As Robert Half Intl (RHI) Shares Declined, Smith Asset Management Group LP Upped Holding by $1.92 Million; Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies (Dba Wabtec Corp) (WAB) Holding Has Raised by Capital Guardian Trust Company

Smith Asset Management Group Lp increased its stake in Robert Half Intl Inc (RHI) by 11.29% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Smith Asset Management Group Lp bought 29,500 shares as the company’s stock declined 15.48% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 290,800 shares of the professional services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $18.95 million, up from 261,300 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Smith Asset Management Group Lp who had been investing in Robert Half Intl Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $6.87 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.16% or $0.09 during the last trading session, reaching $57.91. About 1.17 million shares traded. Robert Half International Inc. (NYSE:RHI) has declined 10.87% since July 7, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 15.30% the S&P500. Some Historical RHI News: 24/04/2018 – Robert Half Employees Riding And Raising Funds For American Heart Association Through CycleNation; 24/04/2018 – ROBERT HALF 1Q OPER INCOME $134.4M, EST. $126.3M; 24/04/2018 – ROBERT HALF INTERNATIONAL – AT THIS STAGE OF LITIGATION, NOT FEASIBLE TO PREDICT OUTCOME OF OR RANGE OF LOSS, SHOULD LOSS OCCUR, FROM THE PROCEEDING; 21/03/2018 – RHI MAGNESITA NV RHIM.Vl SAYS ADJUSTED PRO-FORMA EBITA MARGIN OF 11.4%, UP 230BPS FROM PREVIOUS YEAR, DRIVEN BY HIGHER SALES AND COMPANY’S INITIATIVES TO IMPROVE OPERATIONAL EFFICIENCIES; 16/04/2018 – Protiviti Cybersecurity Lab Tests and Analysis Reveal Companies’ IT Systems Still Vulnerable to Exploits and Digital Treachery; 10/05/2018 – Robert Half’s Second Annual “Week Of Service” Kicks Off May 14; 21/03/2018 – RHI MAGNESITA NV RHIM.Vl SAYS 2018 HAS STARTED WELL; 26/03/2018 – RHI Magnesita Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 08/05/2018 – RHI Magnesita 1Q Operating Ebita Soars on Higher Revenue, Savings; 24/04/2018 – ROBERT HALF 1Q REV. $1.40B, EST. $1.36B

Capital Guardian Trust Company increased its stake in Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Corp (Dba Wabtec Corp) (WAB) by 21.86% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Capital Guardian Trust Company bought 130,136 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.79% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 725,535 shares of the railroads company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $53.46 million, up from 595,399 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Capital Guardian Trust Company who had been investing in Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Corp (Dba Wabtec Corp) for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $12.01B market cap company. The stock increased 0.29% or $0.21 during the last trading session, reaching $73.74. About 706,382 shares traded. Wabtec Corporation (NYSE:WAB) has declined 26.60% since July 7, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 31.03% the S&P500. Some Historical WAB News: 21/05/2018 – WABTEC – GE WILL BE PAID A $2.9 BILLION UP-FRONT CASH PAYMENT; 20/05/2018 – EXCLUSIVE-GE nears deal to merge transportation unit with Wabtec; 25/04/2018 – WABTEC AFFIRMED BY MOODY’S; OUTLOOK TO NEGATIVE FROM STABLE; 21/05/2018 – WABTEC – GE HAS THE RIGHT TO INCREASE PORTION OF MERGED COMPANY OWNED BY GE SHAREHOLDERS; 15/05/2018 – Wabtec Shareholders Approve Company Proposals At Annual Meeting; 16/04/2018 – Wabtec Announces Earnings Release Date; 21/05/2018 – Moody’s Affirms Ratings Of Wabtec, With Senior Unsecured At Baa3, On Announced Merger With Ge Transportation; Outlook Negative; 24/04/2018 – Wabtec Backs FY18 EPS $3.80; 21/05/2018 – WABTEC – WABTEC CHAIRMAN, ALBERT J. NEUPAVER HAS BEEN RE-APPOINTED EXECUTIVE CHAIRMAN; 03/04/2018 – DOJ Requires Knorr and Wabtec to Terminate Unlawful Agreements Not to Compete for Employees

Since February 13, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 1 sale for $4.96 million activity.

