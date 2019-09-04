As Rli (RLI) Stock Rose, Blackrock Has Increased Position; Weybosset Research & Management Has Lifted Holding in Laboratory Amer Hldgs (LH)

Weybosset Research & Management Llc increased its stake in Laboratory Corp Amer Hldgs (LH) by 38.28% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Weybosset Research & Management Llc bought 10,785 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.95% . The institutional investor held 38,956 shares of the medical specialities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.96 million, up from 28,171 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Weybosset Research & Management Llc who had been investing in Laboratory Corp Amer Hldgs for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $16.05B market cap company. The stock increased 0.02% or $0.03 during the last trading session, reaching $167.59. About 524,028 shares traded. Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings (NYSE:LH) has declined 2.94% since September 4, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.94% the S&P500. Some Historical LH News: 23/04/2018 – DJ Laboratory Corporation of America H, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (LH); 24/04/2018 – LabCorp and Mount Sinai Health System Enhance Laboratory Operations to Improve Patient Care; 25/04/2018 – LABCORP 1Q ADJ EPS $2.78, EST. $2.63; 25/05/2018 – LABCORP – CO, AETNA EXTENDED, EXPANDED EXISTING AGREEMENT, MAKING CO PREFERRED NATIONAL LABORATORY FOR SUBSTANTIALLY ALL AETNA MEMBERS FROM JAN 1, 2019; 25/05/2018 – LabCorp to Become a Preferred National Laboratory for Aetna; 24/05/2018 – LABCORP – CO, UNITEDHEALTHCARE HAVE RENEWED THEIR LONG-TERM STRATEGIC PARTNERSHIP; 25/04/2018 – LABCORP LH.N SEES FY 2018 ADJUSTED SHR $11.30 TO $11.70; 25/04/2018 – LABCORP – BOARD AUTHORIZED AN INCREASE IN COMPANY’S TOTAL SHARE REPURCHASE PROGRAM TO A TOTAL OF $1.0 BLN; 25/04/2018 – Laboratory Corporation Sees 2018 Adj EPS $11.30-Adj EPS $11.70; 14/05/2018 – Wellness Corporate Solutions Launches Upgraded Employee Wellness Portal

Blackrock Inc increased its stake in Rli Corp (RLI) by 0.12% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Blackrock Inc bought 6,748 shares as the company's stock rose 9.79% . The institutional investor held 5.67 million shares of the property-casualty insurers company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $407.05 million, up from 5.67 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Blackrock Inc who had been investing in Rli Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $4.13B market cap company. The stock increased 0.74% or $0.68 during the last trading session, reaching $92.25. About 124,608 shares traded. RLI Corp. (NYSE:RLI) has risen 23.20% since September 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 23.20% the S&P500.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.06 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.25, from 0.81 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 58 investors sold LH shares while 204 reduced holdings. 73 funds opened positions while 204 raised stakes. 87.65 million shares or 0.73% less from 88.30 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Carderock Capital holds 1.61% in Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings (NYSE:LH) or 25,850 shares. Norinchukin State Bank The invested in 0.04% or 18,713 shares. 715,292 are held by Bessemer Grp Inc. The Pennsylvania-based Snow Management Lp has invested 0.43% in Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings (NYSE:LH). Atlanta Mgmt Com L L C holds 0.24% or 321,419 shares. Chatham Group holds 0.06% or 1,435 shares in its portfolio. D E Shaw & Inc invested 0.01% in Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings (NYSE:LH). Profund Advsr Limited Liability has invested 0.03% in Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings (NYSE:LH). Employees Retirement System Of Ohio invested in 112,103 shares or 0.09% of the stock. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt invested in 952 shares. Golub Grp Llc has 304,713 shares for 4.05% of their portfolio. Intrepid Capital Mgmt has invested 1.08% in Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings (NYSE:LH). Fiduciary Financial Of The Southwest Tx owns 1,895 shares. Nomura Asset Management, a Japan-based fund reported 22,115 shares. Goldman Sachs Gru holds 799,950 shares.

Blackrock Inc, which manages about $2239.80B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Group 1 Automotive Inc (NYSE:GPI) by 66,412 shares to 2.63 million shares, valued at $170.41M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Owens Ill Inc (NYSE:OI) by 129,650 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 14.20 million shares, and cut its stake in Liberty Latin America Ltd.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.26 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.26, from 1.52 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 12 investors sold RLI shares while 54 reduced holdings. 20 funds opened positions while 63 raised stakes. 38.67 million shares or 2.43% less from 39.63 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. C M Bidwell And Associate Limited has 37 shares. American Gru has 29,633 shares. Pinebridge Invests LP reported 8,387 shares. 539,019 are held by Comml Bank Of New York Mellon Corp. Lpl Financial Lc reported 0% of its portfolio in RLI Corp. (NYSE:RLI). Royal Bankshares Of Canada holds 0.01% or 465,699 shares in its portfolio. Comm Bankshares invested 0% of its portfolio in RLI Corp. (NYSE:RLI). Moreover, Mad River Invsts has 0.99% invested in RLI Corp. (NYSE:RLI) for 15,620 shares. Madison owns 8,435 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Switzerland-based Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) has invested 0% in RLI Corp. (NYSE:RLI). Smithfield stated it has 45 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Millennium Mgmt Ltd Liability Com owns 5,203 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Old Bancorporation In holds 5,111 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. First Hawaiian Bancorporation owns 0% invested in RLI Corp. (NYSE:RLI) for 595 shares. Eulav Asset owns 151,700 shares for 0.45% of their portfolio.