6% in May – Motley Fool” published on June 06, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Tudor Investmentâ€™s Latest Moves – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: May 28, 2019.

