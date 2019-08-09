As Ritchie Bros Auctioneers (RBA) Shares Rose, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management LTD Cut Position by $3.58 Million; As Pnc Finl Svcs Group (PNC) Market Valuation Rose, Holder Washington Capital Management Lowered Its Stake by $1.01 Million

Washington Capital Management Inc decreased its stake in Pnc Finl Svcs Group Inc (PNC) by 44.26% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Washington Capital Management Inc sold 8,278 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.69% . The institutional investor held 10,424 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.28 million, down from 18,702 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Washington Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Pnc Finl Svcs Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $57.70 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.57% or $0.75 during the last trading session, reaching $132.34. About 2.02M shares traded or 15.71% up from the average. The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC) has declined 1.69% since August 9, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.69% the S&P500.

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd decreased its stake in Ritchie Bros Auctioneers Inc (RBA) by 62.91% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd sold 108,339 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.40% . The institutional investor held 63,861 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.17M, down from 172,200 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd who had been investing in Ritchie Bros Auctioneers Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $4.12 billion market cap company. The stock increased 5.07% or $1.8 during the last trading session, reaching $37.3. About 1.24 million shares traded or 296.02% up from the average. Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated (NYSE:RBA) has risen 9.83% since August 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 9.83% the S&P500. Some Historical RBA News: 17/05/2018 – Ritchie Bros. sells US$44+ million of equipment in Fort Worth, TX auction; 22/05/2018 – PRESS RELEASE – RITCHIE BROS. SELLS €35+ MILLION OF EQUIPMENT IN MOERDIJK, NLD AUCTION; 13/04/2018 – Texas Instruments Senior VP of Technology & Manufacturing Kevin J. Ritchie to Retire Nov. 1; 08/04/2018 – DB’S RITCHIE IS SAID TO TAKE OVER INVESTMENT BANKING: HB; 22/03/2018 – Rugby-Ritchie appointed Premiership Rugby non-exec chairman; 17/05/2018 – PRESS RELEASE – RITCHIE BROS. SELLS US$44+ MILLION OF EQUIPMENT IN FORT WORTH, TX AUCTION; 08/04/2018 – Deutsche Bank Is Said to Mull Sewing as CEO, Ritchie Promotion; 05/04/2018 – Deutsche Bank Investment-Banking Co-Head Garth Ritchie Has Had Discussions About Leaving Bank; 06/04/2018 – RITCHIE BROS. AUCTIONEERS INC RBA.N : RBC STARTS WITH SECTOR PERFORM; TARGET PRICE $33; 08/04/2018 – DB SPVY BOARD IS SAID TO CONSIDER VON ROHR, RITCHIE AS DEPUTIES

Analysts await The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC) to report earnings on October, 11. They expect $2.83 earnings per share, up 0.35% or $0.01 from last year’s $2.82 per share. PNC’s profit will be $1.23 billion for 11.69 P/E if the $2.83 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.88 actual earnings per share reported by The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -1.74% negative EPS growth.

Since February 21, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 sales for $62,844 activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.87 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.05, from 0.82 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 52 investors sold PNC shares while 355 reduced holdings. 85 funds opened positions while 271 raised stakes. 353.96 million shares or 3.53% less from 366.91 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Sequoia Advsr Limited Liability Corp holds 0.05% in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC) or 5,363 shares. Middleton & Ma owns 21,485 shares or 0.42% of their US portfolio. Rampart Invest Mgmt Ltd Liability invested 0.2% of its portfolio in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC). Lifeplan Gru Inc accumulated 1,118 shares. The Florida-based Noesis Mangement has invested 0% in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC). Vanguard holds 0.16% of its portfolio in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC) for 33.58 million shares. Aristotle Capital Llc holds 0.23% of its portfolio in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC) for 312,930 shares. Monetary Management Gp holds 17,910 shares or 0.87% of its portfolio. Northeast Fincl Consultants Incorporated, Connecticut-based fund reported 15,314 shares. Amica Retiree Trust holds 4,076 shares or 0.44% of its portfolio. North Star Inv Management has invested 0.07% in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC). California Pub Employees Retirement holds 1.02 million shares or 0.15% of its portfolio. Affinity Inv Advsr Ltd Com has 1.14% invested in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC) for 45,370 shares. Cypress Asset Management Incorporated Tx reported 27,392 shares or 1.14% of all its holdings. Df Dent invested in 0.02% or 7,335 shares.

