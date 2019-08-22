As Rlj Lodging Trust (RLJ) Shares Declined, Real Estate Management Services Has Trimmed Its Position; Akre Capital Management Position In Carmax (KMX) Was Has Increased

Real Estate Management Services Llc decreased its stake in Rlj Lodging Trust (RLJ) by 85.42% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Real Estate Management Services Llc sold 120,728 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.83% . The institutional investor held 20,600 shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $362,000, down from 141,328 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Real Estate Management Services Llc who had been investing in Rlj Lodging Trust for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $2.82 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.31% or $0.05 during the last trading session, reaching $16.26. About 1.84M shares traded or 39.09% up from the average. RLJ Lodging Trust (NYSE:RLJ) has declined 22.37% since August 22, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 22.37% the S&P500. Some Historical RLJ News: 10/04/2018 – RLJ Lodging Trust Announces CEO Succession — Leslie D. Hale To Become President And Chief Executive Officer; 20/03/2018 – Land & Buildings Blasts Management of RLJ Lodging Trust; 10/04/2018 – RLJ LODGING TRUST REPORTS CEO SUCCESSION – LESLIE D. HALE TO; 28/03/2018 – RLJ Lodging Trust Announces Sale of Sheraton Philadelphia Society Hill for $95.5 million; 10/04/2018 – RLJ Lodging Trust Announces CEO Succession – Leslie D. Hale to Become President and Chief Executive Officer; 20/03/2018 – LAND & BUILDINGS ISSUES LETTER TO RLJ ON EVALUATION OF OPTIONS; 20/03/2018 – Land & Buildings Issues Letter to RLJ Lodging Trust Regarding Evaluation of Strategic Alternatives; 10/04/2018 – RLJ LODGING TRUST RLJ.N SAYS CEO AND PRESIDENT ROSS H. BIERKAN TO RETIRE; 20/03/2018 – LAND & BUILDINGS SAYS BELIEVES RLJ LODGING TRUST’S BOARD COMPOSITION CHANGE IS “NECESSARY”; 09/05/2018 – RLJ LODGING TRUST – QTRLY PRO FORMA REVPAR DECREASED 0.7%

Akre Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Carmax Inc (KMX) by 5.21% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Akre Capital Management Llc bought 300,800 shares as the company’s stock rose 12.01% . The hedge fund held 6.08 million shares of the automotive aftermarket company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $424.24M, up from 5.78 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Akre Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Carmax Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $13.77B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.20% or $0.17 during the last trading session, reaching $83.17. About 1.32M shares traded. CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX) has risen 16.87% since August 22, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 16.87% the S&P500. Some Historical KMX News: 19/04/2018 – DJ CarMax Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (KMX); 04/04/2018 – CarMax Sees Capital Expenditures Rising to About $340M in Fiscal 2019; 04/04/2018 – CarMax Plans to Open 13-16 Stores in Fiscal 2020; 04/04/2018 – CARMAX INC – ESTIMATE CAPITAL EXPENDITURES WILL INCREASE TO APPROXIMATELY $340 MLN IN FISCAL 2019; 09/04/2018 – ADVISORY-Alerts on Carmax Mining wrongly coded to CarMax Inc; 04/04/2018 – CarMax 4Q CarMax Auto Finance Income Rose 21.9% to $101.1M; 02/04/2018 – Carmax Inc expected to post earnings of 87 cents a share – Earnings Preview; 09/04/2018 – Carmax Increases Size of Eaglehead Project; 25/05/2018 – CarMax Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 09/04/2018 – CARMAX MINING – WILL ACQUIRE ADDITIONAL MINERAL TENURES LOCATED CONTIGUOUS TO 100% OWNED EAGLEHEAD POLYMETALLIC PORPHYRY COPPER PROJECT

More notable recent CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Can CarMax, Inc.’s (NYSE:KMX) ROE Continue To Surpass The Industry Average? – Yahoo Finance” on May 09, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Wall Street Betting on Upside for KMX Stock with Earnings Near – Yahoo Finance” published on June 17, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “CarMax +4% after comfortable profit beat – Seeking Alpha” on March 29, 2019. More interesting news about CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “5 Undervalued Stocks Growing Their Book Values – Yahoo Finance” published on July 29, 2019 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “CarMax Shares Trade Higher After Positive Q1 Earnings – Benzinga” with publication date: June 21, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.24 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.36, from 0.88 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 29 investors sold KMX shares while 143 reduced holdings. 74 funds opened positions while 140 raised stakes. 157.53 million shares or 0.32% more from 157.03 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Schwerin Boyle Cap Mgmt holds 422,175 shares or 3.24% of its portfolio. Atria Limited Liability Corp holds 0.04% or 13,276 shares. Kornitzer Capital Mgmt Ks stated it has 0.04% in CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX). Moreover, Raymond James And Assocs has 0.01% invested in CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX). Commonwealth Natl Bank Of Australia invested in 16,554 shares. Us Fincl Bank De accumulated 0.01% or 44,591 shares. California State Teachers Retirement System stated it has 0.04% of its portfolio in CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX). Highland Cap Limited Co reported 16,822 shares stake. Shell Asset Mgmt holds 0.02% of its portfolio in CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX) for 12,326 shares. Boston Private Wealth Ltd Liability Com reported 0.02% of its portfolio in CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX). Prescott Group Capital Llc reported 0.31% stake. Pettyjohn Wood White Inc accumulated 24,535 shares or 0.56% of the stock. Riverhead Management Limited reported 6,474 shares. Sq Advisors Llc owns 2.14 million shares. Winslow Evans Crocker stated it has 0% of its portfolio in CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.15 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.09, from 1.06 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 18 investors sold RLJ shares while 61 reduced holdings. 26 funds opened positions while 65 raised stakes. 156.90 million shares or 5.10% less from 165.34 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Moreover, Citadel Advsrs Ltd Liability Corporation has 0.02% invested in RLJ Lodging Trust (NYSE:RLJ). Lsv Asset owns 0.02% invested in RLJ Lodging Trust (NYSE:RLJ) for 602,740 shares. Northern Tru holds 0.01% or 2.75M shares in its portfolio. Ameriprise Inc owns 659,949 shares. Sumitomo Mitsui Tru Inc invested 0% of its portfolio in RLJ Lodging Trust (NYSE:RLJ). Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owns 0.02% invested in RLJ Lodging Trust (NYSE:RLJ) for 2.80 million shares. Goldman Sachs Incorporated holds 0.06% of its portfolio in RLJ Lodging Trust (NYSE:RLJ) for 11.78 million shares. Eii Mgmt Inc invested in 0.18% or 19,015 shares. Neuberger Berman Grp Incorporated Limited Liability Com accumulated 10,500 shares. Los Angeles And Equity Rech accumulated 154,848 shares. M&T Natl Bank Corp stated it has 0% of its portfolio in RLJ Lodging Trust (NYSE:RLJ). Natl Bank Of Montreal Can stated it has 0% in RLJ Lodging Trust (NYSE:RLJ). Moreover, Pictet Asset Mngmt Limited has 0% invested in RLJ Lodging Trust (NYSE:RLJ). Paragon Cap Mngmt Ltd invested in 15,102 shares or 0.16% of the stock. Boothbay Fund Management Lc accumulated 0.12% or 70,702 shares.

Since June 3, 2019, it had 2 insider buys, and 0 insider sales for $163,750 activity.