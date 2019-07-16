As Ritchie Bros (RBA) Shares Declined, Holder Mondrian Investment Partners LTD Lowered Its Holding by $36.67 Million; Crestwood Advisors Position in Johnson & Johnson Com (JNJ) Lowered by $469,542 as Stock Value Rose

Crestwood Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Johnson & Johnson Com (JNJ) by 1.52% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Crestwood Advisors Llc sold 3,378 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.83% with the market. The institutional investor held 218,706 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $30.57M, down from 222,084 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Crestwood Advisors Llc who had been investing in Johnson & Johnson Com for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $351.96 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.60% or $2.15 during the last trading session, reaching $132.56. About 6.69 million shares traded. Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) has risen 8.61% since July 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.18% the S&P500. Some Historical JNJ News: 17/04/2018 – JNJ: NO GENERIC COMPETITION EXEPCTED FOR ZYTIGA IN 2018; 17/04/2018 – J&J – QTRLY WORLDWIDE ZYTIGA SALES $845 MLN VS $523 MLN REPORTED LAST YR; 15/03/2018 – JANSSEN PHARMACEUTICAL – BREAKTHROUGH THERAPY DESIGNATION BASED ON DATA FROM MULTICENTER, OPEN-LABEL PHASE 2 CLINICAL TRIAL OF ERDAFITINIB; 21/03/2018 – Bloomberg Big Decisions: Johnson & Johnson CEO Alex Gorsky (Video); 21/05/2018 – JANSSEN PHARMACEUTICAL COMPANIES – EUROPEAN COMMISSION GRANTED MARKETING AUTHORISATION FOR JULUCA; 11/04/2018 – J&J, IMERYS ORDERED TO PAY PUNITIVE DAMAGES IN TALC CANCER CASE; 07/05/2018 – Genmab Announces U.S. FDA Approval of DARZALEX® (daratumumab) in Newly Diagnosed Multiple Myeloma; 23/04/2018 – CN RAIL INTERIM CEO JJ RUEST SPEAKS ON QUARTERLY CALL; 14/05/2018 – J&J defends itself in trial over baby powder asbestos claims; 17/04/2018 – Mackenzie Ivy Canadian Adds Telus, Cuts J&J

Mondrian Investment Partners Ltd decreased its stake in Ritchie Bros (RBA) by 36.38% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Mondrian Investment Partners Ltd sold 814,793 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.70% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 1.43M shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $64.66 million, down from 2.24M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Mondrian Investment Partners Ltd who had been investing in Ritchie Bros for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $3.90 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.82% or $0.64 during the last trading session, reaching $35.88. About 621,590 shares traded or 146.78% up from the average. Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated (NYSE:RBA) has declined 0.15% since July 16, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 4.58% the S&P500. Some Historical RBA News: 27/03/2018 – Ritchie Bros. marks the official introduction of Marketplace-E, a new way to buy and sell equipment; 05/04/2018 – Ritchie Serves on Management Board, Oversees Global Markets; 08/04/2018 – DEUTSCHE BANK SAYS GARTH RITCHIE AND KARL VON ROHR BECOME PRESIDENTS –JOHN CRYAN AND MARCUS SCHENCK TO LEAVE THE BANK; 07/05/2018 – Ritchie Bros. Publishes Monthly Auction Metrics; 22/05/2018 – PRESS RELEASE – RITCHIE BROS. SELLS €35+ MILLION OF EQUIPMENT IN MOERDIJK, NLD AUCTION; 22/05/2018 – Ritchie Bros Sells Over $41M of Equipment in Netherlands Auction; 10/05/2018 – Ritchie Bros 1Q EPS 16c; 07/03/2018 – REDLINE COMMUNICATIONS GROUP INC – BOARD ALSO ANNOUNCED THAT JOAN RITCHIE HAS BEEN APPOINTED CFO; 06/03/2018 – Heat Magazine: EXCLUSIVE: Charlotte Crosby opens up about Joshua Ritchie romance; 15/03/2018 – US$57+ million of equipment sold at Ritchie Bros. auction in Fort Worth, TX

Mondrian Investment Partners Ltd, which manages about $70.36 billion and $3.17 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Aar (NYSE:AIR) by 43,425 shares to 134,439 shares, valued at $4.37M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in American Campus (NYSE:ACC) by 17,582 shares in the quarter, for a total of 86,526 shares, and has risen its stake in Comtech (NASDAQ:CMTL).

Analysts await Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated (NYSE:RBA) to report earnings on August, 8. They expect $0.43 earnings per share, up 2.38% or $0.01 from last year’s $0.42 per share. RBA’s profit will be $46.74 million for 20.86 P/E if the $0.43 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.17 actual earnings per share reported by Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 152.94% EPS growth.

Crestwood Advisors Llc, which manages about $1.20B and $1.40B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Alphabet Inc Cap Stk Cl A by 861 shares to 29,500 shares, valued at $34.72 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Constellation Brands Inc Cl A (NYSE:STZ) by 25,840 shares in the quarter, for a total of 103,164 shares, and has risen its stake in Resmed Inc Com (NYSE:RMD).