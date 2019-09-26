As Robert Half International (RHI) Share Value Declined, First Foundation Advisors Has Lifted Stake by $1.86 Million; Summit Financial Wealth Advisors Boosted At&T (T) Position by $1.14 Million

First Foundation Advisors increased its stake in Robert Half International Inc (RHI) by 378.59% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. First Foundation Advisors bought 32,680 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.79% . The hedge fund held 41,312 shares of the professional services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.36 million, up from 8,632 at the end of the previous reported quarter. First Foundation Advisors who had been investing in Robert Half International Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $6.48B market cap company. The stock increased 1.58% or $0.86 during the last trading session, reaching $55.12. About 553,382 shares traded. Robert Half International Inc. (NYSE:RHI) has declined 19.65% since September 26, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 19.65% the S&P500. Some Historical RHI News: 08/05/2018 – RHI Magnesita 1Q Operating Ebita Soars on Higher Revenue, Savings; 25/04/2018 – ROBERT HALF INTERNATIONAL INC RHI.N : BMO RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $62 FROM $59; 23/05/2018 – Companies Share Their Digital Transformation Journeys in New Edition of Protiviti’s “Internal Auditing Around the World”; 13/03/2018 – Protiviti’s Addie Nickle and Jenna Fitzsimmons Named as ‘Rising Stars’ by Consulting Magazine; 24/04/2018 – ROBERT HALF INTERNATIONAL INC – COMPLAINT ALLEGES SALARIED RECRUITERS BASED IN CALIFORNIA HAVE BEEN MISCLASSIFIED AS EXEMPT EMPLOYEES; 08/03/2018 Julia Coronado Joins Protiviti Advisory Board; 24/04/2018 – Robert Half 1Q Net $96.2M; 19/04/2018 – ROBERT HALF INTERNATIONAL INC RHI.N : BMO RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $59 FROM $57; 11/05/2018 – RHI MAGNESITA NV RHIM.Vl : COMMERZBANK RAISES TARGET PRICE TO 6350P FROM 5250P; 23/03/2018 – RHI MAGNESITA RHIM.L : BARCLAYS STARTS WITH EQUAL-WEIGHT RATING; 4950P TARGET PRICE

Summit Financial Wealth Advisors Llc increased its stake in At&T Inc (T) by 13.44% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Summit Financial Wealth Advisors Llc bought 34,439 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.59% . The institutional investor held 290,677 shares of the telecommunications equipment company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $9.74M, up from 256,238 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Summit Financial Wealth Advisors Llc who had been investing in At&T Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $273.14 billion market cap company. It closed at $37.38 lastly. It is down 6.41% since September 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.41% the S&P500. Some Historical T News: 11/05/2018 – EXCLUSIVE-AT&T CEO says hiring Trump lawyer was ‘big mistake’ – memo; 11/05/2018 – EXCLUSIVE-AT&T’S STEPHENSON SAYS HE TAKES RESPONSIBILITY FOR FAILURE IN VETTING PROCESS WITH COHEN HIRE -MEMO; 09/05/2018 – NEW: AT&T says it fully cooperated with special counsel Robert Mueller regarding Michael Cohen; 09/03/2018 – Sara Fischer: BREAKING … AT&T has released its pre-trial briefing. In it they assert that the model the DOJ is using to; 11/05/2018 – EXCLUSIVE-AT&T HEAD OF EXTERNAL AND LEGISLATIVE AFFAIRS BOB QUINN IS RETIRING -MEMO; 05/03/2018 – MOODY’S: TAX OVERHAUL WILL BOOST CASH FLOWS FOR AT&T & VERIZON; 10/05/2018 – AT&T reportedly paid Michael Cohen for guidance on Time Warner deal; 08/03/2018 – #BreakingNews Sources tell me that DOJ and AT&T are scheduled to release trial briefs on Friday as part of government’s attempt to prevent the AT&T-Time Warner merger. Trial briefs will lay out both cases before the official trial begins on March 19; 18/05/2018 – Iconic LGBTQ Athletes and Figures Explore the Ongoing Challenges Faced in Sports in AT&T AUDIENCE Network’s “Alone In The Game”; 26/04/2018 – T, TWX: AT&T trial testimony is over. Antitrust chief Makan Delrahim tells reporters afterward, “I would never bring a case I don’t think I could win.” – ! $T $TWX

First Foundation Advisors, which manages about $3.20B and $1.79 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Berkshire Hathaway Inc Cl B (BRKB) by 4,000 shares to 274,437 shares, valued at $58.50 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Boeing Co (NYSE:BA) by 2,421 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 5,024 shares, and cut its stake in Lennar Corp Cl B.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.82 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.33, from 1.15 in 2019Q1. It fall, as 31 investors sold RHI shares while 160 reduced holdings. 44 funds opened positions while 113 raised stakes. 106.97 million shares or 3.22% less from 110.52 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Royal London Asset has invested 0.03% in Robert Half International Inc. (NYSE:RHI). Affinity Invest Limited Liability Company holds 49,758 shares. Two Sigma Secs invested 0% in Robert Half International Inc. (NYSE:RHI). Dnb Asset As owns 20,680 shares. Axa has invested 0.04% in Robert Half International Inc. (NYSE:RHI). 847,584 are owned by Fiduciary Mgmt Wi. Hutchinson Capital Ca has invested 3.67% in Robert Half International Inc. (NYSE:RHI). Susquehanna Gru Llp invested in 0% or 36,356 shares. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board holds 0.19% or 177,698 shares in its portfolio. Qs Investors Limited Liability Corporation reported 105,942 shares or 0.07% of all its holdings. 6,375 were reported by Comml Bank Of Hawaii. The New York-based Mackay Shields Ltd Liability Com has invested 0.11% in Robert Half International Inc. (NYSE:RHI). The Missouri-based Comm Commercial Bank has invested 0% in Robert Half International Inc. (NYSE:RHI). Panagora Asset Management accumulated 691,333 shares or 0.18% of the stock. Farmers And Merchants Investments holds 0% of its portfolio in Robert Half International Inc. (NYSE:RHI) for 58 shares.

Summit Financial Wealth Advisors Llc, which manages about $360.13 million and $408.55M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Walmart Inc (NYSE:WMT) by 5,004 shares to 15,923 shares, valued at $1.76M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Delta Air Lines Inc Del (NYSE:DAL) by 15,064 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 44,269 shares, and cut its stake in Occidental Pete Corp (NYSE:OXY).

