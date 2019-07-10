As Robert Half Intl Com (RHI) Stock Value Declined, Shareholder Seizert Capital Partners Has Lifted Its Position; Holder Ashmore Wealth Management Has Lifted Ao Smith (AOS) Position

Ashmore Wealth Management Llc increased its stake in Ao Smith Corp (AOS) by 47% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ashmore Wealth Management Llc bought 158,606 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.38% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 496,076 shares of the consumer electronics and appliances company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $26.45M, up from 337,470 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ashmore Wealth Management Llc who had been investing in Ao Smith Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $7.53B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.33% or $0.15 during the last trading session, reaching $45.06. About 1.87M shares traded. A. O. Smith Corporation (NYSE:AOS) has declined 24.38% since July 10, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 28.81% the S&P500. Some Historical AOS News: 16/04/2018 – A.O. Smith: Lowe’s Primary Supplier Pact Begins in Mid-August; 16/04/2018 – A. O. Smith to become primary water treatment brand at Lowe’s; 05/04/2018 – AO Smith Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 16/04/2018 – A.O. Smith to Become Primary Water Treatment Brand at Lowe’s; 25/04/2018 – A. O. SMITH CORP AOS.N SEES FY 2018 ADJUSTED SHR $2.55 TO $2.61; 08/03/2018 Barb VanderMolen, A. O. Smith vice president-finance, receiving recognition with a Women in Manufacturing STEP Ahead Award; 25/04/2018 – A. O. SMITH CORP AOS.N QUARTERLY ADJUSTED SHR $0.60; 13/04/2018 – WA Warn Notices: A.O. Smith Renton 6/15/2018 57 Closure Permanent 4/13/2018; 19/03/2018 – A. O. Smith names Karge president-North America water treatment; 09/04/2018 – A. O. Smith declares quarterly dividend

Seizert Capital Partners Llc increased its stake in Robert Half Intl Inc Com (RHI) by 16.96% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Seizert Capital Partners Llc bought 42,981 shares as the company’s stock declined 15.48% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 296,477 shares of the professional services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $19.32 million, up from 253,496 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Seizert Capital Partners Llc who had been investing in Robert Half Intl Inc Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $6.81 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.16% or $0.09 during the last trading session, reaching $57.44. About 1.79M shares traded or 26.47% up from the average. Robert Half International Inc. (NYSE:RHI) has declined 10.87% since July 10, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 15.30% the S&P500. Some Historical RHI News: 24/04/2018 – Robert Half 1Q Rev $1.4B; 21/03/2018 – RHI MAGNESITA NV RHIM.Vl SAYS ADJUSTED PRO-FORMA REVENUE OF EUR 2,677.2 MLN, UP 11%, DRIVEN BY SALES GROWTH IN BOTH STEEL AND INDUSTRIAL DIVISIONS; 25/04/2018 – ROBERT HALF INTERNATIONAL INC RHI.N : BMO RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $62 FROM $59; 16/04/2018 – Protiviti Cybersecurity Lab Tests and Analysis Reveal Companies’ IT Systems Still Vulnerable to Exploits and Digital Treachery; 24/04/2018 – Robert Half 1Q Net $96.2M; 11/05/2018 – RHI MAGNESITA NV RHIM.Vl : COMMERZBANK RAISES TARGET PRICE TO 6350P FROM 5250P; 05/04/2018 – Cybersecurity, IT Governance and Emerging Technology are Shaping IT Audit Plans in 2018, According to a New Survey from Protivi; 20/04/2018 – Protiviti And Robert Half To Host Webinar On Making Corporate Culture A Competitive Advantage; 19/04/2018 – ROBERT HALF INTERNATIONAL INC RHI.N : BMO RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $59 FROM $57; 21/03/2018 – RHI MAGNESITA NV RHIM.Vl SAYS ADJUSTED PRO-FORMA EBITA MARGIN OF 11.4%, UP 230BPS FROM PREVIOUS YEAR, DRIVEN BY HIGHER SALES AND COMPANY’S INITIATIVES TO IMPROVE OPERATIONAL EFFICIENCIES

More notable recent A. O. Smith Corporation (NYSE:AOS) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Here is What Hedge Funds Think About United Rentals, Inc. (URI) – Yahoo Finance” on June 10, 2019, also Globenewswire.com with their article: “INVESTOR ALERT – AO Smith Corporation (AOS) – Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC Announces Class Action and Lead Plaintiff Deadline: July 29, 2019 – GlobeNewswire” published on June 27, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About Dropbox, Inc. (DBX) – Yahoo Finance” on June 17, 2019. More interesting news about A. O. Smith Corporation (NYSE:AOS) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “A.O. Smith Short Seller Alleges Accounting Irregularities, Opaque Chinese Business; Stock Falls 10% – Benzinga” published on May 16, 2019 as well as Globenewswire.com‘s news article titled: “The Klein Law Firm Reminds Investors of Class Actions on Behalf of Shareholders of AOS, BOX, BUD and FDX – GlobeNewswire” with publication date: July 01, 2019.

Since February 6, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 3 sales for $1.88 million activity. The insider Dana Paul R sold $239,400. $980,000 worth of A. O. Smith Corporation (NYSE:AOS) was sold by JONES PAUL W on Friday, February 8.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.43 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.51, from 0.92 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 39 investors sold AOS shares while 114 reduced holdings. 76 funds opened positions while 143 raised stakes. 111.34 million shares or 2.93% less from 114.70 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. The New York-based Virtu Limited Liability has invested 0.01% in A. O. Smith Corporation (NYSE:AOS). Moreover, Covington Cap Mgmt has 0% invested in A. O. Smith Corporation (NYSE:AOS). Tarbox Family Office reported 0% stake. State Teachers Retirement Systems accumulated 196,165 shares. Pictet & Cie (Europe) owns 7,400 shares. Tocqueville Asset Mngmt Lp accumulated 16,450 shares or 0.01% of the stock. 716,950 were accumulated by Victory Mngmt. Vanguard Group invested in 15.97M shares. 5,800 were reported by John G Ullman. Nomura Asset Mngmt, Japan-based fund reported 227,135 shares. California State Teachers Retirement System has 0.03% invested in A. O. Smith Corporation (NYSE:AOS). New York State Common Retirement Fund reported 531,747 shares or 0.04% of all its holdings. Kbc Gp Nv has 345,845 shares. Schwartz Inv Counsel invested in 0.92% or 322,100 shares. 12,999 are owned by Cibc Asset Mngmt.

Seizert Capital Partners Llc, which manages about $4.45B and $2.23 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Nelnet Inc Cl A (NYSE:NNI) by 17,031 shares to 34,079 shares, valued at $1.88M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Federal Agric Mtg Corp Cl C (NYSE:AGM) by 11,928 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 19,090 shares, and cut its stake in Universal Hlth Svcs Inc Cl B (NYSE:UHS).

More notable recent Robert Half International Inc. (NYSE:RHI) news were published by: Fool.com which released: “Why Robert Half International Stock Slumped Today – The Motley Fool” on October 24, 2018, also Prnewswire.com with their article: “Protiviti and Appway to Help Financial Institutions Automate Key Anti-Money Laundering Processes – PRNewswire” published on June 18, 2019, Prnewswire.com published: “Robert Half Selected For Forbes’ 2019 List Of America’s Best Employers For Diversity – PRNewswire” on January 15, 2019. More interesting news about Robert Half International Inc. (NYSE:RHI) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About Omega Healthcare Investors Inc (OHI) – Yahoo Finance” published on June 29, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Robert Half Q1 2019 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: April 22, 2019.