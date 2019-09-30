As Rlj Lodging Tr (RLJ) Share Value Declined, Westpac Banking Has Decreased Its Holding by $140.15 Million; Tableau Software (DATA) Shareholder Hmi Capital Has Boosted Position by $49.80 Million

Hmi Capital Llc increased its stake in Tableau Software Inc (DATA) by 22.98% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hmi Capital Llc bought 300,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 40.41% . The hedge fund held 1.61 million shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $266.53M, up from 1.31 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hmi Capital Llc who had been investing in Tableau Software Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $14.80B market cap company. It closed at $169.53 lastly. It is down 65.93% since September 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 65.93% the S&P500. Some Historical DATA News: 24/04/2018 – Tableau Expands Platform with New Product, Tableau Prep; 27/03/2018 United Nations Establishes Tableau as Visual Analytics Standard, Streamlines Global Adoption of Platform; 02/05/2018 – Tableau Software 1Q Loss/Shr 57c; 02/05/2018 – TABLEAU 1Q REV. $224.0M, EST. $217.9M; 11/04/2018 – TABLEAU SOFTWARE INC DATA.N : MONNESS CRESPI HARDT STARTS COVERAGE WITH NEUTRAL RATING; 14/05/2018 – Tableau Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Tomorrow; 24/04/2018 – Tableau Introduces New Subscription Offerings to Help Organizations Scale Analytics to their Entire Workforces; 02/05/2018 – Earnings Roundup: Sprint, Tableau Shine, Square, Spotify Drop — Barron’s Blog; 20/04/2018 – DJ Tableau Software Inc Class A, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (DATA); 30/04/2018 – Tableau Appoints Mark Nelson as Executive Vice President of Product Development

Westpac Banking Corp decreased its stake in Rlj Lodging Tr (RLJ) by 12.44% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Westpac Banking Corp sold 7,900 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.83% . The institutional investor held 55,600 shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $986.34 million, down from 63,500 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Westpac Banking Corp who had been investing in Rlj Lodging Tr for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $2.93B market cap company. The stock increased 0.65% or $0.11 during the last trading session, reaching $16.99. About 973,807 shares traded. RLJ Lodging Trust (NYSE:RLJ) has declined 22.37% since September 30, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 22.37% the S&P500. Some Historical RLJ News: 10/04/2018 – RLJ LODGING TRUST – WILL MAKE ANNOUNCEMENTS WITH RESPECT TO ROLES OF CHIEF OPERATING OFFICER AND CHIEF FINANCIAL OFFICER IN NEAR TERM; 16/05/2018 – RLJ LODGING TRUST RLJ.N : BARCLAYS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $24 FROM $23; 28/03/2018 – RLJ LODGING TRUST – COMPANY INTENDS TO APPLY NET PROCEEDS FROM SALE TO PAY DOWN ITS CREDIT FACILITY AND FOR GENERAL CORPORATE PURPOSES; 11/05/2018 – RLJ LODGING TRUST RLJ.N : DEUTSCHE BANK RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $23 FROM $22; 20/03/2018 – LAND & BUILDINGS -RLJ LODGING TRUST SHOULD FORM SPECIAL COMMITTEE FOR STRATEGIC ALTERNATIVES IN LIGHT OF “UNDERVALUATION”, BUYER INTEREST LAST YEAR; 10/04/2018 – RLJ LODGING TRUST PRESIDENT-CEO ROSS H. BIERKAN WILL RETIRE; 12/03/2018 RLJ Lodging Trust Completes Early Redemption of Senior Secured Notes; 09/05/2018 – RLJ Lodging Trust 1Q EPS 10c; 10/04/2018 – RLJ LODGING TRUST REPORTS CEO SUCCESSION – LESLIE D. HALE TO; 20/03/2018 – LAND & BUILDINGS PLANS TO NOMINATE TWO DIRECTORS TO RLJ BOARD

Analysts await RLJ Lodging Trust (NYSE:RLJ) to report earnings on November, 5. They expect $0.47 EPS, down 18.97% or $0.11 from last year’s $0.58 per share. RLJ’s profit will be $80.92 million for 9.04 P/E if the $0.47 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.69 actual EPS reported by RLJ Lodging Trust for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -31.88% negative EPS growth.

Westpac Banking Corp, which manages about $6548.34B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Autozone Inc (NYSE:AZO) by 14 shares to 2,839 shares, valued at $3.12B in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Chipotle Mexican Grill Inc (NYSE:CMG) by 718 shares in the quarter, for a total of 11,791 shares, and has risen its stake in Macys Inc (NYSE:M).

Since June 3, 2019, it had 2 insider purchases, and 0 sales for $163,750 activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.38 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.23, from 1.15 in 2019Q1. It is positive, as 23 investors sold RLJ shares while 50 reduced holdings. 30 funds opened positions while 71 raised stakes. 156.07 million shares or 0.53% less from 156.90 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. American Grp has 0.01% invested in RLJ Lodging Trust (NYSE:RLJ) for 109,517 shares. Highland Mngmt Limited Partnership owns 14,300 shares or 0.01% of their US portfolio. Qs Investors Limited Liability stated it has 0.06% in RLJ Lodging Trust (NYSE:RLJ). Congress Asset Management Commerce Ma reported 37,034 shares stake. Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado holds 0% or 11,923 shares. 2.54 million are held by Fisher Asset Mgmt Ltd Liability Corp. 2.78 million were accumulated by Dimensional Fund Advsr L P. Dekabank Deutsche Girozentrale, Germany-based fund reported 1,919 shares. Arrow Advsr Lc, Maryland-based fund reported 22,091 shares. Mirae Asset Investments Company Limited, Korea-based fund reported 43,426 shares. Palisade Capital Mngmt Llc Nj has invested 0.65% in RLJ Lodging Trust (NYSE:RLJ). Metropolitan Life invested in 64,161 shares. Marshall Wace Llp accumulated 197,854 shares. Engineers Gate Manager LP holds 11,610 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Strs Ohio has invested 0.02% in RLJ Lodging Trust (NYSE:RLJ).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.02 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.87, from 1.89 in 2019Q1. It dived, as 65 investors sold DATA shares while 96 reduced holdings. 90 funds opened positions while 75 raised stakes. 69.78 million shares or 5.52% less from 73.86 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Fifth Third Bancorporation invested 0% of its portfolio in Tableau Software, Inc. (NYSE:DATA). State Street Corp reported 1.50M shares. Quantbot Technology LP has invested 0.01% in Tableau Software, Inc. (NYSE:DATA). The Connecticut-based Yakira Mgmt Incorporated has invested 0.98% in Tableau Software, Inc. (NYSE:DATA). Polar Asset Mngmt Prtn holds 20,000 shares. 94,805 are owned by Royal Bank Of Canada. California Public Employees Retirement Systems has invested 0.02% in Tableau Software, Inc. (NYSE:DATA). Alberta Mgmt has 54,000 shares. Tiedemann Ltd Liability Company reported 13,717 shares or 0.11% of all its holdings. Qs Invsts Ltd Co holds 0.08% or 43,146 shares. Redwood Invs reported 0.02% of its portfolio in Tableau Software, Inc. (NYSE:DATA). Carlson Cap Limited Partnership holds 775,442 shares. Tocqueville Asset LP holds 0.01% or 5,025 shares in its portfolio. Cambridge Inv Research Advsr Inc holds 4,008 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Fil accumulated 80,460 shares or 0.02% of the stock.