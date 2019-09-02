As Rio Tinto Plc (RIO) Stock Value Declined, Credit Suisse Ag Raised Position; Regions Financial Lowered Its Stake in Walmart (WMT) by $4.56 Million as Share Value Rose

Credit Suisse Ag increased its stake in Rio Tinto Plc (RIO) by 1084.71% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Credit Suisse Ag bought 3.61M shares as the company’s stock declined 1.48% . The institutional investor held 3.94 million shares of the precious metals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $232.13M, up from 332,940 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Credit Suisse Ag who had been investing in Rio Tinto Plc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $82.76 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.68% or $1.32 during the last trading session, reaching $50.58. About 3.03M shares traded or 33.68% up from the average. Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO) has risen 8.54% since September 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 8.54% the S&P500. Some Historical RIO News: 17/04/2018 – RIO TINTO LTD – QTRLY ALUMINIUM PRODUCTION 846 KT VS 889 KT A YEAR AGO; 13/04/2018 – Rio Tinto: Arrangements Include Rusal’s 20% Interest in Queensland Alumina; 30/04/2018 – Australia Broadens Legal Action Against Mining Titan Rio Tinto; 25/03/2018 – Rio Tinto CEO Discusses Growth and the War on Trade (Video); 20/03/2018 – GLENCORE PLC GLEN.L – TO ACQUIRE RIO TINTO’S 71.2% INTEREST IN VALERIA COAL RESOURCE IN CENTRAL QUEENSLAND; 23/05/2018 – RIO TINTO PLC RIO.L – CONFIRMS THAT DISCUSSIONS BETWEEN RIO TINTO, INALUM AND FREEPORT ARE ONGOING, INCLUDING AS TO PRICE; 22/03/2018 – Rio Tinto Selling its Entire 75% Interest in Winchester South; 30/04/2018 – ASIC TAKES FURTHER ACTION VS RIO TINTO & FORMER CEO AND CFO; 18/05/2018 – RIO TINTO PLC – AUTOHAUL PROJECT CONTINUES TO PROGRESS AND IS ON SCHEDULE TO BE COMPLETED BY END OF 2018; 16/03/2018 – CHILE GOVT WANTS FIRST TO ‘CLOSELY ANALYZE THE CONSEQUENCES’ IN CASE -OFFICIAL

Regions Financial Corp decreased its stake in Walmart Inc (WMT) by 4.54% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Regions Financial Corp sold 47,045 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.90% . The institutional investor held 989,514 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $96.51M, down from 1.04 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Regions Financial Corp who had been investing in Walmart Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $322.29 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.16% or $0.18 during the last trading session, reaching $114.26. About 5.71M shares traded. Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) has risen 24.19% since September 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 24.19% the S&P500. Some Historical WMT News: 19/04/2018 – Amazon is expected to make a big leap in the apparel market this year, surpassing Walmart; 29/03/2018 – HUMANA SHARES UP 13.1 PCT AFTER THE BELL; REUTERS SOURCES SAY WALMART DISCUSSING CLOSER TIES WITH HUMANA, INCLUDING POSSIBLE ACQUISITION; 19/04/2018 – Workers in a select number of Walmart’s stores are now allowed to wear blue jeans; 08/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – Asia Insight: Takeda snatches Shire in sweetened $62.4 bln deal; 20/03/2018 – FEDEX SAYS ADDING 500 FEDEX OFFICE LOCATIONS INSIDE WALMART STORES WITHIN TWO YEARS; 22/03/2018 – The Real Real Fills New Roles With Hires From Walmart and Amazon; 07/05/2018 – WALMART TO CURB OPIOID FILL LIMIT TO NO MORE THAN SEVEN DAYS; 09/05/2018 – Walmart renews bet on India with $16bn Flipkart deal; 23/04/2018 – HASBRO CEO: EXPECTS WALMART, TARGET TO EXPAND TOY OFFERINGS; 29/03/2018 – Walmart talking with Humana on closer ties; purchase possible

More notable recent Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Rio Tinto Poised To Climb Beyond $70 – Seeking Alpha” on June 11, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Iron ore extends slump amid ‘loss in confidence’ – Seeking Alpha” published on August 12, 2019, Forbes.com published: “Is Rio Tinto Set To Increase Its Global Iron Ore Market Share As Vale Falters? – Forbes” on August 13, 2019. More interesting news about Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Iron ore prices fall on Chinese regulation concerns – Seeking Alpha” published on July 05, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Rio Tinto reports decline in H1 net profit but announces $1B special dividend – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: August 01, 2019.

Credit Suisse Ag, which manages about $41.97B and $109.61 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Goldcorp Inc New (Call) (NYSE:GG) by 1.80M shares to 360,000 shares, valued at $4.12M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Advanced Micro Devices Inc (Call) (NASDAQ:AMD) by 1.09M shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1.21 million shares, and cut its stake in American Tower Corp New (Call) (NYSE:AMT).

Analysts await Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) to report earnings on November, 21. They expect $1.08 earnings per share, 0.00% or $0.00 from last year’s $1.08 per share. WMT’s profit will be $3.05B for 26.45 P/E if the $1.08 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.27 actual earnings per share reported by Walmart Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -14.96% negative EPS growth.

Regions Financial Corp, which manages about $8.69B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Walt Disney Co. (NYSE:DIS) by 13,373 shares to 196,805 shares, valued at $21.85 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Gilead Sciences Inc (NASDAQ:GILD) by 133,381 shares in the quarter, for a total of 641,450 shares, and has risen its stake in Fortune Brands Home & Security (NYSE:FBHS).