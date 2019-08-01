As Rlj Lodging Tr (RLJ) Market Value Declined, Cubist Systematic Strategies Has Upped Its Stake by $539,903; Jfs Wealth Advisors Has Decreased Position in Pnc Finl Svcs Group (PNC) by $1.43 Million

Cubist Systematic Strategies Llc increased its stake in Rlj Lodging Tr (RLJ) by 53.1% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cubist Systematic Strategies Llc bought 31,759 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.83% . The institutional investor held 91,568 shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.61 million, up from 59,809 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies Llc who had been investing in Rlj Lodging Tr for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.90 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.93% or $0.16 during the last trading session, reaching $17.12. About 142,562 shares traded. RLJ Lodging Trust (NYSE:RLJ) has declined 22.37% since August 1, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 22.37% the S&P500. Some Historical RLJ News: 11/05/2018 – RLJ LODGING TRUST RLJ.N : DEUTSCHE BANK RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $23 FROM $22; 10/04/2018 – RLJ LODGING TRUST RLJ.N SAYS CEO AND PRESIDENT ROSS H. BIERKAN TO RETIRE; 20/03/2018 – Land & Buildings Blasts Management of RLJ Lodging Trust; 09/05/2018 – RLJ Lodging Trust 1Q EPS 10c; 10/04/2018 – RLJ Lodging Trust Announces CEO Succession – Leslie D. Hale to Become President and Chief Executive Officer; 12/03/2018 RLJ Lodging Trust Completes Early Redemption of Senior Secured Notes; 20/03/2018 – LAND & BUILDINGS SAYS BELIEVES RLJ LODGING TRUST’S BOARD COMPOSITION CHANGE IS “NECESSARY”; 16/03/2018 – RLJ Lodging Trust Announces Dividends for First Quarter of 2018; 15/05/2018 – Brookfield Asset Management Buys 5.5% Position in RLJ Lodging; 28/03/2018 – RLJ Lodging Trust Announces Sale of Sheraton Philadelphia Society Hill for $95.5M

Jfs Wealth Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Pnc Finl Svcs Group Inc (PNC) by 80.27% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Jfs Wealth Advisors Llc sold 11,702 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.69% . The institutional investor held 2,876 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $353,000, down from 14,578 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Jfs Wealth Advisors Llc who had been investing in Pnc Finl Svcs Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $63.92B market cap company. The stock increased 0.06% or $0.09 during the last trading session, reaching $142.99. About 233,808 shares traded. The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC) has declined 1.69% since August 1, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.69% the S&P500. Some Historical PNC News: 11/04/2018 – PNC Financial Services Group Inc expected to post earnings of $2.43 a share – Earnings Preview; 13/04/2018 – CORRECT: PNC SEES 2Q`18 OTHER NONINTEREST INCOME $225M TO $275M; 13/04/2018 – PNC 1Q EPS $2.43, EST. $2.43; 07/05/2018 – Post-Gazette: Beefing up the Promise: A big donation from PNC Foundation bodes well; 05/04/2018 – M2 Banking: PNC Bank launches new digital auto shopping experience; 23/03/2018 – Daily Home: PNC Bank, NASCAR announce 5-year agreement; 13/04/2018 – PNC FINANCIAL SERVICES GROUP INC – QTRLY PROVISION FOR CREDIT LOSSES WAS $92 MLN VS $88 MLN LAST YEAR; 13/04/2018 – PNC 1Q LOANS $221.61B; 24/05/2018 – Denver Biz Journal: Exclusive: A chat with PNC Bank’s new Denver market president; 13/04/2018 – Commercial Lending Fuels PNC Profits

Investors sentiment increased to 1.15 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.09, from 1.06 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 18 investors sold RLJ shares while 61 reduced holdings. 26 funds opened positions while 65 raised stakes. 156.90 million shares or 5.10% less from 165.34 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust accumulated 109,228 shares or 0% of the stock. Daiwa Group Inc has 0.26% invested in RLJ Lodging Trust (NYSE:RLJ) for 1.70M shares. Sg Americas Ltd Com accumulated 0% or 26,800 shares. Invesco reported 0.01% of its portfolio in RLJ Lodging Trust (NYSE:RLJ). Aperio has invested 0% in RLJ Lodging Trust (NYSE:RLJ). State Of Wisconsin Investment Board, a Wisconsin-based fund reported 746,900 shares. Mackenzie Fincl accumulated 415,400 shares. California State Teachers Retirement Systems holds 0.01% in RLJ Lodging Trust (NYSE:RLJ) or 266,334 shares. California Pub Employees Retirement Sys holds 488,637 shares. Gsa Prtnrs Limited Liability Partnership owns 15,627 shares. Hexavest holds 5,359 shares or 0% of its portfolio. 79,200 are held by Pensionfund Dsm Netherlands. Verition Fund Management Limited Liability Co owns 55,026 shares. Prudential Fincl stated it has 1.47 million shares. Community Bankshares Na holds 0% of its portfolio in RLJ Lodging Trust (NYSE:RLJ) for 470 shares.

Cubist Systematic Strategies Llc, which manages about $3.09B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Coca Cola European Partners by 26,078 shares to 20,130 shares, valued at $1.04M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ansys Inc (NASDAQ:ANSS) by 27,090 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 6,681 shares, and cut its stake in Comcast Corp New (NASDAQ:CMCSA).

Since June 3, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 selling transactions for $85,250 activity.

Jfs Wealth Advisors Llc, which manages about $1.43B and $383.52 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Amazon Com Inc (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 276 shares to 667 shares, valued at $1.19 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Vanguard Whitehall Fds Inc (VYM) by 6,152 shares in the quarter, for a total of 129,041 shares, and has risen its stake in Wisdomtree Tr (DON).

Analysts await The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC) to report earnings on October, 11. They expect $2.83 earnings per share, up 0.35% or $0.01 from last year’s $2.82 per share. PNC’s profit will be $1.27B for 12.63 P/E if the $2.83 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.88 actual earnings per share reported by The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -1.74% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.87 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.05, from 0.82 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 52 investors sold PNC shares while 355 reduced holdings. 85 funds opened positions while 271 raised stakes. 353.96 million shares or 3.53% less from 366.91 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Live Your Vision Ltd Com invested 0.06% of its portfolio in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC). Godsey And Gibb owns 118,994 shares. Regal Investment Advisors Ltd Liability Co reported 9,136 shares. Ww Asset Mngmt has 0.18% invested in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC). Fjarde Ap stated it has 137,890 shares or 0.21% of all its holdings. Asset Inc has invested 0.06% in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC). Haverford Trust has invested 0.04% of its portfolio in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC). Soros Fund Mngmt Limited Liability Com has 0.13% invested in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC). Bb&T Ltd Llc has invested 0.24% of its portfolio in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC). Cornercap Investment Counsel has 1,948 shares. B Riley Wealth Mngmt invested in 0.05% or 2,249 shares. Mufg Americas Holdg Corp owns 0.37% invested in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC) for 105,304 shares. Bourgeon Capital Management Ltd Limited Liability Company invested in 0.65% or 9,075 shares. Moreover, Shamrock Asset Management Ltd has 0.29% invested in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC). Mai Cap Mngmt invested in 0.01% or 1,745 shares.

