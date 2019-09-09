As Rli (RLI) Stock Value Rose, Holder Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management Cut Stake by $16.88 Million; As Unitedhealth Group (UNH) Market Value Rose, Oarsman Capital Has Increased by $860,301 Its Holding

Oarsman Capital Inc increased its stake in Unitedhealth Group Inc (UNH) by 124.13% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Oarsman Capital Inc bought 3,483 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.36% . The institutional investor held 6,289 shares of the medical specialities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.56 million, up from 2,806 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Oarsman Capital Inc who had been investing in Unitedhealth Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $221.19B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.26% or $0.59 during the last trading session, reaching $229. About 4.18 million shares traded or 14.72% up from the average. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) has declined 1.90% since September 9, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.90% the S&P500. Some Historical UNH News: 06/03/2018 – UNITEDHEALTH CHANGES APPLY TO FULLY INSURED HEALTH PLANS; 08/05/2018 – UnitedHealthcare, North Carolina Safety-Net Health System Partner to Support Medicaid Beneficiaries and People with Dual Special Needs; 12/04/2018 – Former UnitedHealth Group Executives Join Talkspace – Neil Leibowitz, MD, JD as Chief Medical Officer; Deb Adler as Senior VP,; 17/04/2018 – UnitedHealth 1Q EPS $2.87; 02/04/2018 – UnitedHealth Group and Humana are launching a pilot program to study whether blockchain technology can help track provider information; 17/04/2018 – UnitedHealth Had Seen 2018 Adjusted EPS $12.30-$12.60; 24/05/2018 – QUEST DIAGNOSTICS INC – CO, UNITEDHEALTHCARE HAVE ESTABLISHED A LONG-TERM STRATEGIC PARTNERSHIP; 20/04/2018 – UnitedHealth: Hemsley Was CEO Through August 31, Has Served as Executive Chairman Since September 1; 19/03/2018 – United Health Products Forms Medical Advisory Board; 07/03/2018 – U.S. HEALTH CARE SERVICES: BARCLAYS SAYS MOST POSITIVE ON MANAGED CARE SUBSECTOR DUE TO FAVORABLE OUTLOOK

Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management Llc decreased its stake in Rli Corp (RLI) by 12.1% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management Llc sold 237,750 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.79% . The institutional investor held 1.73M shares of the property-casualty insurers company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $123.94 million, down from 1.97 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management Llc who had been investing in Rli Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $4.11B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.94% or $0.87 during the last trading session, reaching $91.82. About 86,198 shares traded. RLI Corp. (NYSE:RLI) has risen 23.20% since September 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 23.20% the S&P500. Some Historical RLI News: 08/05/2018 – RLI Corp. Changes State Of Incorporation to Delaware From Illinois; 22/05/2018 – Airbus and Some EU Member States Agree to Make Amendments to RLI Loans –Update; 22/05/2018 – Airbus and Some EU Member States Agree to Make Amendments to RLI Loans; 28/03/2018 – RLI sees strategic gain from InsurTech fund investment; 09/05/2018 – RLI Non-Deal Roadshow Scheduled By KBW for May. 16-17; 18/04/2018 – RLI Corp 1Q EPS 27c; 10/05/2018 – RLI Names Bob S. Handzel as Vice President, Chief Claim Officer; 10/05/2018 – RLI Names Bob S. Handzel as Vice Pres, Chief Claim Officer; 18/04/2018 – RLI 1Q NET PREMIUMS EARNED $190.0M; 18/04/2018 – RLI CORP QTRLY CONSOLIDATED REVENUE $185.9 MLN VS $196.9 MLN

Investors sentiment increased to 1.2 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.10, from 1.1 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 63 investors sold UNH shares while 497 reduced holdings. 146 funds opened positions while 524 raised stakes. 782.62 million shares or 7.34% less from 844.66 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Haverford has invested 2.11% in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH). Optimum Invest Advisors reported 1.69% of its portfolio in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH). Ballentine Ptnrs Ltd Co holds 9,359 shares or 0.12% of its portfolio. Smithbridge Asset Mngmt De has 2.18% invested in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH). Cibc Fincl Bank Usa invested in 7,972 shares. Kings Point Capital Mngmt has 0.03% invested in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) for 537 shares. Cutter And Brokerage holds 987 shares. California-based Baker Avenue Asset Ltd Partnership has invested 0.11% in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH). Northrock Prtnrs Lc holds 2,558 shares or 0.17% of its portfolio. Burney stated it has 118,041 shares. Hennessy Advsrs Inc stated it has 13,400 shares. Ancora Advsrs Ltd Limited Liability Company invested 0.74% of its portfolio in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH). Wellington Shields Capital Ltd reported 5,384 shares stake. Cape Cod Five Cents Fincl Bank reported 14,469 shares. Dowling And Yahnke Lc reported 49,679 shares.

