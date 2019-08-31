As Rlj Lodging Tr (RLJ) Shares Declined, Holder Balyasny Asset Management Trimmed Position; Dollar Gen New (DG) Market Valuation Rose While Petrus Trust Company Lta Has Lifted by $559,300 Its Holding

Petrus Trust Company Lta increased its stake in Dollar Gen Corp New (DG) by 4.7% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Petrus Trust Company Lta bought 4,700 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.24% . The institutional investor held 104,700 shares of the department and specialty retail stores company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $12.49M, up from 100,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Petrus Trust Company Lta who had been investing in Dollar Gen Corp New for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $36.43B market cap company. It closed at $156.09 lastly. It is up 36.56% since August 31, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 36.56% the S&P500. Some Historical DG News: 15/03/2018 – RPT-DOLLAR GENERAL – CURRENTLY ANTICIPATES A CASH BENEFIT OF APPROXIMATELY $300 MLN IN FISCAL 2018 AS A RESULT OF TCJA; 15/03/2018 – DOLLAR GENERAL 4Q ADJ EPS $1.48, EST. $1.48; 15/03/2018 – Dollar General Increases Shr Repurchase Program Authorization by $1B; 26/03/2018 – Moody’s Rates Dollar General’s New Notes Baa2; 15/03/2018 – Dollar General 4Q EPS $2.63; 15/03/2018 – Dollar General Total Merchandise Inventories, at Cost, Were $3.61B at Feb. 2; 31/05/2018 – DOLLAR GENERAL REITERATES FY 2018 FINL GUIDANCE; 08/03/2018 – Dollar General Announces Paid Parental Leave and Adoption Assistance Benefit; 15/03/2018 – Dollar General Sees FY18 Same-store Sales Up in the Mid-2% Range; 18/05/2018 – Dollar General Will Reduce Board Size to Eight

Balyasny Asset Management Llc decreased its stake in Rlj Lodging Tr (RLJ) by 24.89% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Balyasny Asset Management Llc sold 318,757 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.83% . The hedge fund held 962,025 shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $16.90 million, down from 1.28 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Balyasny Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Rlj Lodging Tr for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $2.79 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.25% or $0.04 during the last trading session, reaching $16.21. About 702,353 shares traded. RLJ Lodging Trust (NYSE:RLJ) has declined 22.37% since August 31, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 22.37% the S&P500. Some Historical RLJ News: 28/03/2018 – RLJ Lodging Trust Announces Sale of Sheraton Philadelphia Society Hill for $95.5 million; 19/04/2018 – DJ RLJ Lodging Trust, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (RLJ); 28/03/2018 – RLJ Lodging Trust Announces Sale of Sheraton Philadelphia Society Hill for $95.5M; 11/05/2018 – RLJ LODGING TRUST RLJ.N : DEUTSCHE BANK RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $23 FROM $22; 09/05/2018 – RLJ Lodging Trust 1Q FFO 47c/Shr; 10/04/2018 – RLJ Lodging Trust: Current CEO Ross Bierkan to Retire, Effective at the End of His Employment Agreement on Aug 22; 12/03/2018 RLJ Lodging Trust Completes Early Redemption of Senior Secured Notes; 20/03/2018 – LAND & BUILDINGS SAYS INTENDS TO RUN A SLATE OF TWO DIRECTOR CANDIDATES FOR ELECTION AT RLJ LODGING TRUSTS’ 2018 ANNUAL MEETING; 28/03/2018 – RLJ LODGING TRUST – COMPANY INTENDS TO APPLY NET PROCEEDS FROM SALE TO PAY DOWN ITS CREDIT FACILITY AND FOR GENERAL CORPORATE PURPOSES; 10/04/2018 – RLJ LODGING TRUST – WILL MAKE ANNOUNCEMENTS WITH RESPECT TO ROLES OF CHIEF OPERATING OFFICER AND CHIEF FINANCIAL OFFICER IN NEAR TERM

Investors sentiment increased to 1.18 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.03, from 1.15 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 33 investors sold DG shares while 223 reduced holdings. 80 funds opened positions while 221 raised stakes. 233.55 million shares or 5.67% less from 247.59 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Riverpark Advsrs Limited Liability Com accumulated 13,937 shares or 0.72% of the stock. Kemnay Advisory, a New York-based fund reported 9,153 shares. Commonwealth Bank & Trust Of Aus accumulated 34,024 shares or 0.04% of the stock. 3,405 were reported by Bridges Mgmt Incorporated. Shelton Capital Mgmt, a California-based fund reported 230 shares. Hamel Associate owns 60,990 shares. Moreover, Sg Americas Securities Lc has 0.06% invested in Dollar General Corporation (NYSE:DG). Steinberg Asset Mngmt Ltd Liability Corporation reported 11,090 shares. Asset Inc holds 6,469 shares. 18,015 are owned by Timucuan Asset Mgmt Fl. Sterling Mgmt Ltd Liability Corp stated it has 0.28% in Dollar General Corporation (NYSE:DG). The Missouri-based Monetary Mngmt Gp has invested 0.62% in Dollar General Corporation (NYSE:DG). Aldebaran Financial holds 17,981 shares. Oakworth invested in 4,238 shares or 0.1% of the stock. D E Shaw & Co reported 48,260 shares.

Petrus Trust Company Lta, which manages about $516.30M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ebay Inc (NASDAQ:EBAY) by 19,556 shares to 364,350 shares, valued at $13.53M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Lands End Inc New (NASDAQ:LE) by 35,530 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 664,470 shares, and cut its stake in First Data Corp New.

Since June 3, 2019, it had 2 insider buys, and 0 insider sales for $163,750 activity.

Balyasny Asset Management Llc, which manages about $14.49B and $15.04B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Home Bancshares Inc (NASDAQ:HOMB) by 490,015 shares to 563,779 shares, valued at $9.91 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Costco Whsl Corp New (Put) (NASDAQ:COST) by 17,006 shares in the quarter, for a total of 36,000 shares, and has risen its stake in Acuity Brands Inc (NYSE:AYI).