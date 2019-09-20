As Robert Half International (RHI) Share Price Declined, Midas Management Raised Stake; Fastenal Co (FAST) Shareholder American Research & Management Has Increased Its Stake by $505,760 as Stock Declined

American Research & Management increased its stake in Fastenal Co (FAST) by 100% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. American Research & Management bought 15,805 shares as the company’s stock declined 11.07% . The institutional investor held 31,610 shares of the building materials company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.03 million, up from 15,805 at the end of the previous reported quarter. American Research & Management who had been investing in Fastenal Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $18.31B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.43% or $0.47 during the last trading session, reaching $32.4. About 3.18 million shares traded. Fastenal Company (NASDAQ:FAST) has risen 9.84% since September 20, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 9.84% the S&P500.

Midas Management Corp increased its stake in Robert Half International Inc. (RHI) by 17.2% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Midas Management Corp bought 8,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.79% . The institutional investor held 54,500 shares of the professional services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $3.11 million, up from 46,500 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Midas Management Corp who had been investing in Robert Half International Inc. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $6.42B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.57% or $0.87 during the last trading session, reaching $54.63. About 1.06M shares traded. Robert Half International Inc. (NYSE:RHI) has declined 19.65% since September 20, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 19.65% the S&P500. Some Historical RHI News: 25/04/2018 – Protiviti Named to Fortune’s 2018 Best Workplaces in Consulting and Professional Services List; 22/03/2018 – RHI MAGNESITA NV RHIM.Vl – SIGNED AN AGREEMENT TO REFINANCE EXISTING FACILITIES WITH A NEW EUR 305.6 MLN 5 YEAR TERM LOAN; 23/03/2018 – RHI MAGNESITA RHIM.L : BARCLAYS STARTS WITH EQUAL-WEIGHT RATING; 4950P TARGET PRICE; 25/04/2018 – ROBERT HALF INTERNATIONAL INC RHI.N : BMO RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $62 FROM $59; 11/04/2018 – GOLDMAN SACHS REPORTS 0.54% SHORT POSITION IN RHI MAGNESITA:AFM; 21/03/2018 – RHI MAGNESITA NV RHIM.Vl SAYS FASTER REALIZATION OF SYNERGIES BY ONE YEAR: EUR 40 MLN IN 2018 AND BALANCE OF EUR 70 MLN IN 2019; 23/03/2018 – Robert Half Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 21/03/2018 – RHI MAGNESITA NV RHIM.Vl SAYS 2018 HAS STARTED WELL; 11/05/2018 – RHI MAGNESITA NV RHIM.Vl : COMMERZBANK RAISES TARGET PRICE TO 6350P FROM 5250P; 16/04/2018 – Robert Half International Inc expected to post earnings of 74 cents a share – Earnings Preview

American Research & Management, which manages about $343.97M and $334.24 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in International Business Machine (NYSE:IBM) by 2,938 shares to 137,317 shares, valued at $18.94M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in John Wiley & Sons Inc Cl A (NYSE:JW.A) by 47,250 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 3,350 shares, and cut its stake in Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV).

Investors sentiment increased to 8.09 in Q2 2019. Its up 7.21, from 0.88 in 2019Q1. It increased, as 46 investors sold FAST shares while 21 reduced holdings. 77 funds opened positions while 465 raised stakes. 915.65 million shares or 291.17% more from 234.08 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board, New Mexico-based fund reported 46,876 shares. 231,476 are owned by Victory Cap Management. Willis Investment Counsel accumulated 0.77% or 348,100 shares. Bessemer Grp Inc accumulated 57,452 shares. Connor Clark Lunn Investment Mngmt Limited holds 0.01% or 29,075 shares. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board owns 151,847 shares. Us Natl Bank De reported 804,091 shares. Welch & Forbes Lc holds 10,330 shares. Naples Advsrs Ltd Co reported 11,896 shares or 0.09% of all its holdings. Lazard Asset Limited Liability Co stated it has 46,274 shares. 1832 Asset L P, a Ontario – Canada-based fund reported 182 shares. Godsey Gibb has 2.21% invested in Fastenal Company (NASDAQ:FAST) for 470,936 shares. Syntal Limited Liability Corp holds 19,017 shares. Cantillon Capital Management stated it has 2.09% in Fastenal Company (NASDAQ:FAST). Harvey Investment Limited Co stated it has 700,024 shares.

Since July 18, 2019, it had 3 insider purchases, and 0 selling transactions for $138,472 activity. 1,104 Fastenal Company (NASDAQ:FAST) shares with value of $33,264 were bought by Ancius Michael J.

