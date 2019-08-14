As Ritchie Bros Auctioneers (RBA) Share Price Rose, Tobam Has Boosted Its Stake by $1.13 Million; Coeur Mng (CDE) Holder Sloane Robinson Llp Has Raised Stake by $612,000 as Shares Rose

Sloane Robinson Llp increased its stake in Coeur Mng Inc (CDE) by 73.21% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sloane Robinson Llp bought 153,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 34.50% . The hedge fund held 362,000 shares of the basic industries company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.48 million, up from 209,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sloane Robinson Llp who had been investing in Coeur Mng Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.18B market cap company. The stock decreased 3.47% or $0.19 during the last trading session, reaching $5.29. About 8.81 million shares traded or 44.55% up from the average. Coeur Mining, Inc. (NYSE:CDE) has declined 31.95% since August 14, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 31.95% the S&P500. Some Historical CDE News: 17/04/2018 – Dept Insur (ID): April 17 Medicare workshop offered in Coeur d’Alene; 09/05/2018 – Coeur Mining Presenting at Goldman Sachs Conference Tomorrow; 29/03/2018 – Coeur d’Alene Resort Significantly Upgrades All Guestrooms, Conference Center; 08/03/2018 – Coeur to Participate in Upcoming ROTH Conference; 19/04/2018 – DJ Coeur Mining Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (CDE); 25/05/2018 – MOODY’S CHANGES COEUR’S OUTLOOK TO POSITIVE; ALL OTHER RATINGS; 04/05/2018 – Coeur to Participate in Goldman Sachs’ Leveraged Finance Conference; 27/04/2018 – Coeur Mining Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 09/04/2018 – Coeur Mining Full-Year Production Guidance of 36.0 – 39.4 M Silver Equivalent Ounces Remains Unchanged; 02/04/2018 – St Louis County: St. Louis County Executive Adds Land to Creve Coeur Park

Tobam increased its stake in Ritchie Bros Auctioneers (RBA) by 27.04% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Tobam bought 34,122 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.40% . The institutional investor held 160,322 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.45 million, up from 126,200 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Tobam who had been investing in Ritchie Bros Auctioneers for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $4.14 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.08% or $0.03 during the last trading session, reaching $38.34. About 641,632 shares traded or 100.23% up from the average. Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated (NYSE:RBA) has risen 9.83% since August 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 9.83% the S&P500. Some Historical RBA News: 08/04/2018 – DEUTSCHE BANK SAYS GARTH RITCHIE AND KARL VON ROHR BECOME PRESIDENTS –JOHN CRYAN AND MARCUS SCHENCK TO LEAVE THE BANK; 08/04/2018 – DEUTSCHE BANK SAID TO CONSIDER RITCHIE AS INVESTMENT BANK HEAD; 05/04/2018 – Deutsche Bank Investment-Banking Co-Head Garth Ritchie Has Had Discussions About Leaving Bank; 08/04/2018 – Deutsche Bank: Global Markets Chief Garth Ritchie Is Made Sole Head of Investment Bank; 08/04/2018 – DEUTSCHE BANK SAYS DEUTSCHE BANK’S CORPORATE & INVESTMENT BANK WILL BE LED BY RITCHIE; 08/04/2018 – Deutsche Bank Is Said to Mull Sewing as CEO, Ritchie Promotion; 05/04/2018 – Deutsche Bank’s Ritchie Is Said to Weigh Leaving Firm This Year; 07/05/2018 – Ritchie Bros. Publishes Monthly Auction Metrics; 17/05/2018 – PRESS RELEASE – RITCHIE BROS. SELLS US$44+ MILLION OF EQUIPMENT IN FORT WORTH, TX AUCTION; 13/04/2018 – Texas Instruments Senior VP of Technology & Manufacturing Kevin J. Ritchie to Retire Nov. 1

More notable recent Coeur Mining, Inc. (NYSE:CDE) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “See what the IHS Markit Score report has to say about Coeur Mining Inc. – Yahoo Finance” on June 01, 2019, also Juniorminingnetwork.com with their article: “Coeur Mining Appoints Former Nevada Governor Brian E. Sandoval to Board of Directors and Announces Proactive Adoption of Proxy Access to Further Enhance its Best-in-Class Corporate Governance Profile – Junior Mining Network” published on March 08, 2019, Juniorminingnetwork.com published: “Coeur Mining Reports Fourth Quarter and Full-Year 2018 Production and Sales Results – Junior Mining Network” on January 15, 2019. More interesting news about Coeur Mining, Inc. (NYSE:CDE) were released by: Fool.com and their article: “Here’s Why These Gold Stocks Lost as Much as 18.5% in November – The Motley Fool” published on December 07, 2018 as well as Businesswire.com‘s news article titled: “Coeur to Participate in Upcoming Conferences – Business Wire” with publication date: June 04, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.33 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.20, from 1.13 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 19 investors sold CDE shares while 36 reduced holdings. 26 funds opened positions while 47 raised stakes. 132.64 million shares or 1.01% less from 133.99 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Bb&T Corporation holds 0% or 10,900 shares. Macquarie Group Inc Limited holds 0.03% or 4.92 million shares. Corecommodity Mgmt Limited Com stated it has 0.03% of its portfolio in Coeur Mining, Inc. (NYSE:CDE). Pnc Ser Gru owns 0% invested in Coeur Mining, Inc. (NYSE:CDE) for 10,035 shares. Farmers Com invested in 0.01% or 10,000 shares. The New York-based Indexiq Advsr Limited Liability Company has invested 0% in Coeur Mining, Inc. (NYSE:CDE). 21,650 are held by Raymond James And Assoc. Royal Comml Bank Of Canada invested 0% of its portfolio in Coeur Mining, Inc. (NYSE:CDE). Jane Street Gp Ltd Company owns 0% invested in Coeur Mining, Inc. (NYSE:CDE) for 275,923 shares. Cipher Limited Partnership accumulated 0.02% or 46,576 shares. Deutsche National Bank & Trust Ag stated it has 0.01% in Coeur Mining, Inc. (NYSE:CDE). Rhumbline Advisers accumulated 317,549 shares. Captrust Fincl owns 0% invested in Coeur Mining, Inc. (NYSE:CDE) for 5,015 shares. Comml Bank Of Montreal Can holds 0% of its portfolio in Coeur Mining, Inc. (NYSE:CDE) for 580,755 shares. Goldman Sachs Grp Inc accumulated 1.19M shares.

Since May 21, 2019, it had 3 buys, and 0 selling transactions for $120,180 activity. On Thursday, May 23 the insider Sandoval Brian E bought $5,245. $71,000 worth of Coeur Mining, Inc. (NYSE:CDE) shares were bought by Whelan Thomas S.