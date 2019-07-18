As Robert Half Intl Com (RHI) Share Price Declined, Seizert Capital Partners Raised by $2.79 Million Its Holding; Target (TGT) Shareholder Morgan Dempsey Capital Management Has Upped Holding by $366,400

Morgan Dempsey Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Target Corporation (TGT) by 8.38% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Morgan Dempsey Capital Management Llc bought 4,580 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.43% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 59,225 shares of the department and specialty retail stores company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.75M, up from 54,645 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Morgan Dempsey Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Target Corporation for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $45.30B market cap company. The stock increased 0.63% or $0.55 during the last trading session, reaching $88.41. About 2.89M shares traded. Target Corporation (NYSE:TGT) has declined 2.87% since July 18, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 7.30% the S&P500. Some Historical TGT News: 14/05/2018 – Target Names William J. Foudy, Jr., as President, Target Sourcing Services; 06/03/2018 – TARGET REPORTS PLANS TO ACCELERATE MULTIYEAR STRATEGY; 03/04/2018 – Target already has two small-format stores in the New York area; 22/03/2018 – SHIPT & TARGET LAUNCH SAME-DAY DELIVERY IN PHILADELPHIA; 23/05/2018 – TARGET CORP TGT.N CEO SAYS OPERATING INCOME CONTINUES TO REFLECT NEAR-TERM HEADWINDS DRIVEN BY LAST YEAR’S INVESTMENTS TO TRANSFORM THE BUSINESS; 23/05/2018 – TARGET CORP TGT.N FY SHR VIEW $5.28 — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 14/05/2018 – Target Tests Retail ‘Flow Center’ for Faster, Nimbler Distribution; 22/03/2018 – Babies R Us is the third most popular destination for baby registries after Amazon and Target, according to a WeeSpring survey; 06/03/2018 – TARGET CORP – TAX ACT RESULTED IN $36 MLN OF BENEFIT IN QTR DUE TO A LOWER STRUCTURAL TAX RATE IN JANUARY; 06/03/2018 – TARGET: FREE TWO-DAY SHIPPING IS NOW AVAILABLE ON TARGET.COM

Seizert Capital Partners Llc increased its stake in Robert Half Intl Inc Com (RHI) by 16.96% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Seizert Capital Partners Llc bought 42,981 shares as the company’s stock declined 15.48% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 296,477 shares of the professional services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $19.32 million, up from 253,496 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Seizert Capital Partners Llc who had been investing in Robert Half Intl Inc Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $6.89 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.19% or $0.11 during the last trading session, reaching $58.15. About 907,499 shares traded. Robert Half International Inc. (NYSE:RHI) has declined 10.87% since July 18, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 15.30% the S&P500. Some Historical RHI News: 11/05/2018 – RHI MAGNESITA NV RHIM.Vl : COMMERZBANK RAISES TARGET PRICE TO 6350P FROM 5250P; 10/05/2018 – Robert Half’s Second Annual “Week Of Service” Kicks Off May 14; 21/03/2018 – RHI MAGNESITA NV RHIM.Vl SAYS ADJUSTED PRO-FORMA EBITA MARGIN OF 11.4%, UP 230BPS FROM PREVIOUS YEAR, DRIVEN BY HIGHER SALES AND COMPANY’S INITIATIVES TO IMPROVE OPERATIONAL EFFICIENCIES; 08/03/2018 Julia Coronado Joins Protiviti Advisory Board; 25/04/2018 – ROBERT HALF INTERNATIONAL INC RHI.N : BMO RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $62 FROM $59; 25/04/2018 – Protiviti Named to Fortune’s 2018 Best Workplaces in Consulting and Professional Services List; 24/04/2018 – Robert Half 1Q Net $96.2M; 21/04/2018 – DJ Robert Half International Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (RHI); 22/03/2018 – RHI MAGNESITA NV – NEW TERM LOAN REPLACES EXISTING EUR 477.2 MLN SYNDICATED TERM AND REVOLVING LOAN AGREEMENT FROM JULY 2017; 24/04/2018 – ROBERT HALF 1Q ADJ EPS 80C

Morgan Dempsey Capital Management Llc, which manages about $340.50 million and $251.47 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Mine Safety Appliances Company Llc (NYSE:MSA) by 8,762 shares to 27,232 shares, valued at $2.82 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Seizert Capital Partners Llc, which manages about $4.45B and $2.23B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Edgewell Pers Care Co Com by 188,956 shares to 302,008 shares, valued at $13.26 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Quest Diagnostics Inc Com (NYSE:DGX) by 74,287 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 208,663 shares, and cut its stake in Check Point Software Tech Ltd (NASDAQ:CHKP).