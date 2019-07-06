As Robert Half Intl (RHI) Shares Declined, Element Capital Management Increased Position; Fastenal Co (FAST) Holder Park Presidio Capital Trimmed Holding as Stock Rose

Park Presidio Capital Llc decreased its stake in Fastenal Co (FAST) by 18.75% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Park Presidio Capital Llc sold 150,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.08% with the market. The institutional investor held 650,000 shares of the building materials company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $41.80M, down from 800,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Park Presidio Capital Llc who had been investing in Fastenal Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $18.30B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.53% or $0.17 during the last trading session, reaching $32.09. About 1.89M shares traded. Fastenal Company (NASDAQ:FAST) has risen 24.22% since July 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 19.79% the S&P500.

Element Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Robert Half Intl Inc (RHI) by 25.52% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Element Capital Management Llc bought 17,018 shares as the company’s stock declined 15.48% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 83,707 shares of the professional services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.45M, up from 66,689 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Element Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Robert Half Intl Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $6.87B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.16% or $0.09 during the last trading session, reaching $57.91. About 1.17 million shares traded. Robert Half International Inc. (NYSE:RHI) has declined 10.87% since July 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 15.30% the S&P500. Some Historical RHI News: 24/04/2018 – Robert Half 1Q EPS 78c; 24/04/2018 – ROBERT HALF INTERNATIONAL INC – COMPLAINT ALLEGES SALARIED RECRUITERS BASED IN CALIFORNIA HAVE BEEN MISCLASSIFIED AS EXEMPT EMPLOYEES; 22/03/2018 – RHI MAGNESITA NV – NEW TERM LOAN REPLACES EXISTING EUR 477.2 MLN SYNDICATED TERM AND REVOLVING LOAN AGREEMENT FROM JULY 2017; 22/03/2018 – RHI MAGNESITA NV RHIM.Vl – INITIAL COST OF EURIBOR (NO FLOOR) + 75BPS; 23/03/2018 – RHI MAGNESITA RHIM.L : BARCLAYS STARTS WITH EQUAL-WEIGHT RATING; 4950P TARGET PRICE; 24/04/2018 – ROBERT HALF 1Q ADJ EPS 80C; 20/04/2018 – Protiviti And Robert Half To Host Webinar On Making Corporate Culture A Competitive Advantage; 08/03/2018 Julia Coronado Joins Protiviti Advisory Board; 08/05/2018 – RHI MAGNESITA NV RHIM.Vl – EXPECT BUSINESS TO DEVELOP VERY POSITIVELY IN 2018; 13/03/2018 – Protiviti’s Addie Nickle and Jenna Fitzsimmons Named as ‘Rising Stars’ by Consulting Magazine

Investors sentiment increased to 1.15 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.22, from 0.93 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 27 investors sold RHI shares while 138 reduced holdings. 50 funds opened positions while 139 raised stakes. 110.52 million shares or 1.95% more from 108.41 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Wellington Mngmt Gp Limited Liability Partnership stated it has 350,359 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Commonwealth National Bank & Trust Of invested 0% in Robert Half International Inc. (NYSE:RHI). Pensionfund Dsm Netherlands holds 0.4% or 33,100 shares in its portfolio. First Citizens Bancorporation Tru Communications holds 0.2% or 28,207 shares. Meiji Yasuda Asset Mngmt Communications Limited holds 9,801 shares. Fiduciary Mngmt Wi has invested 0.22% in Robert Half International Inc. (NYSE:RHI). 4,264 were accumulated by Assetmark. Gotham Asset Llc invested in 219,614 shares. Johnson Invest Counsel stated it has 4,391 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. State Treasurer State Of Michigan holds 625,060 shares or 0.33% of its portfolio. Gsa Cap Prtn Ltd Liability Partnership owns 0.07% invested in Robert Half International Inc. (NYSE:RHI) for 11,016 shares. Sandy Spring Bank invested 0% of its portfolio in Robert Half International Inc. (NYSE:RHI). Blackrock reported 0.03% stake. Cwm Limited Liability Com holds 12 shares. Great West Life Assurance Can holds 172,443 shares or 0.03% of its portfolio.

Since February 13, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 1 sale for $4.96 million activity.

Element Capital Management Llc, which manages about $30.52B and $3.29B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Hollyfrontier Corp (NYSE:HFC) by 37,958 shares to 35,464 shares, valued at $1.75M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Teva Pharmaceutical Inds Ltd (NYSE:TEVA) by 38,356 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 217,181 shares, and cut its stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN).

Park Presidio Capital Llc, which manages about $292.21M and $856.27 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Owens Corning New (NYSE:OC) by 23,005 shares to 1.05 million shares, valued at $49.48 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Visa Inc (NYSE:V) by 125,000 shares in the quarter, for a total of 365,000 shares, and has risen its stake in Booking Hldgs Inc.

Since January 29, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 4 insider sales for $3.57 million activity. 5,000 Fastenal Company (NASDAQ:FAST) shares with value of $302,550 were sold by LUNDQUIST NICHOLAS J. The insider Lisowski Sheryl Ann sold 10,000 shares worth $624,999. Another trade for 2,500 shares valued at $150,000 was sold by DOLAN MICHAEL JOHN.