As Ritchie Bros Auctioneers (RBA) Valuation Rose, Her Majesty The Queen In Right Of The Province Of Alberta Alberta Investment Management Has Decreased by $1.34 Million Its Position; Northeast Investment Management Raised Its Holding in Intuitive Surgical (ISRG) as Stock Price Rose

Her Majesty The Queen In Right Of The Province Of Alberta Alberta Investment Management Corp decreased its stake in Ritchie Bros Auctioneers (RBA) by 38.98% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Her Majesty The Queen In Right Of The Province Of Alberta Alberta Investment Management Corp sold 29,700 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.40% . The institutional investor held 46,500 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.11 million, down from 76,200 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Her Majesty The Queen In Right Of The Province Of Alberta Alberta Investment Management Corp who had been investing in Ritchie Bros Auctioneers for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $4.25 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.51% or $0.2 during the last trading session, reaching $39.09. About 338,419 shares traded. Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated (NYSE:RBA) has risen 9.83% since September 7, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 9.83% the S&P500. Some Historical RBA News: 08/04/2018 – DB SPVY BOARD IS SAID TO NAME VON ROHR, RITCHIE DEPUTIES: HB; 08/04/2018 – RPT-DEUTSCHE BANK DBKGn.DE DEPUTY CO-CEO SCHENCK CLOSE TO LEAVING BANK, INVESTMENT BANK TO BE LED BY GARTH RITCHIE; 22/03/2018 – Rugby-Ritchie appointed Premiership Rugby non-exec chairman; 30/04/2018 – JCPenney, Lionel Ritchie in Collaboration for Bedding and Bath Line; 08/04/2018 – DB’S RITCHIE IS SAID TO TAKE OVER INVESTMENT BANKING: HB; 05/04/2018 – Deutsche Bank Investment-Banking Co-Head Garth Ritchie Has Had Discussions About Leaving Bank; 20/03/2018 – New York City Councilman Ritchie Torres launched an investigation Monday; 17/05/2018 – Ritchie Bros. sells US$44+ million of equipment in Fort Worth, TX auction; 07/03/2018 – REDLINE COMMUNICATIONS GROUP INC – BOARD ALSO ANNOUNCED THAT JOAN RITCHIE HAS BEEN APPOINTED CFO; 08/04/2018 – Deutsche Bank Is Said to Mull Sewing as CEO, Ritchie Promotion

Northeast Investment Management increased its stake in Intuitive Surgical Inc (ISRG) by 1.94% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Northeast Investment Management bought 535 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.52% . The institutional investor held 28,140 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $16.06M, up from 27,605 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Northeast Investment Management who had been investing in Intuitive Surgical Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $58.60B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.57% or $2.91 during the last trading session, reaching $505.26. About 625,213 shares traded. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG) has risen 3.28% since September 7, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 3.28% the S&P500. Some Historical ISRG News: 17/04/2018 – INTUITIVE SURGICAL 1Q REV. $848M, EST. $778.5M; 17/04/2018 – Intuitive Surgical 1Q Rev $848M; 17/04/2018 – After-hours buzz: IBM, ISRG, UAL & more; 18/04/2018 – Intuitive Surgical Volume Jumps More Than Eight Times Average; 21/04/2018 – DJ Intuitive Surgical Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (ISRG); 17/04/2018 – Intuitive Surgical 1Q Net $288M; 16/04/2018 – Intuitive Surgical Inc expected to post earnings of $2.07 a share – Earnings Preview; 17/04/2018 – INTUITIVE SURGICAL 1Q ADJ EPS $2.44; 23/04/2018 – Labaton Sucharow LLP Announces Notice of Pendency of Class Action in the In re Intuitive Surgical Securities Litigation; 29/05/2018 – Intuitive to Begin Direct Operations in India

Investors sentiment increased to 1.2 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.06, from 1.14 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 47 investors sold ISRG shares while 224 reduced holdings. 90 funds opened positions while 234 raised stakes. 96.06 million shares or 11.70% less from 108.79 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Jefferies Limited Liability Corp reported 0.02% of its portfolio in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG). Profund Limited Liability reported 10,280 shares. Churchill Mngmt accumulated 11,907 shares. Oakmont Corp holds 5.65% or 70,379 shares in its portfolio. Andra Ap invested in 0.13% or 8,000 shares. Florida-based Cypress Cap Grp Inc has invested 0.08% in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG). Covington Cap invested 0% of its portfolio in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG). M Securities holds 0.14% in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG) or 1,068 shares. Jgp Glob Gestao De Recursos Ltda reported 0.09% stake. Whittier Trust Of Nevada has 2,921 shares. Etrade Management Limited Com has 0.04% invested in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG). Amundi Pioneer Asset Mgmt has 162,316 shares. Daiwa Secs Gp owns 4,655 shares. Moreover, Valley National Advisers has 0% invested in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG). Tarbox Family Office Inc holds 78 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio.

Northeast Investment Management, which manages about $1.26 billion and $1.19 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Bemis Inc (NYSE:BMS) by 13,000 shares to 129,485 shares, valued at $7.18 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Apple Inc (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 5,122 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 262,829 shares, and cut its stake in Visa Inc Cl A (NYSE:V).

Since March 8, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 1 sale for $2.65 million activity.

Her Majesty The Queen In Right Of The Province Of Alberta Alberta Investment Management Corp, which manages about $10.69B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in National Fuel Gas Co N J (NYSE:NFG) by 22,600 shares to 62,900 shares, valued at $3.83 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 31,500 shares in the quarter, for a total of 240,988 shares, and has risen its stake in Foot Locker Inc (NYSE:FL).

Analysts await Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated (NYSE:RBA) to report earnings on November, 14. They expect $0.21 earnings per share, up 16.67% or $0.03 from last year’s $0.18 per share. RBA’s profit will be $22.84 million for 46.54 P/E if the $0.21 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.49 actual earnings per share reported by Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -57.14% negative EPS growth.