Oarsman Capital Inc, which manages about $244.14M and $210.52 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Johnson Controls Intl Plc by 21,810 shares to 20,396 shares, valued at $753,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Regal (NYSE:RBC) by 8,831 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 21,941 shares, and cut its stake in Arrow Electronics (NYSE:ARW).

More notable recent UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Here’s What UnitedHealth Group Incorporated’s (NYSE:UNH) P/E Ratio Is Telling Us – Yahoo Finance” on May 13, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “UnitedHealth Group: A Low Dividend But Growing At 20% – Seeking Alpha” published on July 20, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Have Insiders Been Selling UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) Shares? – Yahoo Finance” on July 01, 2019. More interesting news about UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Why Investors Should Not Miss Out On The Entry Point In UnitedHealth – Seeking Alpha” published on July 31, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Dow Jones Today: Data Dependency Emerges – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: August 22, 2019.

Since May 1, 2019, it had 2 insider purchases, and 0 insider sales for $6.14 million activity. WICHMANN DAVID S also bought $4.64M worth of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) shares.

Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management Llc, which manages about $9.04 billion and $15.91 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Barclays Bk Plc (ATMP) by 511,327 shares to 1.26M shares, valued at $25.83 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Ctrip.Com Intl (NASDAQ:CTRP) by 89,847 shares in the quarter, for a total of 547,705 shares, and has risen its stake in Fair Isaac Inc (NYSE:FICO).

More notable recent RLI Corp. (NYSE:RLI) news were published by: Businesswire.com which released: “A.M. Best Affirms A+ (Superior) Rating for RLI Corp., RLI Insurance Co., Mt. Hawley Insurance Co. and Contractors Bonding and Insurance Co. – Business Wire” on October 25, 2018, also Businesswire.com with their article: “RLI Reports First Quarter 2019 Results – Business Wire” published on April 17, 2019, Businesswire.com published: “RLI Declares Regular Dividend – Business Wire” on August 14, 2019. More interesting news about RLI Corp. (NYSE:RLI) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Is RLI Corp. (RLI) A Good Stock To Buy? – Yahoo Finance” published on April 26, 2019 as well as Businesswire.com‘s news article titled: “RLI SVP & CFO Thomas L. Brown Announces Retirement; Todd W. Bryant, Seth A. Davis and Kathleen A. Taylor Named to Finance Executive Leadership Positions – Business Wire” with publication date: May 02, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.26 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.26, from 1.52 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 12 investors sold RLI shares while 54 reduced holdings. 20 funds opened positions while 63 raised stakes. 38.67 million shares or 2.43% less from 39.63 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Panagora Asset stated it has 0% of its portfolio in RLI Corp. (NYSE:RLI). Pdt Ltd reported 13,400 shares. Swiss Financial Bank has invested 0.01% in RLI Corp. (NYSE:RLI). Deutsche Retail Bank Ag owns 66,676 shares. Vanguard Gp holds 4.76 million shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Markel reported 1.44% stake. M&T Financial Bank owns 11,167 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Ltd Liability Company accumulated 8,670 shares or 0.13% of the stock. Sg Americas Limited Liability Co invested in 20,354 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Everence Mngmt Incorporated holds 0.07% of its portfolio in RLI Corp. (NYSE:RLI) for 5,650 shares. 10,703 are owned by Glenmede Tru Na. Millennium Mgmt Ltd Liability Co holds 0% or 5,203 shares. First Republic Inv Management holds 8,073 shares. Envestnet Asset holds 0% in RLI Corp. (NYSE:RLI) or 18,588 shares. Signaturefd Ltd Liability Com holds 0% or 472 shares in its portfolio.

Analysts await RLI Corp. (NYSE:RLI) to report earnings on October, 16. They expect $0.48 earnings per share, up 4.35% or $0.02 from last year’s $0.46 per share. RLI’s profit will be $21.50 million for 47.82 P/E if the $0.48 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.66 actual earnings per share reported by RLI Corp. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -27.27% negative EPS growth.