Smith Asset Management Group Lp, which manages about $2.91B and $3.09B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Qualys Inc (NASDAQ:QLYS) by 4,000 shares to 1,160 shares, valued at $96,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Kadant Inc (NYSE:KAI) by 12,930 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 3,860 shares, and cut its stake in Molina Healthcare Inc (NYSE:MOH).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.15 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.22, from 0.93 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 27 investors sold RHI shares while 138 reduced holdings. 50 funds opened positions while 139 raised stakes. 110.52 million shares or 1.95% more from 108.41 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Ashfield Cap Ptnrs Ltd Liability invested 0.04% of its portfolio in Robert Half International Inc. (NYSE:RHI). The Pennsylvania-based Federated Investors Inc Pa has invested 0.03% in Robert Half International Inc. (NYSE:RHI). Arizona State Retirement invested in 22,865 shares or 0.02% of the stock. Rampart Inv Ltd Liability reported 93,689 shares. Connor Clark And Lunn Invest Limited invested in 22,550 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Cibc Corp reported 19,965 shares. Nordea Mgmt holds 0.04% of its portfolio in Robert Half International Inc. (NYSE:RHI) for 308,385 shares. Fjarde Ap holds 35,576 shares or 0.03% of its portfolio. Mutual Of America Mgmt Ltd reported 53,282 shares. Jlb & Associate invested 0.6% in Robert Half International Inc. (NYSE:RHI). Bbt Mngmt Limited holds 9,446 shares or 0.77% of its portfolio. Cambridge Rech Inc reported 8,633 shares stake. Chevy Chase Trust Hldgs Inc stated it has 96,924 shares. United Automobile Association has 0.03% invested in Robert Half International Inc. (NYSE:RHI) for 167,745 shares. Investment Mngmt Of Virginia Ltd Liability Co stated it has 0.49% in Robert Half International Inc. (NYSE:RHI).

Capital Guardian Trust Company, which manages about $7.53 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Verizon Communications Inc (NYSE:VZ) by 34,221 shares to 160,354 shares, valued at $9.48 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Johnson And Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 39,756 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 15,221 shares, and cut its stake in Astrazeneca Plc Adr (NYSE:AZN).

Since May 21, 2019, it had 3 buys, and 0 sales for $1.35 million activity. NEUPAVER ALBERT J had bought 10,000 shares worth $652,600. KASSLING WILLIAM E bought $503,520 worth of stock.

Investors sentiment increased to 4.39 in Q1 2019. Its up 3.61, from 0.78 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 29 investors sold WAB shares while 78 reduced holdings. 287 funds opened positions while 183 raised stakes. 287.29 million shares or 199.78% more from 95.83 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Morgan Stanley owns 155,800 shares. Ftb reported 348 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Bahl And Gaynor Incorporated invested in 25,736 shares. Guardian Life Insurance Of America stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Wabtec Corporation (NYSE:WAB). Fiduciary has invested 0.01% in Wabtec Corporation (NYSE:WAB). Chevy Chase Trust stated it has 0.04% in Wabtec Corporation (NYSE:WAB). Tci Wealth Advsrs invested in 248 shares. Neuberger Berman Grp Inc Llc has 0% invested in Wabtec Corporation (NYSE:WAB). Amalgamated Bankshares reported 28,227 shares or 0.05% of all its holdings. Manufacturers Life Insur The accumulated 0.03% or 313,946 shares. Vanguard Inc invested in 0.04% or 14.08M shares. Beddow Mngmt has invested 0.44% in Wabtec Corporation (NYSE:WAB). Cibc Mkts Corporation has 23,416 shares. Csat Investment Advisory Limited Partnership owns 440 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio. 17,000 were accumulated by Quantitative Invest Management Ltd Liability Co.

