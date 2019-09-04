As Robert Half International (RHI) Stock Declined, Holder Nordea Investment Management Ab Has Increased Position; As Bottomline Technologies De (EPAY) Stock Declined, Holder Pier Capital Has Decreased by $3.36 Million Its Stake

Nordea Investment Management Ab increased its stake in Robert Half International (RHI) by 92.59% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Nordea Investment Management Ab bought 148,257 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.79% . The institutional investor held 308,385 shares of the professional services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $20.10M, up from 160,128 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Nordea Investment Management Ab who had been investing in Robert Half International for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $6.22B market cap company. The stock increased 1.47% or $0.76 during the last trading session, reaching $52.9. About 786,677 shares traded. Robert Half International Inc. (NYSE:RHI) has declined 19.65% since September 4, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 19.65% the S&P500. Some Historical RHI News: 23/03/2018 – Robert Half Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 21/03/2018 – RHI MAGNESITA NV RHIM.Vl SAYS BOARD OF DIRECTORS WILL PROPOSE A DIVIDEND OF EUR 0.75 PER SHARE, TO BE PAID ON 2 JULY 2018; 24/04/2018 – Robert Half 1Q EPS 78c; 21/03/2018 – RHI MAGNESITA NV RHIM.Vl SAYS FASTER REALIZATION OF SYNERGIES BY ONE YEAR: EUR 40 MLN IN 2018 AND BALANCE OF EUR 70 MLN IN 2019; 16/04/2018 – Protiviti Cybersecurity Lab Tests and Analysis Reveal Companies’ IT Systems Still Vulnerable to Exploits and Digital Treachery; 24/04/2018 – Robert Half Employees Riding And Raising Funds For American Heart Association Through CycleNation; 21/03/2018 – RHI MAGNESITA NV RHIM.Vl SAYS 2018 HAS STARTED WELL; 24/04/2018 – ROBERT HALF INTERNATIONAL – AT THIS STAGE OF LITIGATION, NOT FEASIBLE TO PREDICT OUTCOME OF OR RANGE OF LOSS, SHOULD LOSS OCCUR, FROM THE PROCEEDING; 24/04/2018 – Robert Half 1Q Rev $1.4B; 24/04/2018 – Robert Half 1Q Net $96.2M

Pier Capital Llc decreased its stake in Bottomline Technologies De Inc (EPAY) by 47.6% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Pier Capital Llc sold 67,165 shares as the company’s stock declined 14.73% . The institutional investor held 73,936 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.70M, down from 141,101 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Pier Capital Llc who had been investing in Bottomline Technologies De Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.78 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.07% or $0.03 during the last trading session, reaching $40.64. About 130,871 shares traded. Bottomline Technologies (NASDAQ:EPAY) has declined 21.30% since September 4, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 21.30% the S&P500.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.15 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.22, from 0.93 in 2018Q4.

Nordea Investment Management Ab, which manages about $48.01B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in International Paper (NYSE:IP) by 1.02M shares to 912,349 shares, valued at $42.21M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Regal Beloit (NYSE:RBC) by 6,930 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 79,037 shares, and cut its stake in Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT).

Pier Capital Llc, which manages about $644.58M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Insulet Corp (NASDAQ:PODD) by 8,230 shares to 86,848 shares, valued at $8.26 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Stemline Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:STML) by 215,915 shares in the quarter, for a total of 639,582 shares, and has risen its stake in Granite Construction Inc (NYSE:GVA).