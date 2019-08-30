As Robert Half Intl (RHI) Market Valuation Declined, Guggenheim Capital Has Upped Its Position by $485,680; Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co Has Upped Independence Rlty Tr Com (IRT) Stake by $338,430 as Stock Value Rose

Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co increased its stake in Independence Rlty Tr Inc Com (IRT) by 8.05% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co bought 33,843 shares as the company’s stock rose 15.96% . The institutional investor held 454,011 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.90M, up from 420,168 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co who had been investing in Independence Rlty Tr Inc Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.26B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.14% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $13.94. About 242,244 shares traded. Independence Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSEMKT:IRT) has risen 23.01% since August 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 23.01% the S&P500. Some Historical IRT News: 25/04/2018 – INDEPENDENCE REALTY TRUST INC IRT.N FY2018 FFO SHR VIEW $0.76 — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 25/04/2018 – INDEPENDENCE REALTY TRUST INC IRT.N SEES FY 2018 SHR $0.26 TO $0.31; 25/04/2018 – INDEPENDENCE REALTY TRUST INC – REITERATING ITS 2018 FULL YEAR GUIDANCE; 25/04/2018 – Independence Realty Trust Sees 2018 Core FFO 74c-79c/Share; 25/04/2018 – INDEPENDENCE REALTY TRUST INC QTRLY CFFO PER SHARE $0.18; 22/04/2018 – DJ Independence Realty Trust Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (IRT); 13/03/2018 – Independence Realty Trust Announces First Quarterly Dividend; 25/04/2018 – Independence Realty Trust 1Q FFO 17c/Shr; 25/04/2018 – Independence Realty Trust 1Q Core FFO 18c/Share; 25/04/2018 – INDEPENDENCE REALTY TRUST INC QTRLY FFO PER SHARE $0.17

Guggenheim Capital Llc increased its stake in Robert Half Intl Inc (RHI) by 3.28% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Guggenheim Capital Llc bought 7,472 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.79% . The institutional investor held 235,428 shares of the professional services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $15.34 million, up from 227,956 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Guggenheim Capital Llc who had been investing in Robert Half Intl Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $6.24B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.17% or $0.09 during the last trading session, reaching $53.32. About 296,452 shares traded. Robert Half International Inc. (NYSE:RHI) has declined 19.65% since August 30, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 19.65% the S&P500. Some Historical RHI News: 10/05/2018 – Robert Half’s Second Annual “Week Of Service” Kicks Off May 14; 08/03/2018 Julia Coronado Joins Protiviti Advisory Board; 21/03/2018 – RHI MAGNESITA NV RHIM.Vl SAYS ADJUSTED PRO-FORMA REVENUE OF EUR 2,677.2 MLN, UP 11%, DRIVEN BY SALES GROWTH IN BOTH STEEL AND INDUSTRIAL DIVISIONS; 24/04/2018 – ROBERT HALF 1Q REV. $1.40B, EST. $1.36B; 28/05/2018 – Online Recruitment Market in the US 2018-2022 – Key Vendors are CareerBuilder, College Recruiter, Indeed (Recruit Holdings), Linkedln, Monster & Robert Half International – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 11/04/2018 – GOLDMAN SACHS REPORTS 0.54% SHORT POSITION IN RHI MAGNESITA:AFM; 22/03/2018 – RHI MAGNESITA NV RHIM.Vl – INITIAL COST OF EURIBOR (NO FLOOR) + 75BPS; 05/04/2018 – Cybersecurity, IT Governance and Emerging Technology are Shaping IT Audit Plans in 2018, According to a New Survey from Protivi; 19/04/2018 – ROBERT HALF INTERNATIONAL INC RHI.N : BMO RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $59 FROM $57; 22/03/2018 – RHI MAGNESITA NV – NEW TERM LOAN REPLACES EXISTING EUR 477.2 MLN SYNDICATED TERM AND REVOLVING LOAN AGREEMENT FROM JULY 2017

More notable recent Independence Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:IRT) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “What Kind Of Shareholder Owns Most Euronext N.V. (EPA:ENX) Stock? – Yahoo Finance” on June 05, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Independence Realty Trust: Wait For A Drop – Seeking Alpha” published on September 12, 2018, Businesswire.com published: “Independence Realty Trust, Inc. Reports Minimal Damage to Communities from Hurricane Florence – Business Wire” on September 18, 2018. More interesting news about Independence Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:IRT) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Independence Realty Trust declares $0.18 dividend – Seeking Alpha” published on March 18, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Should You Think About Buying Independence Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:IRT) Now? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: July 25, 2019.

Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co, which manages about $1.89B and $1.48 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Stag Indl Inc Com (NYSE:STAG) by 199,907 shares to 576,261 shares, valued at $17.09 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in American Eagle Outfitters New (NYSE:AEO) by 328,679 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1.27M shares, and cut its stake in Servicemaster Global Hldgs Inc (NYSE:SERV).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.35 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.04, from 1.39 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 14 investors sold IRT shares while 48 reduced holdings. 26 funds opened positions while 58 raised stakes. 75.35 million shares or 1.22% more from 74.44 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Cubist Systematic Strategies Limited Liability Co has 0.01% invested in Independence Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:IRT). Goldman Sachs Gp Inc holds 0% of its portfolio in Independence Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:IRT) for 406,439 shares. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage Sa accumulated 0% or 18,717 shares. Kbc Gp Nv holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Independence Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:IRT) for 86,899 shares. Mason Street Advisors Ltd invested in 28,665 shares. 16,366 are owned by First Advisors Limited Partnership. Axa holds 326,000 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Raymond James Fin Serv Advisors reported 18,469 shares. Arrow Inv Ltd accumulated 38,747 shares or 0.17% of the stock. State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue owns 59,356 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Louisiana State Employees Retirement Systems invested in 0.02% or 33,400 shares. 1.49M were reported by State Bank Of Ny Mellon Corp. Wells Fargo And Mn, California-based fund reported 701,801 shares. Art Advsr Limited Liability Company owns 33,297 shares. State Teachers Retirement Sys accumulated 44,667 shares or 0% of the stock.

Guggenheim Capital Llc, which manages about $25.60 billion and $12.27B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Intercontinental Exchange In (NYSE:ICE) by 18,856 shares to 152,497 shares, valued at $11.61 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Crestwood Equity Partners Lp by 11,670 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 10,357 shares, and cut its stake in National Fuel Gas Co N J (NYSE:NFG).