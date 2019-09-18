As Ritchie Bros Auctioneers (RBA) Market Valuation Rose, Arrowpoint Asset Management Increased Its Stake; Columbus Hill Capital Management LP Has Upped Stake in Visa (V) as Stock Price Rose

Arrowpoint Asset Management Llc increased its stake in Ritchie Bros Auctioneers (RBA) by 43.77% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Arrowpoint Asset Management Llc bought 954,956 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.40% . The institutional investor held 3.14 million shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $104.21 million, up from 2.18 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Arrowpoint Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Ritchie Bros Auctioneers for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $4.13B market cap company. The stock increased 0.71% or $0.27 during the last trading session, reaching $38.48. About 180,819 shares traded. Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated (NYSE:RBA) has risen 9.83% since September 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 9.83% the S&P500. Some Historical RBA News: 22/05/2018 – Ritchie Bros. sells €35+ million of equipment in Moerdijk, NLD auction; 15/03/2018 – US$57+ million of equipment sold at Ritchie Bros. auction in Fort Worth, TX; 17/05/2018 – Ritchie Bros. sells US$44+ million of equipment in Fort Worth, TX auction; 05/04/2018 – Deutsche Bank Investment-Banking Co-Head Garth Ritchie Has Had Discussions About Leaving Bank; 06/03/2018 – Heat Magazine: EXCLUSIVE: Charlotte Crosby opens up about Joshua Ritchie romance; 08/04/2018 – Deutsche Bank Is Said to Mull Sewing as CEO, Ritchie Promotion; 08/04/2018 – DEUTSCHE BANK DBKGn.DE DEPUTY CO-CEO SCHENCK CLOSE TO LEAVING BANK, INVESTMENT BANK TO BE LED BY GARTH RITCHIE; 08/04/2018 – DEUTSCHE BANK SAYS DEUTSCHE BANK’S CORPORATE & INVESTMENT BANK WILL BE LED BY RITCHIE; 08/04/2018 – DB’S RITCHIE IS SAID TO TAKE OVER INVESTMENT BANKING: HB; 05/04/2018 – Deutsche Bank’s Ritchie Is Said to Weigh Leaving Firm This Year

Columbus Hill Capital Management Lp increased its stake in Visa Inc (V) by 15.4% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Columbus Hill Capital Management Lp bought 43,500 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.34% . The hedge fund held 326,044 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $56.59 million, up from 282,544 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Columbus Hill Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Visa Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $395.32 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.19% or $0.34 during the last trading session, reaching $176.45. About 5.70 million shares traded. Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) has risen 30.42% since September 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 30.42% the S&P500. Some Historical V News: 20/04/2018 – AEROFLOT CONTACTS RUSSIAN MINISTRIES OVER U.S. VISA ISSUES: RIA; 19/04/2018 – Chile’s Visa Requirements Halt Haiti Influx, Ask for Skin Color; 09/04/2018 – CHILE TO CREATE SPECIAL ONE-YEAR VISA FOR VENEZUELANS: PINERA; 28/05/2018 – Even the Smartest Millennials Are Stumped by Danish Visa Rules; 16/04/2018 – Visa Inc expected to post earnings of $1.02 a share – Earnings Preview; 19/03/2018 – BLS International Wins ‘India’s Best Visa Outsourcing Services Company’ Award; 06/04/2018 – H-1B Visa Application Cap Hit Within First Week (Video); 25/04/2018 – VISA 2Q EPS $1.11; 06/03/2018 – Yahoo! UK: Exclusive: Visa waivers rarely granted under Trump’s latest U.S. travel ban – letter; 10/05/2018 – H-2B Visa Demand Vastly Outstrips the Number Allowed By Law

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.94 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.11, from 1.05 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 43 investors sold V shares while 678 reduced holdings. 144 funds opened positions while 531 raised stakes. 1.53 billion shares or 0.66% less from 1.54 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. 152,656 were reported by Alyeska Inv Group Limited Partnership. Ledyard Retail Bank has invested 1.4% of its portfolio in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V). Moreover, Cumberland Incorporated has 0.13% invested in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) for 2,155 shares. Sector Pension Investment Board, a Quebec – Canada-based fund reported 227,149 shares. Dillon & Associates holds 6.45% or 119,872 shares. Monetta Fincl reported 4.04% in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V). Iberiabank Corporation has invested 0.13% in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V). Guggenheim Cap Lc has invested 0.39% in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V). Sterling Capital Ltd Com invested in 67,592 shares or 0.11% of the stock. Brave Asset Mngmt reported 1,692 shares. Hexavest reported 231 shares. Bb&T Secs invested in 0.53% or 335,977 shares. Willow Creek Wealth Mgmt holds 0.35% in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) or 4,264 shares. Thomas J Herzfeld Advsrs invested in 82 shares. Moreover, Crow Point Ptnrs Limited Com has 8.65% invested in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V).

Since August 6, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 sales for $171,130 activity.

Arrowpoint Asset Management Llc, which manages about $5.56B and $10.40 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Under Armour Inc by 152,428 shares to 2.67 million shares, valued at $59.33M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Argenx Se by 32,026 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 123,369 shares, and cut its stake in Zendesk Inc (NYSE:ZEN).

