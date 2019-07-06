As Ritchie Bros (RBA) Shares Declined, Mondrian Investment Partners LTD Decreased Its Stake by $36.67 Million; Willingdon Wealth Management Has Decreased Holding in Crown Castle Intl New (Prn) (CCI) by $2.06 Million as Stock Value Rose

Willingdon Wealth Management decreased its stake in Crown Castle Intl Corp New (Prn) (CCI) by 25.94% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Willingdon Wealth Management sold 16,182 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.43% with the market. The institutional investor held 46,189 shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.91 million, down from 62,371 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Willingdon Wealth Management who had been investing in Crown Castle Intl Corp New (Prn) for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $55.81 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.22% or $0.29 during the last trading session, reaching $134.23. About 657,540 shares traded. Crown Castle International Corp. (NYSE:CCI) has risen 23.19% since July 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 18.76% the S&P500.

Mondrian Investment Partners Ltd decreased its stake in Ritchie Bros (RBA) by 36.38% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Mondrian Investment Partners Ltd sold 814,793 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.70% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 1.43M shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $64.66 million, down from 2.24 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Mondrian Investment Partners Ltd who had been investing in Ritchie Bros for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $3.67B market cap company. The stock increased 0.06% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $33.76. About 275,073 shares traded or 17.04% up from the average. Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated (NYSE:RBA) has declined 0.15% since July 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 4.58% the S&P500. Some Historical RBA News: 22/03/2018 – Rugby-Ritchie appointed Premiership Rugby non-exec chairman; 07/03/2018 – Redline Communications Names Joan Ritchie as Financial Chief; 06/04/2018 – RITCHIE BROS. AUCTIONEERS INC RBA.N : RBC STARTS WITH SECTOR PERFORM; TARGET PRICE $33; 10/05/2018 – Ritchie Bros 1Q EPS 16c; 08/04/2018 – DB SPVY BOARD IS SAID TO NAME VON ROHR, RITCHIE DEPUTIES: HB; 08/04/2018 – DEUTSCHE BANK DBKGn.DE DEPUTY CO-CEO SCHENCK CLOSE TO LEAVING BANK, INVESTMENT BANK TO BE LED BY GARTH RITCHIE; 10/05/2018 – RITCHIE BROS 1Q REV. $260.2M, EST. $154.3M; 07/03/2018 – REDLINE COMMUNICATIONS GROUP INC – BOARD ALSO ANNOUNCED THAT JOAN RITCHIE HAS BEEN APPOINTED CFO; 08/04/2018 – Deutsche Bank: Global Markets Chief Garth Ritchie Is Made Sole Head of Investment Bank; 22/05/2018 – PRESS RELEASE – RITCHIE BROS. SELLS €35+ MILLION OF EQUIPMENT IN MOERDIJK, NLD AUCTION

Since February 8, 2019, it had 4 insider purchases, and 0 insider sales for $4.60 million activity. 350 shares were bought by HUTCHESON EDWARD C JR, worth $41,283 on Friday, February 8.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.37 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.11, from 1.26 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 30 investors sold CCI shares while 219 reduced holdings. 102 funds opened positions while 238 raised stakes. 373.08 million shares or 1.75% less from 379.71 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Lmr Prns Ltd Liability Partnership has 0.03% invested in Crown Castle International Corp. (NYSE:REIT) for 4,043 shares. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board holds 0.25% of its portfolio in Crown Castle International Corp. (NYSE:REIT) for 994,062 shares. Opus Group Ltd owns 0.23% invested in Crown Castle International Corp. (NYSE:REIT) for 6,605 shares. Great West Life Assurance Com Can owns 737,995 shares for 0.25% of their portfolio. Mirae Asset Global Ltd holds 0.04% or 44,787 shares in its portfolio. Bessemer Group Incorporated invested in 0% or 603 shares. Illinois-based Chesley Taft And Ltd Com has invested 0.25% in Crown Castle International Corp. (NYSE:REIT). Cetera Advisor Ntwk Lc owns 4,685 shares or 0.02% of their US portfolio. Voya Invest Mngmt Lc invested 0.23% of its portfolio in Crown Castle International Corp. (NYSE:REIT). Janney Cap Mgmt Limited Liability Company accumulated 156,750 shares. Atria Investments Ltd Liability reported 0.2% of its portfolio in Crown Castle International Corp. (NYSE:REIT). Ameritas Prtnrs holds 0.04% of its portfolio in Crown Castle International Corp. (NYSE:REIT) for 7,448 shares. Cypress Asset Management Tx, Texas-based fund reported 17,980 shares. Toronto Dominion National Bank & Trust has invested 0.08% in Crown Castle International Corp. (NYSE:REIT). Dynamic Advisor Solutions Ltd Company holds 0.06% in Crown Castle International Corp. (NYSE:REIT) or 2,682 shares.

Willingdon Wealth Management, which manages about $239.04M and $407.39M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ishares Tr (PFF) by 10,441 shares to 334,801 shares, valued at $12.24M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Invesco Exchng Traded Fd Tr by 52,290 shares in the quarter, for a total of 142,278 shares, and has risen its stake in Constellation Brands Inc (NYSE:STZ).

Analysts await Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated (NYSE:RBA) to report earnings on August, 8. They expect $0.43 earnings per share, up 2.38% or $0.01 from last year’s $0.42 per share. RBA’s profit will be $46.77 million for 19.63 P/E if the $0.43 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.17 actual earnings per share reported by Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 152.94% EPS growth.