As Rio Tinto Plc (RIO) Stock Price Rose, Greystone Managed Investments Has Increased Position by $13.09 Million; Amerco (UHAL) Shareholder National Investment Services Has Raised Its Holding

National Investment Services Inc increased its stake in Amerco (UHAL) by 20.04% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. National Investment Services Inc bought 829 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.96% with the market. The institutional investor held 4,966 shares of the rental and leasing company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.85 million, up from 4,137 at the end of the previous reported quarter. National Investment Services Inc who had been investing in Amerco for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $7.34B market cap company. The stock increased 1.24% or $4.62 during the last trading session, reaching $378.52. About 24,436 shares traded. AMERCO (NASDAQ:UHAL) has risen 15.18% since July 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 10.75% the S&P500. Some Historical UHAL News: 06/03/2018 – Fighting Homelessness: Charity Humble Design Expands to Seattle; 30/05/2018 – AMERCO 4Q REV. $757.6M; 04/04/2018 – U-Haul Extending 30 Days Free Self-Storage to Decatur Storm Victims; 22/05/2018 – U-Haul at Lee Road Closing after 41 Years; 30/05/2018 – AMERCO 4Q ADJ LOSS/SHR 28C; 27/03/2018 – U-Haul Offers 30 Days Free Self-Storage to St. Louis Flood Victims; 16/04/2018 – U-Haul Relief Assistance for Flood Victims in Toledo, OH and Monroe, Ml; 30/04/2018 – Growing Joplin: U-Haul Adding New Self-Storage, Jobs with Warehouse Acquisition; 20/04/2018 – DJ AMERCO, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (UHAL); 11/04/2018 – U-Haul to Showcase Company’s Newest Self-Storage Facility in Waco

Greystone Managed Investments Inc increased its stake in Rio Tinto Plc (RIO) by 47.76% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Greystone Managed Investments Inc bought 225,675 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.93% with the market. The institutional investor held 698,156 shares of the precious metals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $41.09M, up from 472,481 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Greystone Managed Investments Inc who had been investing in Rio Tinto Plc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $107.47B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.66% or $0.42 during the last trading session, reaching $63.31. About 1.90M shares traded. Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO) has risen 5.07% since July 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.64% the S&P500. Some Historical RIO News: 20/03/2018 – RIO TINTO LTD RIO.AX – COMPLETION EXPECTED IN SECOND HALF OF 2018; 10/04/2018 – RIO TINTO GETS ALUMINIUM STEWARDSHIP INITIATIVE CERTIFICATION; 27/03/2018 – RIO TINTO TRANSACTION IS SUBJECT TO CUSTOMARY CONDITIONS; 03/05/2018 – TURQUOISE HILL BOARD MET W/ RIO TINTO VIA INDEPENDENT MEMBERS; 10/05/2018 – Rio Tinto and Alcoa Will Invest C$55 M Cash Over the Next Three Years; 20/04/2018 – MCA announces Rio Tinto & Proudfoot as Best International Project Finalists for Mongolian MOS Engagement; 17/04/2018 – Rio Tinto Says Aluminum Guidance to be Revised Following Sales, Sanctions; 15/03/2018 – Infomine: Ex-banker’s home said to be raided in UK Rio Tinto probe; 28/03/2018 – Rio Tinto waves final goodbye to King Coal; 13/04/2018 – Deripaska faces Rio Tinto blow

More notable recent Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Rio Tinto -1.7% as base metals fall, two analyst downgrades issued – Seeking Alpha” on March 08, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Rio buys Caterpillar autonomous mining truck fleet – Seeking Alpha” published on May 07, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Rio Tinto reports big 2018 profit boost, bumper dividend – Seeking Alpha” on February 27, 2019. More interesting news about Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Tight supply, strong demand push iron ore price to new record high – Seeking Alpha” published on June 14, 2019 as well as Forbes.com‘s news article titled: “How Will The Recent Decline In RIO’s Iron Ore Output Guidance Affect The Company’s Stock Valuation? – Forbes” with publication date: April 02, 2019.

Greystone Managed Investments Inc, which manages about $1.70 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Apple Inc (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 7,426 shares to 105,661 shares, valued at $20.07M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Magna Intl Inc (NYSE:MGA) by 10,918 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 281,846 shares, and cut its stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg Ltd (NYSE:TSM).

National Investment Services Inc, which manages about $4.22B and $91.29 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Kirby Corp (NYSE:KEX) by 5,108 shares to 5,014 shares, valued at $377,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in B & G Foods (NYSE:BGS) by 17,735 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 14,488 shares, and cut its stake in Ehealth (NASDAQ:EHTH).

More notable recent AMERCO (NASDAQ:UHAL) news were published by: Bizjournals.com which released: “How Arizona ranks on U-Haul’s list of growth states in 2018 – Phoenix Business Journal” on January 08, 2019, also Globenewswire.com with their article: “Market Trends Toward New Normal in Canada Goose, Patterson-UTI Energy, Amerco, Hubbell, Coherent, and QUANTENNA COMMS â€” Emerging Consolidated Expectations, Analyst Ratings – GlobeNewswire” published on February 28, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Here is What Hedge Funds Think About The Toro Company (TTC) – Yahoo Finance” on June 23, 2019. More interesting news about AMERCO (NASDAQ:UHAL) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Hedge Funds Have Never Been More Bullish On TIM Participacoes SA (TSU) – Yahoo Finance” published on June 24, 2019 as well as Prnewswire.com‘s news article titled: “Oxford Life Insurance Company’s Rating Affirmed by AM Best – PRNewswire” with publication date: July 01, 2019.