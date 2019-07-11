As Rlj Lodging Trust (RLJ) Share Price Declined, Real Estate Management Services Has Trimmed by $2.05 Million Its Holding; As Equinix (EQIX) Stock Rose, Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft Has Upped by $414,495 Its Holding

Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft increased its stake in Equinix Inc (EQIX) by 42.94% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft bought 915 shares as the company’s stock rose 24.17% with the market. The institutional investor held 3,046 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.38 million, up from 2,131 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft who had been investing in Equinix Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $44.32B market cap company. The stock increased 1.09% or $5.66 during the last trading session, reaching $527.16. About 247,063 shares traded. Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX) has risen 22.28% since July 11, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 17.85% the S&P500.

Real Estate Management Services Llc decreased its stake in Rlj Lodging Trust (RLJ) by 85.42% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Real Estate Management Services Llc sold 120,728 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.32% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 20,600 shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $362,000, down from 141,328 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Real Estate Management Services Llc who had been investing in Rlj Lodging Trust for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $3.09 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.06% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $17.82. About 1.17 million shares traded or 5.43% up from the average. RLJ Lodging Trust (NYSE:RLJ) has declined 14.01% since July 11, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 18.44% the S&P500. Some Historical RLJ News: 10/04/2018 – RLJ Lodging Trust Announces CEO Succession — Leslie D. Hale To Become President And Chief Executive Officer; 20/03/2018 – LAND & BUILDINGS SAYS INTENDS TO RUN A SLATE OF TWO DIRECTOR CANDIDATES FOR ELECTION AT RLJ LODGING TRUSTS’ 2018 ANNUAL MEETING; 15/05/2018 – Brookfield Asset Management Buys 5.5% Position in RLJ Lodging; 20/03/2018 – Activist Litt Pushes for RLJ Lodging Sale, Nominates 2 Directors; 20/03/2018 – LAND & BUILDINGS – INTENDS TO RUN MICHELLE APPLEBAUM AND SAMANTHA YABLON, FOR ELECTION AT RLJ LODGING TRUST’S 2018 ANNUAL MEETING; 10/04/2018 – RLJ LODGING TRUST NAMES LESLIE D. HALE PRESIDENT-CEO; 09/05/2018 – RLJ Lodging Trust 1Q EPS 10c; 10/04/2018 – RLJ LODGING TRUST – WILL MAKE ANNOUNCEMENTS WITH RESPECT TO ROLES OF CHIEF OPERATING OFFICER AND CHIEF FINANCIAL OFFICER IN NEAR TERM; 29/03/2018 – New Research Coverage Highlights Capital Senior Living, Lands’ End, Equity Residential, RLJ Lodging Trust, Simon Property Group; 20/03/2018 – LAND & BUILDINGS -RLJ LODGING TRUST SHOULD FORM SPECIAL COMMITTEE FOR STRATEGIC ALTERNATIVES IN LIGHT OF “UNDERVALUATION”, BUYER INTEREST LAST YEAR

Investors sentiment increased to 1.83 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.63, from 1.2 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 33 investors sold EQIX shares while 141 reduced holdings. 77 funds opened positions while 242 raised stakes. 78.95 million shares or 0.67% more from 78.42 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Cramer Rosenthal Mcglynn accumulated 1.57% or 145,680 shares. Mutual Of America Capital Management Ltd Liability Corporation accumulated 21,165 shares. Mirae Asset Global Investments Com Limited reported 2,377 shares stake. Cwm Lc holds 0% or 2 shares in its portfolio. Balyasny Asset Mngmt Ltd Liability Corp invested 0% of its portfolio in Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:REIT). Tru Of Vermont reported 19 shares. 48,842 are owned by Blackstone Grp Limited Partnership. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board has 0.13% invested in Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:REIT) for 6,732 shares. Geode Management Ltd Limited Liability Company invested 0.12% in Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:REIT). Jump Trading Lc holds 0.12% or 822 shares. Sumitomo Mitsui, Japan-based fund reported 294,385 shares. Fmr Llc stated it has 2.66 million shares. Putnam Invs Ltd Liability holds 12,308 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Bessemer Group Inc Inc holds 0% of its portfolio in Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:REIT) for 1,905 shares. Janney Montgomery Scott Limited stated it has 3,365 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings.

