As Ritchie Bros Auctioneers (RBA) Valuation Rose, Eagle Asset Management Has Boosted Holding; Permit Capital Has Raised Mgic Invt Wis (MTG) Position by $1.01 Million; Stock Value Declined

Permit Capital Llc increased its stake in Mgic Invt Corp Wis (MTG) by 18.79% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Permit Capital Llc bought 77,500 shares as the company’s stock declined 11.81% . The hedge fund held 490,000 shares of the property-casualty insurers company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.46M, up from 412,500 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Permit Capital Llc who had been investing in Mgic Invt Corp Wis for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $4.36B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.36% or $0.17 during the last trading session, reaching $12.31. About 3.21 million shares traded. MGIC Investment Corporation (NYSE:MTG) has risen 3.30% since August 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 3.30% the S&P500. Some Historical MTG News: 18/04/2018 – MGIC INVESTMENT CORP – NET PREMIUMS WRITTEN FOR THE QUARTER WERE $236.9 MILLION, COMPARED TO $236.7 MILLION FOR THE SAME PERIOD LAST YEAR; 08/03/2018 – MGIC FEB. ENDING PRIMARY DELINQUENT INVENTORY DOWN 9.2% Y/Y; 06/03/2018 MGIC Announces Enhancement to Fiserv Inc.’s PCLender; 18/04/2018 – MGIC 1Q NET OPER EPS 38C, EST. 35C; 19/04/2018 – DJ MGIC Investment Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (MTG); 09/04/2018 – MGIC REPORTS REDUCED BORROWER-PAID PREMIUM RATES; 18/04/2018 – MGIC Invest 1Q New Insurance Written $10.6 Billion; 15/05/2018 – Point72 Asset Management Buys New 1.3% Position in MGIC; 22/03/2018 – MGIC hires Sean Valcamp, Vice President, Chief Information Security Officer; 18/04/2018 – MGIC Invest 1Q Book Value Per Share $8.70

Eagle Asset Management Inc increased its stake in Ritchie Bros Auctioneers (RBA) by 1.71% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Eagle Asset Management Inc bought 57,519 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.40% . The institutional investor held 3.43M shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $116.45M, up from 3.37 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Ritchie Bros Auctioneers for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $4.22B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.38% or $0.15 during the last trading session, reaching $39.09. About 305,617 shares traded. Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated (NYSE:RBA) has risen 9.83% since August 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 9.83% the S&P500. Some Historical RBA News: 06/04/2018 – RITCHIE BROS. AUCTIONEERS INC RBA.N : RBC STARTS WITH SECTOR PERFORM; TARGET PRICE $33; 20/03/2018 – New York City Councilman Ritchie Torres launched an investigation Monday; 27/03/2018 – Ritchie Bros. marks the official introduction of Marketplace-E, a new way to buy and sell equipment; 08/04/2018 – DB SPVY BOARD IS SAID TO NAME VON ROHR, RITCHIE DEPUTIES: HB; 10/05/2018 – Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers reports on voting results from the 2018 annual and special meeting of shareholders; 08/04/2018 – DEUTSCHE BANK DBKGn.DE DEPUTY CO-CEO SCHENCK CLOSE TO LEAVING BANK, INVESTMENT BANK TO BE LED BY GARTH RITCHIE; 08/04/2018 – DB SPVY BOARD IS SAID TO CONSIDER VON ROHR, RITCHIE AS DEPUTIES; 08/04/2018 – DB’S RITCHIE IS SAID TO TAKE OVER INVESTMENT BANKING: HB; 07/05/2018 – Ritchie Bros. Publishes Monthly Auction Metrics; 08/04/2018 – Deutsche Bank: Global Markets Chief Garth Ritchie Is Made Sole Head of Investment Bank

Eagle Asset Management Inc, which manages about $25.60 billion and $18.76 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Sage Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:SAGE) by 111,670 shares to 535,672 shares, valued at $85.20M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Charles River Laboratories (NYSE:CRL) by 4,380 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 58,517 shares, and cut its stake in Welbilt Inc.

