As Ritchie Bros Auctioneers Com (RBA) Share Price Declined, Shareholder Norris Perne & French Llp Cut Its Position; Monarch Partners Asset Management Increased Newpark Res (NR) Holding by $2.61 Million

Monarch Partners Asset Management Llc increased its stake in Newpark Res Inc (NR) by 65.27% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Monarch Partners Asset Management Llc bought 289,635 shares as the company’s stock declined 16.63% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 733,398 shares of the energy company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.72M, up from 443,763 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Monarch Partners Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Newpark Res Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $638.52 million market cap company. The stock increased 1.07% or $0.07 during the last trading session, reaching $7.05. About 262,691 shares traded. Newpark Resources, Inc. (NYSE:NR) has declined 26.02% since July 10, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 30.45% the S&P500. Some Historical NR News: 26/04/2018 – NEWPARK RESOURCES 1Q ADJ EPS 8.0C; 26/04/2018 – NEWPARK RESOURCES 1Q EPS 8.0C, EST. 7.6C; 26/04/2018 – Newpark 1Q EPS 8c; 23/05/2018 – NEWPARK REIT LTD NRLJ.J – FY REVENUE OF 136.5 MLN RAND VS 109.7 MLN RAND YR AGO; 21/05/2018 – Newpark Resources Announces New Chairman; 23/05/2018 – NEWPARK REIT LTD NRLJ.J – FY PROFIT BEFORE TAXATION OF 77.4 MLN RAND VS 95.2 MLN RAND YR AGO; 10/04/2018 – Newpark Resources Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average; 06/03/2018 Newpark Resources Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average; 21/05/2018 – NEWPARK RESOURCES NAMES ANTHONY J. BEST NEW CHAIRMAN; 21/05/2018 – NEWPARK RESOURCES INC NR.N SAYS ANTHONY J. BEST APPOINTED CHAIRMAN OF THE BOARD

Norris Perne & French Llp decreased its stake in Ritchie Bros Auctioneers Com (RBA) by 5.3% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Norris Perne & French Llp sold 17,184 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.70% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 306,910 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $10.44 million, down from 324,094 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Norris Perne & French Llp who had been investing in Ritchie Bros Auctioneers Com for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $3.65 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.24% or $0.08 during the last trading session, reaching $33.54. About 191,369 shares traded. Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated (NYSE:RBA) has declined 0.15% since July 10, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 4.58% the S&P500. Some Historical RBA News: 27/03/2018 – Ritchie Bros. marks the official introduction of Marketplace-E, a new way to buy and sell equipment; 22/05/2018 – Ritchie Bros Sells Over $41M of Equipment in Netherlands Auction; 12/03/2018 – Rene Ritchie: Like Netflix for magazines but, more importantly, quality coverage from generally trusted sources made more; 07/03/2018 – Redline Communications Names Joan Ritchie as Financial Chief; 05/04/2018 – Ritchie Serves on Management Board, Oversees Global Markets; 08/04/2018 – DEUTSCHE BANK DBKGn.DE DEPUTY CO-CEO SCHENCK CLOSE TO LEAVING BANK, INVESTMENT BANK TO BE LED BY GARTH RITCHIE; 10/05/2018 – RITCHIE BROS 1Q ADJ EPS 16C, EST. 17C; 08/04/2018 – DEUTSCHE BANK SAYS GARTH RITCHIE AND KARL VON ROHR BECOME PRESIDENTS –JOHN CRYAN AND MARCUS SCHENCK TO LEAVE THE BANK; 30/04/2018 – JCPenney, Lionel Ritchie in Collaboration for Bedding and Bath Line; 10/05/2018 – RITCHIE BROS 1Q REV. $260.2M, EST. $154.3M

More notable recent Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated (NYSE:RBA) news were published by: Globenewswire.com which released: “New Research: Key Drivers of Growth for Costco Wholesale, Foot Locker, Cott, Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers, BlackRock Capital Investment, and MGP Ingredients â€” Factors of Influence, Major Initiatives and Sustained Production – GlobeNewswire” on February 15, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated 2019 Q1 – Results – Earnings Call Slides – Seeking Alpha” published on May 10, 2019, Benzinga.com published: “62 Stocks Moving In Friday’s Mid-Day Session – Benzinga” on May 10, 2019. More interesting news about Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated (NYSE:RBA) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About GrafTech International Ltd. (EAF) – Yahoo Finance” published on June 20, 2019 as well as Investorplace.com‘s news article titled: “10 High-Growth Stocks for the Return of the Bull – Investorplace.com” with publication date: January 18, 2019.

Analysts await Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated (NYSE:RBA) to report earnings on August, 8. They expect $0.43 EPS, up 2.38% or $0.01 from last year’s $0.42 per share. RBA’s profit will be $46.77M for 19.50 P/E if the $0.43 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.17 actual EPS reported by Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 152.94% EPS growth.

Norris Perne & French Llp, which manages about $1.06 billion and $759.47 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Johnson & Johnson Com (NYSE:JNJ) by 6,301 shares to 109,947 shares, valued at $15.37 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 4,028 shares in the quarter, for a total of 303,841 shares, and has risen its stake in Visa Inc (NYSE:V).

Monarch Partners Asset Management Llc, which manages about $275.92M and $662.77M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Atlas Air Worldwide Hldgs In by 112,228 shares to 19,903 shares, valued at $1.01M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Argo Group Intl Hldgs Ltd (NASDAQ:AGII) by 26,350 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 19,103 shares, and cut its stake in Carrols Restaurant Group Inc (NASDAQ:TAST).