As Robert Half International (RHI) Shares Declined, Shareholder Denali Advisors Trimmed Stake; Neumeier Poma Investment Counsel Raised Its Position in Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital (HASI) by $2.82 Million as Shares Rose

Neumeier Poma Investment Counsel Llc increased its stake in Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital Inc. (HASI) by 4.6% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Neumeier Poma Investment Counsel Llc bought 100,730 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.55% . The institutional investor held 2.29M shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $64.55M, up from 2.19 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Neumeier Poma Investment Counsel Llc who had been investing in Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital Inc. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.90B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.96% or $0.28 during the last trading session, reaching $28.87. About 134,460 shares traded. Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HASI) has risen 40.91% since September 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 40.91% the S&P500. Some Historical HASI News: 03/05/2018 – Hannon Armstrong 1Q Loss/Shr 3c; 19/04/2018 – Hannon Armstrong and CounterPointe Expand Commercial Property Assessed Clean Energy (C-PACE) Partnership to Capitalize on Marke; 03/05/2018 – HANNON ARMSTRONG SUSTAINABLE INFRASTRUCTURE – IS PROVIDING GUIDANCE FOR ANNUAL CORE EARNINGS PER SHARE GROWTH OF 2% TO 6% FOR 2018 COMPARED TO 2017; 19/04/2018 – Hannon Armstrong and CounterPointe Expand Commercial Property Assessed Clean Energy (C-PACE) Partnership to Capitalize on Market Growth; 03/05/2018 – HANNON ARMSTRONG SUSTAINABLE INFRASTRUCTURE – EXPECTS CORE EARNINGS/SHARE GROWTH, ON COMPOUNDED ANNUAL BASIS OVER NEXT 3 YEARS, IN 2% TO 6% RANGE; 09/05/2018 – Hannon Armstrong Short-Interest Ratio Rises 11% to 23 Days; 24/04/2018 – Exclusive – Ex-Hannon Armstrong treasurer takes new role; 22/04/2018 – DJ Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infras, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (HASI); 16/03/2018 HANNON ARMSTRONG HASI.N : UBS STARTS WITH BUY; TARGET PRICE $21

Denali Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Robert Half International Inc. (RHI) by 27.9% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Denali Advisors Llc sold 42,100 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.79% . The institutional investor held 108,800 shares of the professional services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $6.20 million, down from 150,900 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Denali Advisors Llc who had been investing in Robert Half International Inc. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $6.41 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.77% or $0.42 during the last trading session, reaching $54.48. About 546,156 shares traded. Robert Half International Inc. (NYSE:RHI) has declined 19.65% since September 24, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 19.65% the S&P500. Some Historical RHI News: 28/05/2018 – Online Recruitment Market in the US 2018-2022 – Key Vendors are CareerBuilder, College Recruiter, Indeed (Recruit Holdings), Linkedln, Monster & Robert Half International – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 24/04/2018 – ROBERT HALF INTERNATIONAL INC – ON APRIL 6, PLAINTIFF SHARI DORFF FILED COMPLAINT AGAINST CO IN SUPERIOR COURT OF CALIFORNIA; 21/04/2018 – DJ Robert Half International Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (RHI); 21/03/2018 – RHI MAGNESITA NV RHIM.Vl SAYS BOARD OF DIRECTORS WILL PROPOSE A DIVIDEND OF EUR 0.75 PER SHARE, TO BE PAID ON 2 JULY 2018; 21/03/2018 – RHI MAGNESITA NV RHIM.Vl SAYS ADJUSTED PRO-FORMA EBITA OF EUR 304.1 MLN, UP 39%; 24/04/2018 – Robert Half 1Q Rev $1.4B; 08/05/2018 – RHI MAGNESITA NV RHIM.Vl – PRICE INCREASES PROMOTED STRONG DEVELOPMENT IN REVENUES, MORE THAN OFFSETTING HIGHER RAW MATERIAL INPUT COSTS; 25/04/2018 – ROBERT HALF INTERNATIONAL INC RHI.N : BMO RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $62 FROM $59; 07/05/2018 – Protiviti’s Michael Brauneis Named a Top 25 Consultant by Consulting Magazine; 08/05/2018 – RHI Magnesita 1Q Operating Ebita Soars on Higher Revenue, Savings

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.82 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.33, from 1.15 in 2019Q1. It dived, as 31 investors sold RHI shares while 160 reduced holdings. 44 funds opened positions while 113 raised stakes. 106.97 million shares or 3.22% less from 110.52 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Winslow Evans & Crocker holds 78 shares. Bamco Incorporated has invested 0.02% in Robert Half International Inc. (NYSE:RHI). Goldman Sachs Gp invested 0.04% in Robert Half International Inc. (NYSE:RHI). holds 0.01% in Robert Half International Inc. (NYSE:RHI) or 41,239 shares. Service Automobile Association reported 146,905 shares. Citadel Advisors Limited Company has invested 0.02% in Robert Half International Inc. (NYSE:RHI). Invesco holds 0.01% or 1.05M shares in its portfolio. Merian Global Investors (Uk) holds 1.43% of its portfolio in Robert Half International Inc. (NYSE:RHI) for 2.46M shares. Commercial Bank Of America Corporation De accumulated 0% or 471,587 shares. Midas Management Corp reported 54,500 shares. Macquarie, a Australia-based fund reported 6,000 shares. Andra Ap holds 0.23% of its portfolio in Robert Half International Inc. (NYSE:RHI) for 137,600 shares. Klingenstein Fields Co Limited Com has 6,290 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio. Grimes holds 151,257 shares. Obermeyer Wood Inv Counsel Lllp reported 578,549 shares.

Denali Advisors Llc, which manages about $357.49 million and $668.80M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Gamco Investors Inc. (NYSE:GBL) by 32,149 shares to 32,300 shares, valued at $619,000 in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Amdocs Limited (NASDAQ:DOX) by 45,400 shares in the quarter, for a total of 101,800 shares, and has risen its stake in Genworth Financial Inc (NYSE:GNW).

Analysts await Robert Half International Inc. (NYSE:RHI) to report earnings on October, 22. They expect $1.01 earnings per share, up 6.32% or $0.06 from last year’s $0.95 per share. RHI’s profit will be $118.74 million for 13.49 P/E if the $1.01 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.98 actual earnings per share reported by Robert Half International Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 3.06% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.82 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.21, from 1.61 in 2019Q1. It increased, as 16 investors sold HASI shares while 41 reduced holdings. 44 funds opened positions while 60 raised stakes. 43.36 million shares or 4.98% more from 41.31 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Alliancebernstein Ltd Partnership holds 0% or 92,902 shares in its portfolio. Geode Mgmt Ltd Limited Liability Company reported 0.01% in Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HASI). 5.95 million were reported by Wellington Group Ltd Liability Partnership. Parametric Ltd Co reported 123,974 shares. California State Teachers Retirement owns 94,800 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) reported 0% in Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HASI). Raymond James And holds 75,193 shares. Metropolitan Life Ny owns 19,002 shares. Ubs Asset Management Americas holds 39,678 shares or 0% of its portfolio. State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement owns 24,729 shares. Prudential Inc has invested 0% in Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HASI). Morgan Stanley holds 0% or 559,612 shares in its portfolio. Point72 Asset LP has 1,000 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Spirit Of America Mngmt holds 0.29% or 68,559 shares. The New Jersey-based Caxton Assoc LP has invested 0.12% in Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HASI).

