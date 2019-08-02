As Robert Half Intl (RHI) Stock Price Declined, Trexquant Investment LP Lifted Position by $1.38 Million; Cisco Systems (CSCO) Shareholder Cullinan Associates Has Trimmed Stake by $456,330 as Valuation Declined

Cullinan Associates Inc decreased its stake in Cisco Systems Inc (CSCO) by 3% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cullinan Associates Inc sold 8,610 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.32% . The institutional investor held 278,770 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $15.05 million, down from 287,380 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cullinan Associates Inc who had been investing in Cisco Systems Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $226.43B market cap company. The stock decreased 4.50% or $2.49 during the last trading session, reaching $52.9. About 16.23 million shares traded. Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) has risen 31.37% since August 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 31.37% the S&P500. Some Historical CSCO News: 16/05/2018 – Cisco Systems Declared and Paid Cash Div of 33c/Share, or $1.6 Billion, in 3Q; 11/05/2018 – Cisco Scrubs Blog Post About YouTube Ads as It Figures Out Messaging; 16/05/2018 – Cisco Systems Sees 4Q Revenue Up 4% to 6% Yr Over Yr; 22/03/2018 – Cisco Systems Moving Too Slowly to Recurring Revenue, Says BMO — Barron’s Blog; 26/03/2018 – Cisco Systems Gives $50M to Combat California Homelessness; 11/05/2018 – Cisco Systems is pulling all online ads from YouTube due to fears of the ads appearing on sensitive content on the platform; 01/05/2018 – Cisco Presenting at Cowen Conference May 30; 16/05/2018 – Cisco Systems 3Q Deferred Revenue Was $19 Billion; 23/05/2018 – 3-D Technology Announces Cisco Premier Partner Certification; 21/03/2018 – Cisco (AppDynamics) Recognized as a Leader in Gartner’s Magic Quadrant for the Sixth Consecutive Year and Placed Highest on the Ability to Execute Axis

Trexquant Investment Lp increased its stake in Robert Half Intl Inc (RHI) by 150.39% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Trexquant Investment Lp bought 21,226 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.79% . The institutional investor held 35,340 shares of the professional services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.30M, up from 14,114 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Trexquant Investment Lp who had been investing in Robert Half Intl Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $6.88B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.74% or $1.03 during the last trading session, reaching $58.04. About 537,734 shares traded. Robert Half International Inc. (NYSE:RHI) has declined 19.65% since August 2, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 19.65% the S&P500. Some Historical RHI News: 13/03/2018 – Protiviti’s Addie Nickle and Jenna Fitzsimmons Named as ‘Rising Stars’ by Consulting Magazine; 22/03/2018 – RHI MAGNESITA NV RHIM.Vl – SIGNED AN AGREEMENT TO REFINANCE EXISTING FACILITIES WITH A NEW EUR 305.6 MLN 5 YEAR TERM LOAN; 07/05/2018 – Protiviti’s Michael Brauneis Named a Top 25 Consultant by Consulting Magazine; 24/04/2018 – ROBERT HALF INTERNATIONAL INC – ON APRIL 6, PLAINTIFF SHARI DORFF FILED COMPLAINT AGAINST CO IN SUPERIOR COURT OF CALIFORNIA; 24/04/2018 – Robert Half 1Q Net $96.2M; 19/04/2018 – ROBERT HALF INTERNATIONAL INC RHI.N : BMO RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $59 FROM $57; 25/04/2018 – ROBERT HALF INTERNATIONAL INC RHI.N : BMO RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $62 FROM $59; 21/03/2018 – RHI MAGNESITA NV RHIM.Vl SAYS BOARD OF DIRECTORS WILL PROPOSE A DIVIDEND OF EUR 0.75 PER SHARE, TO BE PAID ON 2 JULY 2018; 08/05/2018 – RHI MAGNESITA NV RHIM.Vl – PRICE INCREASES PROMOTED STRONG DEVELOPMENT IN REVENUES, MORE THAN OFFSETTING HIGHER RAW MATERIAL INPUT COSTS; 08/05/2018 – RHI Magnesita 1Q Operating Ebita Soars on Higher Revenue, Savings

Cullinan Associates Inc, which manages about $1.27B and $1.33B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in 3M Company (NYSE:MMM) by 3,830 shares to 58,525 shares, valued at $12.16 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Alphabet Class A by 626 shares in the quarter, for a total of 15,859 shares, and has risen its stake in Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU).

Since June 7, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 sales for $557,404 activity.

Analysts await Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) to report earnings on August, 14 after the close. They expect $0.75 EPS, up 15.38% or $0.10 from last year’s $0.65 per share. CSCO’s profit will be $3.21B for 17.63 P/E if the $0.75 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.71 actual EPS reported by Cisco Systems, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 5.63% EPS growth.

Since February 13, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 1 insider sale for $4.96 million activity.

Trexquant Investment Lp, which manages about $105.00 million and $1.41 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Cerner Corp (NASDAQ:CERN) by 43,523 shares to 4,696 shares, valued at $269,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Tal Education Group (NYSE:XRS) by 33,614 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 11,997 shares, and cut its stake in Northrop Grumman Corp (NYSE:NOC).

