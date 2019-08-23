As Ritchie Bros Auctioneers (RBA) Shares Rose, Marathon Asset Management Llp Trimmed Its Holding by $6.07 Million; Pineno Levin & Ford Asset Management Trimmed Its International Business Machs (IBM) Holding by $2.09 Million; Valuation Rose

Pineno Levin & Ford Asset Management Inc decreased its stake in International Business Machs (IBM) by 59.99% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Pineno Levin & Ford Asset Management Inc sold 14,808 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.46% . The institutional investor held 9,877 shares of the computer manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.39 million, down from 24,685 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Pineno Levin & Ford Asset Management Inc who had been investing in International Business Machs for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $118.99 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.05% or $0.07 during the last trading session, reaching $134.32. About 2.52M shares traded. International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM) has risen 1.89% since August 23, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 1.89% the S&P500. Some Historical IBM News: 08/03/2018 – IBM Targets Long-Term Revenue Growth in Low-Single-Digits; 26/04/2018 – HOST HOTELS & RESORTS INC – COMPANIES WILL COLLABORATE TO DEVELOP PREDICTIVE MODELS DESIGNED TO IMPROVE INVESTMENT DECISIONS; 22/03/2018 – Cutting ‘old heads’ at IBM; 14/03/2018 – EV GROUP – PLANS TO INTEGRATE IBM’S PATENTED HYBRID LASER RELEASE PROCESS INTO EVG’S FIELD-PROVEN TEMPORARY BONDING AND DEBONDING EQUIPMENT SOLUTIONS; 17/04/2018 – IBM Had $3 Billion Remaining in Current Share Repurchase Authorization at End of March; 18/04/2018 – Tech Today: IBM Perplexes, Intel Changes, Chip Equipment Tanks — Barron’s Blog; 17/04/2018 – IBM 1Q EPS $1.81; 23/05/2018 – Uber widens health cover in Europe as new CEO meets France’s Macron; 20/03/2018 – IBM Tool Seeks to Bridge AI Skills Gap; 24/04/2018 – REG-lntnl Bus. Mach IBM Board Approves Increase in Quarterly Cash Dividend for the 23rd Consecutive Year

Marathon Asset Management Llp decreased its stake in Ritchie Bros Auctioneers (RBA) by 9.51% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Marathon Asset Management Llp sold 183,859 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.40% . The hedge fund held 1.75 million shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $59.44M, down from 1.93 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Marathon Asset Management Llp who had been investing in Ritchie Bros Auctioneers for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $4.22B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.66% or $0.26 during the last trading session, reaching $39.24. About 192,204 shares traded. Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated (NYSE:RBA) has risen 9.83% since August 23, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 9.83% the S&P500. Some Historical RBA News: 17/05/2018 – PRESS RELEASE – RITCHIE BROS. SELLS US$44+ MILLION OF EQUIPMENT IN FORT WORTH, TX AUCTION; 08/04/2018 – RPT-DEUTSCHE BANK DBKGn.DE DEPUTY CO-CEO SCHENCK CLOSE TO LEAVING BANK, INVESTMENT BANK TO BE LED BY GARTH RITCHIE; 17/05/2018 – Ritchie Bros. sells US$44+ million of equipment in Fort Worth, TX auction; 10/05/2018 – Ritchie Bros 1Q Rev $260.2M; 10/05/2018 – Ritchie Bros 1Q EPS 16c; 10/05/2018 – RITCHIE BROS 1Q ADJ EPS 16C, EST. 17C; 08/04/2018 – DB’S RITCHIE IS SAID TO TAKE OVER INVESTMENT BANKING: HB; 22/03/2018 – Rugby-Ritchie appointed Premiership Rugby non-exec chairman; 05/04/2018 – Deutsche Bank’s Ritchie Is Said to Weigh Leaving Firm This Year; 27/03/2018 – Ritchie Bros. marks the official introduction of Marketplace-E, a new way to buy and sell equipment

More notable recent International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “IBM Stock and Jim Whitehurst’s Toughest Test – Nasdaq” on August 22, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About International Business Machines Corp. (IBM) – Yahoo Finance” published on June 10, 2019, Investorplace.com published: “3 Reasons to Buy IBM Stock on the Dip – Investorplace.com” on August 19, 2019. More interesting news about International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “IBM, Chainyard launch supplier blockchain network – Seeking Alpha” published on August 05, 2019 as well as Investorplace.com‘s news article titled: “Take Your Time With IBM Stock as it Digests its Behemoth Linux Maker Deal – Investorplace.com” with publication date: August 14, 2019.

Pineno Levin & Ford Asset Management Inc, which manages about $237.57M and $239.52M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Carnival Corp (NYSE:CCL) by 18,250 shares to 86,985 shares, valued at $4.41M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Analysts await International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM) to report earnings on October, 15. They expect $3.48 EPS, up 1.75% or $0.06 from last year’s $3.42 per share. IBM’s profit will be $3.08 billion for 9.65 P/E if the $3.48 EPS becomes a reality. After $3.17 actual EPS reported by International Business Machines Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 9.78% EPS growth.