More notable recent Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:REIT) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “CareTrust REIT Acquires Newly-Constructed Skilled Nursing Facility in Nampa, Idaho – Nasdaq” on July 01, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “BRT Apartments Corp. (BRT) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for June 24, 2019 – Nasdaq” published on June 21, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Here’s Why This REIT Could Be the Best Cannabis Stock You’ve Never Heard Of – Nasdaq” on June 22, 2019. More interesting news about Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:REIT) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “3 Excellent Dividend Aristocrats You Can Buy Right Now – Nasdaq” published on June 24, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Global Medical REIT Inc. (GMRE) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for June 25, 2019 – Nasdaq” with publication date: June 24, 2019.

Since January 15, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 6 selling transactions for $6.89 million activity. Meyers Charles J also sold $2.15 million worth of Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:REIT) shares. TAYLOR KEITH D sold $1.06M worth of stock. STROHMEYER KARL also sold $1.47 million worth of Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:REIT) on Tuesday, January 15. Schwartz Eric sold 3,551 shares worth $1.35 million. Campbell Michael Earl sold 962 shares worth $366,798.

Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft, which manages about $9.90B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Gold Fields Ltd New (NYSE:GFI) by 665,738 shares to 752,153 shares, valued at $2.81M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Walmart Inc (NYSE:WMT) by 76,494 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 575,904 shares, and cut its stake in Bank New York Mellon Corp (NYSE:BK).

More notable recent RLJ Lodging Trust (NYSE:RLJ) news were published by: Businesswire.com which released: “RLJ Lodging Trust Completes Merger with FelCor Lodging Trust – Business Wire” on September 01, 2017, also Businesswire.com with their article: “RLJ Lodging Trust Sets Dates for First Quarter 2018 Earnings Release and Conference Call – Business Wire” published on April 23, 2018, Businesswire.com published: “RLJ Lodging Trust Reports Third Quarter 2018 Results – Business Wire” on November 06, 2018. More interesting news about RLJ Lodging Trust (NYSE:RLJ) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “RLJ Lodging Trust announces sale of properties, cuts FY18 outlook – Seeking Alpha” published on September 05, 2018 as well as Businesswire.com‘s news article titled: “RLJ Lodging Trust Names Thomas J. Bardenett Executive Vice President of Asset Management – Business Wire” with publication date: September 15, 2017.

Since June 3, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 selling transactions for $85,250 activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.15 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.09, from 1.06 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 18 investors sold RLJ shares while 61 reduced holdings. 26 funds opened positions while 65 raised stakes. 156.90 million shares or 5.10% less from 165.34 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 17,123 were reported by Us Commercial Bank De. Eii Cap Management invested in 19,015 shares. Credit Suisse Ag, Switzerland-based fund reported 335,893 shares. Savings Bank Of Montreal Can reported 750 shares. California Public Employees Retirement Sys owns 488,637 shares. 16 are owned by Northwestern Mutual Wealth Communication. Fmr Limited Liability Corporation reported 7.95M shares. Moody State Bank Tru Division reported 0% stake. Massmutual Tru Commerce Fsb Adv reported 6,465 shares stake. Bnp Paribas Asset Mgmt Sa holds 0.09% or 594,238 shares. Northern Trust Corporation stated it has 2.75 million shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Shell Asset Mngmt has 64,181 shares. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley Limited Co has invested 0.02% of its portfolio in RLJ Lodging Trust (NYSE:RLJ). Pggm Invs accumulated 1.72M shares. Moreover, Tiaa Cref Invest Mgmt Ltd Com has 0.01% invested in RLJ Lodging Trust (NYSE:RLJ).