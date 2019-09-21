As Rio Tinto Plc (RIO) Stock Price Declined, Snow Capital Management LP Lowered Its Stake; Canadian Natural Resources (CNQ) Valuation Declined While Mawer Investment Management LTD Has Increased Holding

Mawer Investment Management Ltd increased its stake in Canadian Natural Resources (CNQ) by 5.95% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Mawer Investment Management Ltd bought 512,014 shares as the company’s stock declined 12.65% . The institutional investor held 9.11M shares of the oil & gas production company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $246.19M, up from 8.60 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd who had been investing in Canadian Natural Resources for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $32.42B market cap company. The stock increased 1.07% or $0.29 during the last trading session, reaching $27.44. About 2.03 million shares traded. Canadian Natural Resources Limited (NYSE:CNQ) has declined 30.68% since September 21, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 30.68% the S&P500. Some Historical CNQ News: 07/05/2018 – SHELL SELLS INTEREST IN CANADIAN NATURAL RESOURCES LIMITED; 08/05/2018 – REG-ROYAL DUTCH SHELL: SHELL SELLS INTEREST IN CANADIAN NATURAL RESOURCES LTD; 27/03/2018 – Report: Exploring Fundamental Drivers Behind Cheetah Mobile, AngloGold Ashanti, Canadian Natural Resources, BHP Billiton, Infos; 08/05/2018 – SHELL RDSa.L – SELLS ITS INTEREST IN CANADIAN NATURAL RESOURCES LIMITED; 14/03/2018 – CANADIAN NATURAL RESOURCES REPORTS NORMAL COURSE ISSUER BID; 03/05/2018 – Canadian Natural’s Annual 2018 Capital Expenditures Are Targeted to Be Approximately C$4.3 Billion; 09/04/2018 – CANADIAN NATURAL RESOURCES MINISTER CARR SPEAKS IN INTERVIEW; 16/05/2018 – CANADIAN NATURAL ANNOUNCES NORMAL COURSE ISSUER BID; 07/05/2018 – SHELL TO SELL ITS ENTIRE STAKE IN CANADIAN NATURAL FOR C$3.3B; 07/05/2018 – Globe Mail [Reg]: Streetwise newsletter: Shell sells stake in Canadian Natural in big bought deal; Street pounds table on

Snow Capital Management Lp decreased its stake in Rio Tinto Plc (RIO) by 44.15% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Snow Capital Management Lp sold 28,444 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.48% . The institutional investor held 35,986 shares of the precious metals company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.24 million, down from 64,430 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Snow Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Rio Tinto Plc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $89.58B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.17% or $0.09 during the last trading session, reaching $52.82. About 1.92 million shares traded. Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO) has risen 8.54% since September 21, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 8.54% the S&P500. Some Historical RIO News: 22/03/2018 – ASX ALERT-RIO TINTO AGREES SALE OF WINCHESTER SOUTH TO WHITEHAVEN,WHC-RIO.AX; 18/04/2018 – Rio Tinto Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 28/03/2018 – Rio Tinto Not Part of Mongolian Mine Bribery Investigation, Say Swiss Prosecutors -FT; 20/03/2018 – Glencore Buys Rio Tinto Interest in Hail Creek, Valeria Resource, for $1.7 Bln; 22/03/2018 – Rio Tinto Selling Winchester South to Whitehaven Coal; 20/03/2018 – RIO TINTO LTD – SALE INCLUDES RIO TINTO’S 82.0 PER CENT INTEREST IN HAIL CREEK OPERATING MINE AND ITS 71.2 PER CENT INTEREST IN VALERIA PROJECT; 10/05/2018 – Rio Tinto and Alcoa announce world’s first carbon-free aluminium smelting process; 16/03/2018 – New Chile govt undecided on blocking SQM sale to China firms -official; 30/04/2018 – ASIC TAKES FURTHER ACTION VS RIO TINTO & FORMER CEO AND CFO; 18/05/2018 – RIO TINTO PLC – RIO TINTO’S PILBARA SHIPMENTS GUIDANCE FOR 2018 REMAINS BETWEEN 330 AND 340 MLN TONNES

Mawer Investment Management Ltd, which manages about $20.93B and $15.46B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Oracle Corp (NYSE:ORCL) by 261,646 shares to 328,134 shares, valued at $18.69M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Canadian Pacific Railway Ltd (NYSE:CP) by 46,180 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1.34M shares, and cut its stake in S&P Global Inc.

