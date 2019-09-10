As Robert Half Intl (RHI) Stock Declined, Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co Trimmed Holding by $416,000; Burns J W & Co Decreased Position in Deluxe (DLX) by $952,407 as Market Value Rose

Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co Llc decreased its stake in Robert Half Intl Inc (RHI) by 12.02% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co Llc sold 6,400 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.79% . The institutional investor held 46,836 shares of the professional services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.05M, down from 53,236 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co Llc who had been investing in Robert Half Intl Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $6.57B market cap company. The stock increased 1.16% or $0.64 during the last trading session, reaching $55.86. About 346,419 shares traded. Robert Half International Inc. (NYSE:RHI) has declined 19.65% since September 10, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 19.65% the S&P500. Some Historical RHI News: 21/03/2018 – RHI MAGNESITA NV RHIM.Vl SAYS ADJUSTED PRO-FORMA REVENUE OF EUR 2,677.2 MLN, UP 11%, DRIVEN BY SALES GROWTH IN BOTH STEEL AND INDUSTRIAL DIVISIONS; 25/04/2018 – Protiviti Named to Fortune’s 2018 Best Workplaces in Consulting and Professional Services List; 09/04/2018 – Robert Half Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 21/04/2018 – DJ Robert Half International Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (RHI); 21/03/2018 – RHI MAGNESITA NV RHIM.Vl SAYS ADJUSTED PRO-FORMA EBITA OF EUR 304.1 MLN, UP 39%; 08/05/2018 – RHI Magnesita 1Q Operating Ebita Soars on Higher Revenue, Savings; 24/04/2018 – ROBERT HALF – COMPLAINT SEEKS UNSPECIFIED AMOUNT FOR UNPAID WAGES, FAILURE TO PROVIDE OPPORTUNITY TO TAKE MEAL PERIODS,REST BREAKS, AMONG OTHER THINGS; 12/03/2018 – Data Analytics Is a Game Changer, But Internal Audit Groups Are Lagging, According to New Study by Protiviti; 24/04/2018 – Robert Half 1Q Net $96.2M; 28/05/2018 – Online Recruitment Market in the US 2018-2022 – Key Vendors are CareerBuilder, College Recruiter, Indeed (Recruit Holdings), Linkedln, Monster & Robert Half International – ResearchAndMarkets.com

Burns J W & Co Inc decreased its stake in Deluxe Corp (DLX) by 39.66% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Burns J W & Co Inc sold 22,149 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.52% . The institutional investor held 33,702 shares of the publishing company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.47 million, down from 55,851 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Burns J W & Co Inc who had been investing in Deluxe Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $2.03B market cap company. The stock increased 0.19% or $0.09 during the last trading session, reaching $47.68. About 117,742 shares traded. Deluxe Corporation (NYSE:DLX) has declined 24.35% since September 10, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 24.35% the S&P500. Some Historical DLX News: 26/04/2018 – Deluxe Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 09/05/2018 – DELUXE BUYS LOGOMIX FOR $43M IN CASH; 26/04/2018 – Deluxe Corp 1Q Net $63.3M; 16/03/2018 Deluxe Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 26/03/2018 – Deluxe Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 21/03/2018 – DLX IN 5-YR $950M REVOLVER PACT, SUBJECT TO RISE TO MAX $1.43B; 26/04/2018 – Deluxe Corp 1Q EPS $1.31; 19/04/2018 – DJ Deluxe Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (DLX); 26/04/2018 – DELUXE SAYS LEE SCHRAM WILL RETIRE AS CEO; 25/04/2018 – Analysis: Positioning to Benefit within Zebra Technologies, Deluxe, Veeco Instruments, Wingstop, Superior Industries Internatio

Burns J W & Co Inc, which manages about $404.35 million and $410.05M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Amazon (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 306 shares to 4,542 shares, valued at $8.09 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Bank Of America Corp (NYSE:BAC) by 12,101 shares in the quarter, for a total of 78,774 shares, and has risen its stake in Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.09 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.30, from 0.79 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 26 investors sold DLX shares while 77 reduced holdings. 40 funds opened positions while 72 raised stakes. 37.24 million shares or 3.97% less from 38.78 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Quantitative Invest Management reported 0.05% of its portfolio in Deluxe Corporation (NYSE:DLX). Gsa Capital Ptnrs Ltd Liability Partnership reported 22,970 shares. Morgan Stanley holds 0.01% in Deluxe Corporation (NYSE:DLX) or 492,207 shares. Cubic Asset Mngmt Ltd Llc stated it has 36,902 shares or 0.48% of all its holdings. Brown Advisory Inc has 0.02% invested in Deluxe Corporation (NYSE:DLX). North Star Invest Corporation reported 700 shares. Ls Lc owns 2,485 shares. 7,695 were accumulated by Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt Sys. Burney Company holds 0.03% or 12,249 shares. Mutual Of America Cap Management Lc stated it has 0.02% in Deluxe Corporation (NYSE:DLX). 300 were accumulated by Strs Ohio. State Teachers Retirement Sys reported 71,865 shares. Wells Fargo & Mn, a California-based fund reported 1.01M shares. Systematic Finance Mgmt Ltd Partnership holds 0.04% or 27,810 shares in its portfolio. Sg Americas Securities holds 46,615 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio.

Analysts await Deluxe Corporation (NYSE:DLX) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $1.65 EPS, up 21.32% or $0.29 from last year’s $1.36 per share. DLX’s profit will be $70.18M for 7.22 P/E if the $1.65 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.52 actual EPS reported by Deluxe Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 8.55% EPS growth.

Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co Llc, which manages about $13.90B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Southwestern Energy Co (NYSE:SWN) by 1.53 million shares to 2.22 million shares, valued at $10.39M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Urban Outfitters Inc (NASDAQ:URBN) by 44,700 shares in the quarter, for a total of 133,193 shares, and has risen its stake in Sabre Corp (NASDAQ:SABR).

